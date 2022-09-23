Best power bank (external battery) to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each bank

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics to buy. And of course we wouldn’t forget about power banks, also known as batteries or portable chargers. Not all cell phones deliver autonomy for a whole day of use and the search for this type of product has increased in recent months. That’s why we decided to help you choose the best power bank to buy.

In our list we have simpler models with a small capacity for those who just want to give a supplementary charge or for emergencies, as well as more robust models that allow you to recharge more than one device at a time. - Advertisement - Products are listed in order of price, so it’s easier to choose within your budget. It is good to remember that the values ​​vary frequently and are not always in the ascending order that we initially organized.

Pineng PN-952 (5,000 mAh)

We started our list with a weaker and cheaper model, the PN-952 from Pineng. It is a Chinese brand well known in the world of power banks, for offering quality products at a more affordable price. This model that we have listed has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but it can also be found in a version with 10,000 mAh. The nice thing about the PN-952 is that it comes with a cable in its own body, but it also comes with a common cable in the package. There’s also a MicroUSB to Lightning adapter, allowing you to recharge your iPhone or iPad. Its capacity is only enough for a full charge and a maximum of one and a half depending on the cell phone you are recharging.

Pineng PN-886 (10,000 mAh)

Here we have another model from Pineng, this time the PN-886 which has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. This is not even its differential, which is the possibility of charging the cell phone battery without the need for a cable, using wireless charging technology. Of course, for that you need a compatible smartphone. A nice differential is in the digital display that informs the battery capacity of the power bank. It also supports turbo charging using the cable that comes with the accessory. If you want the convenience of just putting your cell phone on the power bank to recharge, the PN-886 would be the most indicated on our list.

Geonav PB20K (20,000 mAh)

If you need a lot of ports to charge more devices at the same time, then you might be interested in Geonav’s 20,000 mAh version. It has four USB ports, two type A, one micro and one type C. The latter is capable of delivering up to 60W, allowing charging even notebooks. This Geonav model also has a graphic indication of the actual battery charge to make it easy to keep track of how much power is left for you to recharge your devices. There is also support for Quick Charge 3.0 to ensure quick charging, as long as the phone is compatible with Qualcomm technology.

Geonav PB15000 (15,000 mAh)

Geonav is a Europeian company specialized in accessories for computers, tablets and smartphones. It also bets on portable chargers with its PB15000 power bank, which can be found in several color options. Its design is thinner than many Chinese power banks of the same capacity. Here you have 15,000 mAh, which is enough to carry up to 6 charges on your cell phone or charge different devices. The cell used is the Li-Po type, which makes this capacity more efficient when it comes to powering your gadgets. In addition, this model has the advantage of offering a 1-year warranty, which you do not have on imported models.

Anker PowerCore