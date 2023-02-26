Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases: 15 ones you can’t ignore

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus is the sweet spot in the company’s new Galaxy S23 lineup — an ideal pick for folks who want a larger screen, but don’t need all the bells and whistles of the much pricier and more sophisticated Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Plus offers the same incredible performance as its more expensive sibling. Thanks to the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy silicon inside, it will run rings around any other Android smartphone on the market today and likely stay ahead of that curve for quite some time, putting it among the best Android phones in 2023. That’s not all, though, as you’re also getting an expansive 6.6-inch display with the same AMOLED 2X technology as the rest of the lineup, plus a powerful 50-megapixel (MP) main camera that’s joined by 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto shooters.

Even though the Galaxy S23 Plus is more affordable than Samsung’s premium flagship, it’s by no means cheap. That means you should definitely consider protecting it with a case. We’ve rounded up an assortment of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can get your hands on now, so you’ll have some solid protection nearly as soon as you take your new phone out of the box.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Best MagSafe Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros AiroShock technology absorbs impacts

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Available in unique designs

The Mous Limitless 5.0 is a stylish pick for folks who share their lives with one or more iPhone users, or even those who simply want to participate in the ever-expanding ecosystem of MagSafe accessories.

Limitless 5.0 is available in several elegant styles and features impact-absorbing AiroShock technology to cushion your Galaxy S23 Plus against everything from drops to everyday bumps and scrapes. A microfiber lining inside also protects the glass back of your phone from scratches, and the ridged edges ensure that you can keep a confident grip on it.

ESR Classic Kickstand Case

Best kickstand Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Discreet kickstand doubles as camera protector

Military-grade drop protection

Versatile stand adjustment Cons Smooth sides aren’t particularly grippy

ESR’s Classic Kickstand case takes a unique and minimalist approach to propping up your Galaxy S23 Plus. Instead of adding a bulky bump in the middle of the case, the kickstand here fits into the camera cutout, where it does double-duty to protect your camera lenses when it’s not being used as a stand.

The stand and hinge mechanism are also impressively durable, as it’s constructed using a zinc alloy frame and hinge mechanism, so you won’t need to worry about it breaking off or wearing out over time. The case is made just as well as the hinge, with Air-Guard corners and raised edges that offer military-grade drop protection, plus a scratch-resistant frosted acrylic back.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Best wallet Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Built-in wallet holds up to 2 cards

Slim design with drop protection

Raised edges for screen and camera protection Cons Available only in black

Card storage is a bit awkward

The Galaxy S23 lineup makes it easier than ever to leave your wallet behind thanks to Samsung Wallet, but we still haven’t quite reached the point where can ditch all your cards entirely. That’s where Spigen’s Slim Armor CS comes in.

Unlike folio cases that make it awkward to use your phone, the Slim Armor CS is a traditional protective case that keeps your Galaxy S23 Plus easily accessible while still offering room for two cards in a compartment on the back. Spigen doesn’t skimp on protection here; as the name implies, the Slim Armor CS includes air cushion technology and raised edges around the screen and camera to protect your device from the everyday bumps and drops of life.

Foluu Silicone Case

Best minimal Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Slim and lightweight

Adds grip

Super affordable

Prevents camera lens from protruding

Protective corners and raised edges

If you want something minimalistic that will still give you some protection from drops and everyday wear and tear, this silicone case from Foluu is a good one. The liquid silicone rubber material adds extra grip, and the overall case is slim and lightweight. You have reinforced corners and raised edges to prevent impact from drops and bumps.

The camera cutout is also raised enough to prevent the lenses from protruding, eliminating the need to worry about them getting scratched up on a flat surface. This silicone case comes in four colors and is less than a Hamilton.

Samsung Leather Case

Best leather Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Available in complementary colors

Precise camera cutouts

Slim and stylish

It’s probably no surprise that Samsung’s own leather case fits your Galaxy S23 Plus like a glove, but it’s also elegantly designed to complement the phone’s design. It’s available in three colors that either match or complement the colors of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it features precise cutouts for each of the protruding camera lenses to both protect them and make them look perfectly flush with the back.

The premium leather not only feels comfortable in the hand, but it helps you keep a good grip on your phone, and raised edges protect your screen. There’s no specific rating here for drop protection, so this likely isn’t the most protective case you can get. That said, it looks great and the leather should provide at least some cushion against any falls.

Incipio Grip Case

Best grippy Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Multidirectional grips

Heavy-duty drop protection

Antimicrobial coating

The best drop protection for your smartphone is to prevent you from dropping it in the first place, which is why Incipio’s Grip case focuses on making sure your Galaxy S23 Plus doesn’t slip out of your hands too easily. Rather than just a set of raised bumps on the sides, this case features multidirectional grips to ensure you can keep a hold on your S23 Plus in every direction.

However, the Incipio Grip doesn’t stop there. If your Galaxy S23 Plus does take a tumble, it features impact structs to provide up to 14 feet of drop protection, plus raised-edge bezels to protect the screen and camera. Plus, since the whole point of Grip is helping you keep a safe handle on your phone, it also offers antimicrobial technology to protect you from surface bacteria.

Samsung Rugged Gadget Case

Best modular Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Detachable accessories add versatility

Military-grade drop protection

Includes hook for a wrist strap Cons Bulky

Accessories need to be purchased separately

Samsung’s Rugged Gadget case is an innovative new modular case for the Galaxy S23 Plus. This one not only offers military-grade drop protection — and looks the part — but it also features an accessory attachment system that lets you gear it up for specific needs. This lets you choose whether you want to turn it into a wallet case to carry a couple of cards on the back, prop it up with a kickstand for watching videos, or even attach it to a compatible tripod or car mount.

