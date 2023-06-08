Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases

- Advertisement -

With foldable smartphones going mainstream, especially in Europe and China, the new era of smartphones is upon us. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are arguably the best foldable phones available to buy in the US. These are expensive phones, even if you do take advantage of some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, so if you’re going to drop the money on something like this, you’ll want to protect it. That means the next thing on your shopping list should be a good Galaxy Z Fold 4 case.

We haven’t had the chance to test all the cases on this list just yet, but we can draw on our experiences with Z Fold 3 cases from some of the same brands, even if those Z Fold 3 cases won’t fit the new model. As more Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases hit the market, we’ll be checking them out and updating this collection accordingly.

Samsung Go straight to the source for Galaxy Z Fold 4 case with Samsung’s Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen. This case not only protects the back and sides of your phone but can also serve as a kickstand and comes with a detachable S Pen slot.

Spigen Spigen’s crystal clear Air Skin lets your Galaxy Z Fold 4’s color shine through while protecting its back and edges. It adds just enough protection without being bulky thanks to its form-fitting and lightweight design. Wireless charging works uninterrupted and there are cutouts for buttons and speakers. It also comes in black if you don’t want a clear case. You’re receiving price alerts for Spigen Air Skin

Ringke If you want to add a layer of protection with minimal bulk, Ringke’s Slim Case is a top choice. At just 1.2mm thick, it protects the back and sides of your device from scuffs and scrapes without weighing the whole thing down and makes use of adhesive to stay in place. It is available in black, clear or frosted finishes. You’re receiving price alerts for Ringke Slim

UAG Combining a hard shell and an impact resistant soft core, UAG’s Civilian case offers military-grade protection against drops for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its raised edges protect the display glass and its grippy material should help your phone remain in hand so you don’t actually have to test out its drop test rating. It’s still thin enough to allow for wireless and reverse wireless charging. You’re receiving price alerts for UAG Civilian Series

Fyton If you like to store your cards and ID alongside your phone, you’ll be glad to know that Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallet cases exist. This Fyton case can keep a couple of cards handy and easy to access and the wallet portion of the case also does double duty as a convenient kickstand. A variety of colors and finishes are available. You’re receiving price alerts for Fyton Wallet Case with Kickstand

Spigen If you’re planning on using the S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold 4, you’re going to need somewhere to store it when it’s not in your hand. Spigen’s Thin Fit P is designed with a dedicated cutout on the side for the S Pen when it’s not in use. It doesn’t add a ton of bulk or an odd lump on the back of your device like you get with Samsung’s first-party option. You can save $10 at Amazon by activating the instant coupon on the product page. You’re receiving price alerts for Spigen Thin Fit P

Samsung If you want to wrap your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a leather case, Samsung offers a first-party option. It protects the back and sides of your device though the choice of colors is a little disappointing with just black or moss gray options to choose between.

Samsung If you’re a little worried about dropping your $1,800 phone, Samsung’s Silicone Grip Case is worth checking out. Thanks to its built-in security strap, you can slide your hand around the phone and under the strap for a little extra peace of mind. As well as adding some utility, the strap also offers a unique design flourish that you might find attractive depending on your tastes. It comes in two colors (white or black) as standard, but additional interchangeable straps are sold separately if you want one that better fits your personal style.