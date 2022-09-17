Best Smart Full HD TVs to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Some time ago we published a complete Shopping focused on those who want a new TV to play games or enjoy movies in high definition, with 4K TVs being separated in the most varied price ranges and styles. Now, the time has come to help those who don’t want or can spend so much on an Ultra HD model, which makes sense given that we still have a much larger collection of Full HD content than 4K, especially on television channels, which directly affects those who want to marathon a series or have more quality in the game without spending a lot. As we did in our previous guide, we filter the televisions according to their respective brands, so that you can go straight to the manufacturer that most identifies you, whether by operating system, design, or screen and audio quality.

Multilaser TL028 — The cheapest on the market

The cheapest on the market AOC S5195 — One of the first with Roku from Europe

One of the first with Roku from Europe TCL S6500 — TV with Google Assistant, micro dimming and HDR

TV with Google Assistant, micro dimming and HDR LG TL520S — Compact TV with more traditional look and webOS as operating system

Multilaser TL028

- Advertisement -

tudocelular-Guide.jpeg" width="660">

To start our selection of TVs, we have the Multilaser TL28 quote, the cheapest option in the national market and which has the main advantages of supporting streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay and YouTube, as well as a 39″ screen. . Tesla Model 2: the brand’s new car will be compact and cost $ 25,000 A point worth noting when we talk about this model is that, at least apparently, it has simpler hardware and possibly a proprietary operating system, which means, therefore, that it will possibly be limited to the apps mentioned above.

AOC S5195

- Advertisement - Another option available in the Europeian market is the AOC S5195, a TV that was presented in January last year in versions with a 32″ screen and HD resolution or 43″ and Full HD resolution, charging a little more to deliver a larger screen with more resolution. Like Android TV, Roku’s system supports streaming apps well, including services like Netflix, RedBull TV, TuneIn Radio, and more.

TCL S6500

- Advertisement - Another noteworthy option here is the TCL S6500, the brand’s entry device whose main differential is the possibility of controlling the TV by voice through the remote control and the promise of better images thanks to the offer of HDR, micro dimming and sport mode. In terms of operating system, the TCL S6500 is another one offered on the market with Android TV and that means that we have the usual support for traditional apps. Not least, it already has Netflix and Globoplay installed, including exclusive buttons for these services on the controller.

40 inches

43 inches

LG TL520S