Best Queen Mattress for 2023

For many sleepers, a queen mattress is the ideal size. They’re small enough to fit in most bedrooms and still offer enough space for two people to sleep comfortably side by side. It’s the most popular mattress size on the market today, which means you have tons of different styles and materials to choose from. To help you navigate this overstuffed market, we’ve tested tons of the most popular queen-size mattresses to bring you the best to choose from.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, here’s where to start: You want a queen bed that promotes proper spine alignment, provides pressure relief, prevents back pain and makes for a comfy sleeping surface. I’ve also made things easier for you by testing out mattresses from each top mattress brand myself and rounding up the best queen mattresses out there. Whether you prefer a firm queen mattress, a hybrid mattress or a soft mattress (if you’re a stomach sleeper, for instance), you’ll find the best queen mattress for a good night’s sleep below.

Video: Best queen mattress

Watch CNET video producer Owen Poole review the best queen mattresses.

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Brooklyn Bedding Type Poly foam hybridFirmness Medium or 5Trial 100 nightsWarranty 10-year limited warranty Price The Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress is one of the best-valued bed-in-a-box mattresses on the market. Brooklyn Bedding manufactures their own mattresses in the United States, allowing them to cut out the middle-man and sell for a more affordable price. The brand also doesn’t cut corners on quality, so you’re getting a great mattress and a very fair price. Read more Tuft & Needle Hybrid



Type Flippable hybrid mattressFirmness Firm: 5 or medium | Soft: 3 or medium-softTrial 120 nightsWarranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Thanks to its flippability, the Layla Hybrid is really like two mattresses in one. It has a soft side and a firm side, so you can customize your sleeping experience based on how you're feeling at the time. It's made of a layered combination of gel memory foam, airflow support foam and an individually wrapped pocketed coil system that provides plenty of support while also allowing enough give to make the mattress feel plush and comfortable right away. Read more Layla Hybrid



Nectar Type Memory foam mattressFirmness 5 or mediumTrial 365 nightsWarranty Forever warranty Price $$ The Nectar Premier mattress is the follow-up to the discontinued Nectar Lush mattress, and it provides a similar memory foam feel that, after a few moments, contours around the curves of your body. It’s not quite as soft as Nectar Lush, but it does offer a nice, pressure relief feel around your hips and shoulders that almost makes you feel weightless. Read more Nectar Premier

Type Memory foam hybrid mattressFirmness 7 or medium-firmTrial 100 nightsWarranty 15-year limited warranty Price $$ The Helix Plus is marketed toward heavier sleepers, but it’s one of the best queen size mattresses for sleepers of any body shape and size. Like all Helix mattresses, the mattress material is a combination of memory foam and Helix dynamic foam — an adaptive memory foam that quickly reacts to your body when you move — but it also has an additional layer of four-pound memory foam that supports people with higher BMIs. At 13 inches tall, it’s thicker than most standard mattresses, so the queen size feels like a bigger mattress size without taking up extra space in your bedroom. Read more Helix Plus



CNET/ Dillon Payne Type Hybrid mattressFirmness 6 or medium to medium-firmTrial 100 nightsWarranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ I’m here to tell you that all of the good things you’ve heard about the Purple mattress are true. It’s comfortable and supportive and I felt like I was sinking in without getting stuck, something that’s harder to accomplish with memory foam. While the Purple Grid — a Hyper-Elastic Polymer grid formation with open channels — does take some getting used to (especially if you’re coming from a different mattress type like a 100% memory foam mattress), it’s beyond worth it in the end. Read more Purple Hybrid Premier 4



Type Latex HybridFirmness 7 or medium-firm with the pillow top (9 or firm without)Trial 365 nightsWarranty 25-year limited warranty Price $$$ The main selling point of the Avocado Green is that it’s organic and completely free of harmful chemicals, flame retardants and toxic foams. It’s made from a combination of cotton, wool and natural latex (or they have a vegan mattress that’s wool-free) that will have you sleeping soundly and consciously. And while that’s a great start, it has to be comfortable too. Fortunately, it is. Read more Avocado Green



Lindsay Boyers The Saatva Classic mattress is the ultimate firm, supportive bed with everything a back, stomach or heavy sleeper could want (with extra luxury for good taste). It’s available in multiple firmness levels, height profiles and is hand-delivered to you in its fully expanded form, unlike the bed-in-a-box mattresses on our list. Read more

CNET/Dillon Payne Allswell Best cheap queen mattress

When I’m asked by friends and family for the best cheap queen mattress recommendation, the Allswell mattress is always my go-to. The queen size Allswell mattress runs around $350, and it’s constructed with pocketed coils. Hybrid mattresses, beds made with both foam and steel coils, typically run for $1,000 or more. How does the brand do it? It’s made by Walmart, the retail giant known for its budget prices. Read more

Dillon Payne Bear Original mattress Best queen mattress in a box

The Bear Original mattress is an underrated bed-in-a-box that earned its spot on our best queen mattress list because of its unique features, bang-for-your-buck value and, of course, comfort. Read more

Other mattresses we’ve tested



Our CNET Sleep editors have the tumultuous task of laying on beds to find the ones that are most cozy and comfortable. Just kidding, it’s a pretty great gig. Over the course of hundreds of bed testing hours, they’ve discovered the best of the best mattresses and the average Joe’s. The beds listed above were the editors’ top choices, but here are a few additional beds that deserve an honorable mention.

WinkBed mattress: This bed is a hotel luxury mattress that seemingly belongs in the Four Seasons or the Californian at Disneyland. It’s a thick, luxurious mattress with a strong pocketed coil system, several layers of coils and a fluffy pillow top for additional comfort. It comes in three different firmness levels ranging from soft to firm, so all sleeping positions can find a comfortable fit for them. It’s also a hybrid mattress, making it accommodating for all body types from petite to heavy.

Casper mattress: As a huge pillar in the online mattress industry, the Casper mattress helped pave the way for online mattresses to become more mainstream. The popular Casper Original mattress is rated a medium on the firmness scale and boasts a generally comfortable, neutral-foam mattress feel. It has a zoned-support design that’s firmer under your back for support, and softer under your hips and shoulders for pressure relief. It’s objectively comfortable like puppies are cute and pizza is delicious. It’s very accommodating for a wide range of sleeper types, as long as you weigh under 230 pounds. The Casper Original Hybrid is going to be best for heavier sleepers.

GhostBed mattress: The GhostBed queen mattress is a nice option because it provides a comfortable feel unlike most mattresses. It combines memory foam, latex foam and poly foam to create a mixed foam feel that’s pressure relieving and responsive at the same time. It also uses its own special latex foam, making it more affordable than organic or natural latex foam. Though, it’s not as supportive, so it’s going to be best for people who weigh under 230 pounds. On the other hand, it is great for all sleeping positions because it’s rated right in the middle of the firmness scale. This makes it soft enough for side sleepers, but firm enough for back and stomach sleepers.

How we test



CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Read more on how we test mattresses.

Queen mattress FAQs

What are the dimensions of a queen size mattress? Your standard queen size mattress is 80 inches long and 60 inches wide. Or 6 feet, 8 inches long by 5 feet wide.

What is the best queen size mattress to buy? The best queen size mattress should fit your sleeping position, body type, and budget. Back and stomach sleepers should look for a medium to firm mattress, while side sleepers should keep an eye out for medium to soft queen mattresses. Sleepers weighing over 250 pounds should consider a hybrid mattress made with steel coils for extra durability and support.