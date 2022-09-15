Best Smart OLED TV to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of every OLED TV

LG GX — The Most Advanced of 2020

LG E9 — The most elegant OLED

LG CX — LG’s Latest TV

LG B9 — Best value for money among OLEDs

LG C1 — 120 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution

Tech has been preparing several s to help you make the right purchase and avoid losing money on bad products. We have already prepared a list of the best 4K TVs, including models with LCD technology and also QLED, as you can see in the links below. In this guide we have a wider selection involving only TVs with OLED technology. For those looking for a TV with infinite contrast with perfect black, then you already know that OLED technology is the perfect one for you. But it is good to keep in mind that it is necessary to take some precautions to avoid the dreaded burn-in.

LG is the queen of OLED, especially here in Europe where it has almost zero competition. Sony and Panasonic are others who are also betting on this technology, but they have scarce products in our market. Not to mention that the Korean recently renewed its 2020 TV line in Europe and with that it ends up dominating our buying guide. - Advertisement - Below we list the best OLED smart TVs deals on the national market, ordering the models by price, but keep in mind that values ​​change frequently.

LG B9

The B9 is almost as good as the C9 and costs less, which makes its value for money unbeatable. Its brightness is a little lower, but that doesn’t even compromise the efficiency of HDR. You will also have no problem placing the TV in a very bright room with lots of windows. Its weak point is the standard color calibration, which is quite distorted. For those who know calibration this will not be a problem. Its response time is slightly lower than the C9. If playing competitive games is your intention with this TV, it’s better to invest a little extra and get the superior model from LG.

65 inches

LG CX

The CX is LG’s 2020 model and direct successor to the C9 launched last year. They are very similar, bringing as a novelty the new third-generation Alpha 9 image processor, which, according to LG, has a better upscaling result and more accurate treatment of HDR content. In practice, the evolution was quite small. As the price difference between the two is high because this is a recent release, its cost-benefit ends up being worse. But if you insist on having the latest version of WebOS and longer support from LG, the CX will be worth it.

65 inches

77 inches

LG E9

The E9 is LG’s premium model that brings a more sophisticated design with a glass base to add elegance to your living room. Its panel has several similarities with the C9, but has some refinements that result in better image uniformity, shorter response time and much more powerful and better quality sound. It only arrived in the 65-inch version and currently costs less than the CX in the same size, which can be an interesting alternative for those who are also concerned with the sound and aesthetics of the TV. But when compared to the 65-inch C9 that costs less, it might not be worth paying more for this one just for the image.

65 inches

LG GX

In addition to the CX launched by LG this year here in Europe, the company also brought the GX, which is a slightly superior version with a flatter back to be glued to the wall and have a better result than the CX that was originally made to be used with standard support. It also has a superior sound system, with 4.2 channels and 60W power. How to easily access the Samsung TV Plus service from the mobile screen Both deliver similar image quality. What varies a little is the slightly higher level of brightness and uniformity on the GX. It also has a wider viewing angle and better sound quality. Is it worth paying more for it? Only if you care about aesthetics and want a TV that sits as close to the wall as possible.

65 inches

LG C1

Another option worth mentioning here when we talk about OLED panels is the LG C1, a screen that was presented in Europe betting on offering 120 Hz resolution and 4K resolution as highlights, something that becomes very convenient when considering the current generation of consoles . In addition, the LG C1 also features excellent image delivery, HDMI 2.1 ports (all available), G-Sync, FreeSync and VRR support, compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple AirPlay, low response time for games and the combo of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with movies and games (Xbox). Full review of the LG C1

48 inches

65 inches