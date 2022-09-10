Best selfie phone to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each mobile

Selfie has become a priority for many buyers when choosing a new smartphone. With that, TechSmart prepared a with the best selfie devices to buy, being a list aimed at those who want to record their self-portraits with the highest quality possible in the most varied scenarios, or use their smartphone to record vlogs and other types of content in video taking advantage of the screen to visualize what you are recording.

To define the representatives present in the guide, we only filter models that have already passed through the TechSmart benches, so that we have information on how the devices performed in practice, and not just in their technical specifications. Our guide lists the devices in order of price, from cheapest to most expensive. At the beginning of the guide there is a list with the same models ordered from best to worst, to make your choice easier.

BEST PHONE

Apple iPhone 13

- Advertisement - What is the best selfie phone right now? Of those we tested, the iPhone 13 stood out the most. It maintains the legacy of the line and delivers rich detail, just the right amount of contrast and wide dynamic range to avoid backlight bursting. There is little noise even when shooting at night and away from a good light source. Portrait mode generates strong blur effect with few errors.

Full Review of Apple iPhone 13

OTHER OPTIONS

Motorola Moto G41

Another interesting option when we talk about selfie is the Motorola Moto G41, a device that has a front camera that hits the colors and has good HDR without suffering from a blown background. Night selfies aren't a problem, as long as you have a light source nearby or use your phone's flash mode. The portrait effect has fewer blur glitches compared to the rear camera.

Motorola Moto G41 full review

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Bringing the same sensor that is used in more expensive Xiaomi phones, the Poco M4 Pro 5G brings quality that really excites the category, delivering great colors, contrast and dynamic range. In addition, it is also worth mentioning that the portrait mode is nice, despite having some visible flaws.

Full review of the Poco M4 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy M22

If you like Samsung but don’t want to spend that much, a good choice if you want a better selfie camera is the Galaxy M22. It features a front that registers good selfies with less aggressive post-processing that avoids exaggerating the effect of skin smoothness. - Advertisement - It is also worth noting here that the Galaxy M22’s selfie camera loses sharpness in the evening and there’s a little grainy, but you’ll still have good selfies to share on social media. Portrait mode works well regardless of the lighting level of the scene.

Full review of Samsung Galaxy M22

really 9

Officially launched in Europe by the brand, the realme 9 is a good option when it comes to selfies because it has a front capable of making good selfies even in places with weaker light, thanks to the brand’s investment in good sensors, delivering clear photos, with good colors, contrast and ideal skin tone to share on Instagram.

Realme 9 full review

Samsung Galaxy A53

- Advertisement - Considered a premium intermediary within Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy A53 features a front that captures good selfies even with backlight. Portrait mode also doesn’t interfere with HDR and there’s a wider mode for group shots. Night selfies are just decent, so avoid very dark places. There is an edit mode for you to apply filters or create your own.

Full review of Samsung Galaxy A53

little F4

Launched with a focus on performance, the Poco F4 is another device that pleases when it comes to selfies, thanks to its 20 MP front camera that records great photos, even in the darkest places. Contrast is average for the segment and there is little visible noise. The portrait mode is better than the one on the rear and although it also has minor errors, it does a good separation between planes and convincing blur without compromising sharpness.

Full review of Poco F4

Motorola Edge 30

A member of Motorola’s premium line, the Edge 30 is also a good option for those who want a selfie device, as long as they avoid situations that make the task of capturing photos more complex, which includes photos with the sun in the background (which will result in in dark photos) and night, which can bring grain while not compromising the photos.

Motorola Edge 30 full review

Apple iPhone SE

With an older look and updated set, the iPhone SE 2022 has its front as one of the highlights, recording better photos than many Android phones with more advanced sensors, even bringing a sensor of only 7 MP. There are many details recorded and correct contrast. The background blur is also impressive and doesn’t lack for more expensive flagships.

Full Review of Apple iPhone SE

Samsung Galaxy S22

"Entry" device in the main line, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a front that is capable of recording great selfies. There is good sharpness and close-to-life colors, as well as a consistent portrait effect with few visible errors. Night selfies tend to be a little noisy, but the night mode is there to save your photos in darker places.