While you’ll have to buy at least some of these accessories separately (Samsung hasn’t yet made it clear what comes in the box), it’s a versatile case that at least gives you options. Plus, in addition to the grippy sides, there’s a corner attachment to add a wrist strap or lanyard to make sure you can keep a hold of your phone during your outdoor adventures.

Teloxy Crystal Clear Case

Best clear Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Crystal clear to show off phone color

Anti-yellowing

Flexible protection

Grippy

Budget friendly

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in four beautiful colors, so why not show off your favorite color to the world? This simple clear case from Teloxy has a slim and sleek profile, and the crystal clear design lets your chosen color shine through.

The clear polycarbonate material is flexible but tough, as it’s able to withstand everyday damage thanks to the impact-resistant and shock-absorbing structure. The material is also anti-yellowing, so it shouldn’t get yellow over time. Raised edges keep the screen and camera safe, and you get some additional grip, so your phone stays in your hand — not on the floor.

Spidercase Waterproof Full Body Protective Case

Best waterproof Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Fully waterproof with certified IP68 rating

Rugged and tough protection

Easy access to ports, sensors, and cameras

Clear back shows off phone color

Wireless charging compatible

Planning to take your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on underwater adventures? Then you need this waterproof case from Spidercase. It has an IP68-certified waterproof rating, so it can be submerged to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for up to one hour. It’s fully sealed and includes a built-in screen protector so you can take your phone in the water and still photograph or record your entire journey.

The case also has precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, sensors, and cameras when you’re out of the water too. The tough and rugged case also protects your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Ringke Onyx Grip Case

Best lightweight Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Slim, minimal design

Lightweight and flexible material

Anti-slip and anti-fingerprint

Provides extra grip

Stunning colors Cons Not the most rugged option

Looking for a case that just protects your device from everyday wear and tear and maybe a few drops every now and then? This slim and lightweight Onyx case from Ringke has a sleek profile that has no bulk.

Its flexible TPU material is easy to get on and off when needed, and it offers good protection. The textured back is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint, so your phone stays in your hand at all times. It comes in some beautiful jewel-toned colors and is highly affordable.

Mozoter Slim Phone Case Cover with Hand Strap

Best rugged Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Tough and rugged protection

Has detachable hand strap for one-handed use

Slim and lightweight profile

Multiple color options

Includes bonus screen and lens protectors

Tend to drop your phone multiple times a day? This slim and lightweight case offers rugged protection with a few extra bonuses! It includes a detachable elastic hand strap on the back of the case, enabling one-handed use of your S23 Plus. But if you don’t want to use it, that’s fine too — just remove it!

This heavy-duty case is shockproof and scratch-proof thanks to the soft TPU bumper and hard PC back. Additionally, you get two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, which means your entire device is safe and sound. At this price point, it’s a great value, and you can choose from a handful of fun colors.

Poetic Neon Series Case

Best heavy-duty Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Heavy-duty, military-grade drop protection

Dual-layers while retaining slim profile

Raised edges around screen and camera

Extra grip and anti-slip back

Bright and fun colors with accents Cons Can buy heavy and awkward to use

Got a case of the butterfingers? This affordable and heavy-duty case will keep your device safe. This one offers military-grade drop protection, and its dual-layer design helps absorb all shock and impact. The back also has an anti-slip pattern, along with rubberized accent grips.

The camera cutout is also raised, helping to keep the camera lens safe and no wobble when placed on a flat surface. It comes in a variety of subtle or bright colors that should suit everyone.

Osophter Rubber Case

Best sleek style Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Slim and lightweight

Stylish carbon fiber design

Good protection Cons Not for those who don’t like carbon fiber

Doesn’t have heavy duty protection

If you want something sleek and stylish that is suitable for professional business or casual use, then this Osophter rubber case gets the job done. This simple little case is flexible and easy to get on your S23 Plus, and also easy to get it off if you need to. The unique brushed carbon fiber texture on the back means your fingerprints won’t be smudged all over the case, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons.

It’s a basic case that looks great and keeps your device safe from everyday wear. You can also find it in three colors.

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case

Best camera protection Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Slim, lightweight profile

Textured, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint back

Sliding camera cover to protect lenses

Wireless charging friendly

Multiple colors

Love taking photos with your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus? This sleek case from Nillkin keeps the lenses safe with a protective sliding cover so that it doesn’t get scratched up or smudged when not in use. The case itself is slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk, but it also offers great protection with a four-cornered airbag design.

You also get a soft TPU frame with a hard PC back, providing extra grip on your device, and it’s soft to the touch. And you can wirelessly charge with this case.

Gviewin Slim Shockproof Case

Best fashion Galaxy S23 Plus case

Pros Available in multiple patterns

Transparent to blend with and show off phone color

Includes screen and camera protector Cons Basic drop protection

Pattern may interfere with grip

Gviewin makes some stylish and fashionable cases that are designed to blend in quite well with some of the more colorful Galaxy S23 Plus finishes. However, don’t let the designs fool you, as these still offer solid drop protection against everyday drops and bumps.

The company also goes the extra mile to offer all-around protection by including a tempered glass protector for the front of your phone and even a camera lens protector for the back. There’s a variety of patterns to choose from to match every Galaxy S23 color, including cherry blossoms, mayflowers, and butterflies.

Looking for other case recommendations? See our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases and best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases.

