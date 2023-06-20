Best Prepaid Phone Plans for June 2023

- Advertisement -

This one is actually a bit complicated.

Cricket and Metro each offer perks with some of their top unlimited plans — in the case of Cricket, you get a subscription to HBO Max with ads, while Metro’s top two unlimited plans offer one year of ViX Plus and 100GB of Google One storage. While Metro used to be cheaper, it has gotten pricier and dropped the inclusion of Amazon Prime on its main plan.

Metro actually still has those plans, but has hidden them under a “Heritage Plans” section on its website that requires you to call customer support to get them. This runs for an undisclosed “limited time,” but if you’re willing to go down this route, it’s the best option. A single line runs $60 per month, while three or four lines will cost you $120 per month.

Taxes and fees are included in that price, as is 15GB of hotspot data, 100GB of Google One and a subscription to Amazon Prime. Again, you need to contact Metro’s Customer Care team at 888-863-8768 to get this plan. More details can be found here.

Other options: As for the new main plans, for a single line or two lines Metro’s middle plan is still actually a bit cheaper than Cricket’s. A single line here is $50 per month while two lines are $80 per month. That’s slightly cheaper than Cricket’s option which runs $55 per month for a single line (with AutoPay) or $90 for two lines.

Both cost the same $110 per month for three lines, though since Cricket includes HBO Max and more hotspot data (15GB versus 5GB from Metro’s middle plan) it wins this battle.

When you get to four or more lines, Cricket’s plans are actually $10 cheaper than Metros, once again making it the better play.

Verizon’s Total by Verizon service includes Disney Plus’ Premium no-ads option with its top plan, but at $60 per month for a single line and $165 per month for four lines, it’s probably not worth it.

If price is the biggest factor for you, look at Google Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan we mentioned above.

If you need anything less than four lines, Cricket, Total or Metro are a lot pricier than Mint. One phone line with this top unlimited plan runs $60 a month, two lines are $90 a month and three lines are $120.

It’s worth mentioning that many of these providers — including AT&T, Cricket, Metro, T-Mobile, Verizon and Boost — work with the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program. If you qualify for that program, Metro’s $40 per month unlimited plan could be had for $10 per month (and the one with perks could be $30 per month instead of its regular $60 monthly).