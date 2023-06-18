Best Smart Home Deals: Save on Lighting, Speakers and More

- Advertisement -

Smart devices are becoming ubiquitous in a lot of homes. These nifty gadgets are designed to make day-to-day life a little easier for all of us, and with a wide variety of Wi-Fi-enabled appliances out there these days, there are a lot of options for people looking to upgrade their home to a smart home. Whether you want to change your morning routine with voice-activated lights, or permanently cross vacuuming off your to-do list with an advanced robot vacuum, there’s a smart device out there that can handle it.

We’ve seen a number of significant advances in smart technology in recent years, and new devices are much, well, smarter than their predecessors. Today’s modern smart devices allow us to control many aspects of our lives by way of an app or our voices. That offers tremendous convenience and can save you both time and effort, but these innovations often come with a hefty price tag, which is why it’s helpful to find deals when you can.

If you want to add some smart features to your home but can’t afford a complete overhaul, don’t worry. There are plenty of smart home devices you can grab that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re looking for a single smart plug or you want to outfit an entire room, there are options to fit all kinds of budgets.

And you don’t have to scour every website on your own for discounts. We’ve rounded up the best offers currently available, to help you build the smart home of your dreams for less.

Best smart plug deals

Smart plugs can be used for a number of tasks, including automating lights, small appliances and more.

TP-Link Kasa is a brand we like a lot; it makes some of the best smart plugs on the market. These small plugs can be stacked in the same receptacle or used elsewhere around your house. Using the free Kasa app, you can automate the plugs by setting a schedule or control them from anywhere with ease. These plugs are compatible with Apple HomeKit to integrate into your Apple ecosystem (including use of Siri). Plus, these plugs can also be easily controlled using Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT routines with no additional hub being required. You're receiving price alerts for Kasa Smart Plug with Apple HomeKit (2-pack): $20

Amazon You can’t just use any smart plug outside — you need to buy one that’s specifically meant to be used outdoors. This smart plug from Kasa is rated IP64 for weather resistance and has two plugs that can be controlled individually. It has a built-in cord to make it easier to plug into outdoor receptacles and works with Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. You’re receiving price alerts for Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug: $18

Kasa If you have a lot of devices, you likely need a surge protector or power strip. Why not pay a little extra for one that has some smarts built right into it? This Kasa model has six AC outlets as well as three USB-A ports, and allows you to control multiple devices from your phone or using your voice with a compatible Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker. It even lets you set schedules and check how much power each device is using with the Kasa companion app. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. Read our Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip review.

Best smart light deals

Smart bulbs offer a unique way to bring some new color to your spaces without having to repaint. You can get white and color versions, and they come in different sizes for your lamps and light fixtures.

TP-Link Smart bulbs are a great way to change the look of a room by adding a splash of color. You decide when the lights come on and off, and how bright they get. You don’t need to add a hub to use these, but they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. You’re receiving price alerts for Kasa (2-pack): $18

Chris Monroe/CNET Save on this 2-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs at Amazon. You can choose from 16 million different color options within the app to instantly change the look and feel of your spaces. Each bulb can be controlled using the app or your voice, depending on your preference. Just note that Philips Hue bulbs do require the use of a separate hub.

Best smart appliance deals

There are so many smart appliances these days. You can use your voice to preheat the oven, adjust your home’s temperature, control your garage door and more.

Meross This Meross smart garage remote allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere using the companion app on your phone or tablet. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant so you can control it using the sound of your voice through other smart devices. Or, you can set a schedule so that it closes at a preset time, or after being open for an extended period. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. You can check if your garage opener is compatible with this smart attachment here. You’re receiving price alerts for Meross smart garage remote: $45

Google The Nest Learning Thermostat can control the temperature from anywhere via the Nest app on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Within a week of setup, the thermostat starts programming itself to the temperatures you like. And Away mode automatically switches to an energy-efficient temperature when you’re not home. Google is also offering deal where you can save up to $50 with rebates. Read our Nest Learning Thermostat Third Generation review.

ThermoPro With grilling season in full swing, you may want to snag this ThermoPro smart meat thermometer while it’s on sale. It has an impressive 500-foot Bluetooth range, and allows you to remotely monitor the internal temperature of your steaks, ribs or other meats, as well as the ambient temperatures of your grill or smoker. It will even help you estimate the cooking times to take the guesswork out of barbecuing. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for an easy cleanup. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get the full savings. You’re receiving price alerts for ThermoPro TempSpike smart meat thermometer: $75

Best smart speaker deals

Adding smarts to your speakers is a great way to bring hands-free music to every room in your home. They look stylish, sound great and offer great functionality that everyone can enjoy.

Chris Monroe/CNET With three far-field microphones, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming and Chromecast and Google Assistant built-in, this is a solid smart speaker. You can play music, check the weather, control compatible smart devices like lights or the TV and more. You can snag select colors for just $59 right now at Walmart, which saves you $41 compared to the Google Store price. Read our Nest Audio review.

Other smart device deals for the home



Ultraloq Adding a smart lock will save time and effort getting in or out the door. It locks as you leave your house and unlocks as you arrive at your door when you have your smartphone in your pocket or bag, and it responds to voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use the fingerprint ID or a code to get in, as well as several other options. You can also make temporary codes for guests and keep track of who’s entering your home via the app. It is also IP65-rated dust- and weatherproof, so you won’t have to worry about extreme weather. Plus, it’s easy to install and doesn’t require drilling or wiring. If you’re a Prime member, you can snag this smart lock for 42% off right now. If you don’t have Prime, you can snag it for $169 right now. You’re receiving price alerts for Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro with adapter: $144