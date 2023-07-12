Best Prime Day tech deals on Amazon: Laptops, soundbars, monitors, more

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event ends today, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts if you’re in the market for any tech products.

We’ve combed through the categories that PCWorld readers care about—from laptops to monitors to security cameras, SSDs, soundbars, streaming subscriptions, and more—and highlighted the best of those deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills and various promotional offers. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, Day 2

To make your perusing easier, we’ve organized the best Prime Day tech deals by category, with links to even more deals. This article will be updated throughout the event.

Best Amazon laptop deals

LG Gram (2022), Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $999.99 (33% off)

MSI Creator 17, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display, $1,999.00 (27% off)

Acer Swift X Creator Laptop, Ryzen 7/RTX 3050Ti/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/ 14-inch 1080p display, $899.31 (16% off)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz refresh rate display, $599.99 (33% off)

Best Amazon Chromebook deals

Samsung Chromebook 4+, Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $209.00 (35% off)

Acer Chromebook 315, Intel Pentium Silver N6000/8GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $299.99 (32% off)

Lenovo 3i Chromebook, Celeron N4500/8GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $254.99 (15% off)

Best Amazon monitor deals

Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $119.99 (37% off)

LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off)

HP SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $77.99 (22% off)

Dell S3221QS, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $329.99 (18% off)

Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA, 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync, $499.99 (36% off)

Samsung Odyssey G85SB, 34-inch 1440p curved display/175Hz refresh rate/0.03ms response time/FreeSync, $999.99 (33% off)

Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $292.59 (21% off)

Best Amazon soundbar deals

Best Amazon desktop PC deals

Best Amazon SSD deals

Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, $47.99 (52% off)

PNY CS900, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty, $61.99 (31% off)

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade*, 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD, $54.99 (58% off)

WD_Black SN850, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD, $89.99 (50% off)

Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $75 (53% off)

Crucial X8, 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $176 (63% off)

Best Amazon Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals

Best Amazon keyboard deals

Havit KB487L, compact design with num pad and PBT keycaps, $34.39 (31% off )

) Skyloong SK96, optical switches with O-ring, num pad, hot-swap sockets, artistic print, $46.19 (39% off)

Logitech G Pro keyboard, TKL layout with clicky blue switches and RGB lighting, $71.90 (45% off)

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB, membrane keys, full-size layout, RGB, and wrist rest, $24.98 (50% off)

Best Amazon laptop charger deals

Best Amazon security camera deals

Best Amazon streaming deals

Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months, $11.99/month after (50% off)

AMC+: $4.49/month for 2 months, $8.99/month after (50% off)

STARZ: $0.99 for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)

ViX Premium: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)

PBS Masterpiece: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)

Best Amazon air-quality/air-monitor deals

