Best Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Cases for 2023

With the arrival of the Galaxy S23 back in February, plenty of people have been upgrading to Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Protecting such an expensive purchase from scratches and other damage is important. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for a new case for whatever S23 model you’ve bought, whether that’s an S23 Ultra case, a Plus case or a case for the base S23 model. There are certainly a lot of Galaxy S23 cases to choose from, and we’re now seeing some manufacturers add magnetic properties to their cases so you can use them not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but non-Apple magnetic accessories like wallets, batteries and stands.

Finding a case that fits your budget is important, but there are certain case features you may want to consider. For example, Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra owners may want a case with an integrated kickstand, because they’re larger phones (the Ultra in particular) that you’ll want to prop up while watching videos. That said, case choice comes down to personal taste, which is why I’ve tried to include a variety of styles in this roundup, all of which CNET editors have tested on one of the S23 series models.

The cases below are listed at the starting price for the line, so make sure you’re buying the case that matches your S23. The same goes for tempered glass for extra protection — match the size to the specific model of your S23, whether that’s the Ultra, Plus or base model.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra cases

Speck Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: The First Foldable Laptop / Tablet Is That Impressive Leading case-maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S23, including the Presidio2 Grip (shown in blue), Presidio Perfect-Mist and Presidio Perfect-Clear. Read more

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Clckr’s cases feature a built-in kickstand and grip strap that folds out and clicks into place on the back of your phone. Clckr sells just the stand/strap accessory to stick on the back of your phone (or on a case), but the Galaxy S23 Clear case with the integrated kickstand accessory is better and also comes in a Textured version if translucency is not your thing. I wouldn’t say the cases are super protective but they’re sturdy enough, with raised edges to protect the screen. Read more

Urban Armor Gear offers several case options for the Galaxy S23 models in a variety of colors. I like the Pathfinder series, but am highlighting the new Plyo Pro, which features a built-in “magnetic module” that looks a little like a MagSafe module and allows you to use magnetic accessories with the case. Read more

Gear4 British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with those from OtterBox and Speck. They’re all lined with the company’s D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. For the Galaxy S23, I like the Denali with Kickstand (pictured — 16-foot drop protection) and the Everest with Kickstand precisely because they have built-in kickstands and are also protective and feel good in hand. The Milan (13-foot drop protection) and London (13-foot drop protection) also have eye-catching designs.

Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap, clear case for your new Galaxy S23, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $16 to $19, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid Zero One that has an imprint of the innards of your phone, which makes it look like the back of your phone is open and exposed when it really isn’t. Read more You’re receiving price alerts for Spigen cases

Amazon The company’s super-protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S23 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases — they’re slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. That said, I’ve come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free, and the camera module gets the same treatment.

Stephen Shankland/CNET Peak Design’s Everyday case is available for all the S23 models and is actually compatible with Apple’s MagSafe accessories and other magnetic MagSafe-compatible accessories, including wireless charging batteries, wallets and more. But the case has Peak Design’s own built-in magnetic locking system — the company calls it SlimLink — that connects to a wide assortment of Peak Design’s mobile mounts and accessories. That includes bike mounts, charging stands, tripods, car mounts and more. The only Peak Design accessory I don’t recommend is the wallet, which doesn’t lock onto the case and doesn’t stick to it that securely. Read more

Samsung Samsung’s Clear Gadget Cover has a built-in ring kickstand that allows you to prop the phone up horizontally. You’ll also be able to attach other optional accessories to the case. The Gadget case is available for all three S23 models but makes more sense for the larger Plus and Ultra models.

Amazon Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S23, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It could dip to closer to $15 in time. You’re receiving price alerts for ESR Kickstand case

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Samsung’s new Frame case for Galaxy S23 is an interesting concept. In the box you get a “frame” (we used to call this a bumper case) and two interchangeable backplates — one clear and one card slot — so you can go with a wallet-style case or plain case. Needless to say, you’ll also be able to buy other backplates with different designs to give your case a new look if you get bored with it.

David Carnoy/CNET Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn’t have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S23 as it does for the iPhone 14, but it does offer its UltraColor case, which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip as well. You’re receiving price alerts for Cyrill cases

Samsung Available in black, green and camel, Samsung’s leather case offers a nice, smooth yet grippy feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. Alas, there’s no kickstand, but if you’re looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded leather case fits the bill.

David Carnoy/CNET For the Galaxy S23, UK-based Mous has done something a little different. It’s brought MagSafe compatibility to its line of Samsung cases with a few different eye-catching styles, all of them lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design (you can use MagSafe and other magnetic accessories with these cases). Read more You’re receiving price alerts for Mous magnetic-connection cases

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Incipio has its usual robust lineup of cases for the Galaxy S23, including old favorites like the sturdy Duo (pictured in red; 12-foot drop protection), Grip (14-foot drop protection) and the Organicore (14-foot drop protection), which is an eco case that’s 100% compostable and is now available with a translucent back. It also has licensing deals with Kate Spade and Coach, and some of those cases offer eye-catching designs. Read more

David Carnoy/CNET Rokform’s been making tough smartphone cases for years, and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts — including bike, car and motorcycle mounts — that are sold separately. Read more

David Carnoy/CNET When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox’s folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn’t convert into a kickstand for watching videos. Read more

