Best premium cell phone to buy for less than R$2,200 | September 2022

Highlight of each mobile

Motorola Edge 20 Lite — 108 MP camera and gOLED display Poco X3 GT — 5G connection and interesting hardware Redmi Note 10 Pro Max — Stereo sound and 120Hz display Motorola Moto G 5G — Affordable 5G Motorola Edge 20 — Sleek look, light body and clean system Samsung Galaxy A73 — IP68 protection, 3x optical zoom and constant updates Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — Affordable top with a good set

Looking for a new cell phone to buy? We indicate the best intermediary and other alternatives that will interest you. If you’re looking to have a flagship experience or even a top-of-the-line model from past generations, you’ll find good options here. The selection was made thinking about those who want a smartphone that is good for any type of task, and that delivers a more advanced set than the intermediate models. The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to gather here the best options between R$1,700 and 2,200. Bearing in mind that prices vary frequently, so some model may end up escaping the price range a little, but this normalizes over time.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

"Entry" device in Motorola's main line, the Edge 20 Lite is a good option for those who want a device with 5G connectivity, but are looking for a device that is a little more refined and with advantages when compared to other alternatives in the same price range. Among the highlights that draw attention to this device, we have that the Motorola Edge 20 Lite features a 6.67″ Full HD+ gOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, premium performance and a 5000 mAh battery that charges fast and offers great autonomy. . Samsung announces a GDDR6 memory capable of reaching 24Gbps

Motorola Edge 20 Lite full review

Poco X3 GT

Unsurprisingly, Poco (formerly Pocophone) likes to offer interesting hardware in exchange for little money and one of the clear examples of this is the Poco X3 GT, a device that pleases for bringing a nice set, battery that lasts well and fast charging. In addition, the Poco X3 GT pleases for also bringing support for 5G networks, delivering a front camera that captures good selfies and a good 6.6″ Full HD IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Full review of the Poco X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Another good alternative for those who like Xiaomi devices is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, a device that hit the market as one of the first of the brand to bring a Super AMOLED screen, which is a 6.67″ Full HD+ with refresh rate 120 Hz which, by the way, delivers strong brightness. In addition, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers the advantage of bringing well-balanced stereo sound, good battery life and good cameras.

Full review of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Motorola Moto G 5G

Looking for a good intermediary with 5G connection to be prepared for when the new generation of mobile internet arrives in your city? The Moto G 5G is a great option if you plan to spend a maximum of BRL 2,200. It comes equipped with Snapdragon 750G and delivers great performance in everyday use and gaming. Another big highlight is its battery, which is among the best we’ve seen. In addition, there is a good IPS LCD screen, but it does not bring 120 Hz like the Poco X3. Its cameras record good photos during the day and do not disappoint in dark places, thanks to Motorola’s efficient night mode. It could only have shorter recharge time and stereo sound to be perfect.

Motorola Moto G 5G full review

Motorola Edge 20

Another Motorola device that can be considered an option up to BRL 2,200 is the Motorola Edge 20, the brand’s premium mid-range device that earns points for offering a more elegant and thin design, in addition to offering a great 144 Hz screen, agile, fast performance. recharge and more complete Ready For. Summing up what we found in this hardware guy: it combines the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (no expansion support), 6.67″ Full HD+ pOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate and a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. In terms of cameras, we have a 32 MP front and on the back, a triple combo with the main 108 MP as a highlight.

Motorola Edge 20 full review

Samsung Galaxy A73

A good option for those looking for a Samsung device is the Galaxy A73, a device that offers good benefits for those who choose it as an official smartphone. In general terms, we can say that it delivers a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with strong brightness, good performance, great battery life, water resistance and 10x hybrid optical zoom. Not least, it is a device that will have a considerably long life, given that Samsung has been committed to delivering constant updates to its devices, which includes sending security patches and new versions of the little green robot.

Full review of Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Looking for a more affordable alternative? The Galaxy S20 FE is a recent flagship from Samsung that can currently be found for less than R$ 2,500. This makes it compete with the premium intermediaries of some brands, but delivering a much better set. Here you have 120 Hz AMOLED screen, powerful sound, average performance, battery that lasts well and great cameras. The S20 FE is a cheaper solution to the S20 and you have cameras that are only slightly inferior, but with the same hardware. If you don’t care so much about design, then you won’t mind the slightly wider edges of the S20 FE. Just the selfie camera that could be better for the price, but will still please most.

Full review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Exynos 990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

