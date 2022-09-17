Best retro console to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each

All the market attention is focused on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X, but not everyone is willing to pay dearly for a new generation console. If you’re looking for a more affordable video game to buy for your kids, or enjoy a more vibe with classic games that conquered older generations, we’ve gathered the best options here. For those who like to play and do not want to use computers, consoles are essential. And, to help you choose the best video game to buy, TechSmart prepares this Shopping with the best options available on the market. In another guide, which you can check out at the link below, we’ve listed the best consoles out there, including the latest products from Microsoft and Sony. But not everyone makes a point of having a current-gen console. That’s why we’ll list options that have been very successful in recent decades and even gained updated versions.

It is still possible to find the previous generation Microsoft and Sony consoles in the domestic market, and you can find some offers below. However, the main focus of this guide is more on the retro consoles that brightened the childhood of many gamers and that have recently returned to the market to conquer you with nostalgia. The products are sorted by price, but the order may change due to constantly changing prices.

Master System Evolution

Another TecToy bet for the national market is the Master System Evolution, which comes with 132 classic games in memory, including: Sonic, Alex Kidd, Golden Axe, Hang On and Altered Beast. This new version of the Master System has a much more modern and attractive design, but which preserves all the tradition and nostalgia of the classic video game. - Advertisement - In addition to those already mentioned, there are adventure, action, sport, racing, RPG, reasoning, puzzle, knowledge and strategy titles. After all, the proposal is to please all ages, but Master System Evolution does not live only with nostalgia. The new device brings good controls with immediate response and a renewed look. What disappoints is not saving the advance in memory, if you turn off the video game halfway through the game, you’ll have to start over from scratch.

Atari Flashback

It’s impossible to make a retro console guide and leave Atari out, isn’t it? Okay, the old model is hard to find and it will also be tricky to use it on current TVs. But TecToy recently brought to the market the Flashback version, which brings together classic games on updated hardware, complete with wireless controls. - Advertisement - This new edition features Data East games such as Burger Time and several other Activision titles such as Enduro, Pitfall!, Pitfall II: Lost Caverns and River Raid. Other great news are the 2.4 GHz wireless Joysticks, Save Game function, Rewind and SD Card Slot. And to close with a flourish, all this in HD. There are two versions being sold in the national market: Flashblack X that comes with 110 games in memory and Flashblack 8 with 105 games.

Mega Drive

A true classic for lovers of retro games, the Mega Drive marked generations and was recently relaunched by TecToy in Europe, thus expanding the base of retro devices officially available in Europe, which gave the youngest the opportunity to get to know the console. The reinterpretation is based on the more classic look (from the 16-bit era), properly conditioned in a box also with a more classic look. Inside, we have that it brings an 8 GB SD card with 22 games inside and can receive up to 594 games also through the memory card. How to free gigs in two clicks with the new WhatsApp tool In time: just like the classic Mega Drive, don’t expect high resolution on this console, being offered the same aspect ratio SEGA Original of the time.

Microsoft Xbox 360 Slim

While Sony has ditched gamers who rely on the PS3, Microsoft still maintains support for its older console and offers games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. This video game is capable of playing games in high definition, has great support for online gaming and is even capable of running games from Microsoft’s first console. Unfortunately, playing online requires an Xbox Live subscription, but Sony also requires the same on PS3 and no longer gives gamers monthly games. Below we list offers only for the console and also the kit that comes with the Kinect included, which allows you to improve the gameplay by commanding the games without using a traditional controller.

Sony PlayStation 3 Super Slim