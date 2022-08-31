Best postpaid mobile plan in 2022 | TudoCelular Guide

>table { position: relative; width: 100%; } thead { background-color: #000; border-top: 1px solid #a5a5a5; border-bottom: 1px solid #a5a5a5; } tr:hover { background-color:#9EC22B; color: #fff; } thead tr:hover { background-color: #9EC22B; color: inherit; } tr:nth-child { background-color: #c6edaf; } th { font-weight: normal; text-align: left; } th, td { padding: 0.1em 1em; }

TIM Black up to 45 GB (R$ 99.90) – cheaper plan with social networks

TIM Black up to 85 GB (R$ 139.99) – best bundle of added services

Claro 200 GB (R$ 309.90) – plan with more internet

Vivo Selfie Amazon (R$109.99) – cheaper with streaming service included

Vivo Selfie Travel (R$189.99) – plan for those who want to travel abroad without worrying about roaming

Certainly, prepaid has evolved a lot in recent years, but there are still those who prefer to have the convenience of enjoying a package of services and paying the bills together every month. By the way, has also been able to evolve in recent times, and if prepaid now bets on SVAs and generous amounts of deductibles, those who opt for the billing system also have exclusive benefits from most operators, such as built-in roaming and even additional deductibles. to enjoy on streaming platforms. Once again TechSmart mined the offers of all the largest operators in Europe, based on the price practiced in São Paulo (SP). What our presents, once again, is that different user profiles are covered by the packages currently offered. It has a plan for those who still make many calls, for those who live on social networks, and even for those who do not give up Netflix on the street. In addition to the values ​​taken into account referring to São Paulo, the prices take into account, in most cases, a 12 month loyalty. When this is not the case, this is highlighted as one of the benefits of the plan. If you are going to hire one of these, keep this in mind, and don't forget that in most cases it is possible to negotiate good discounts in stores of the desired operator for the exchange of your cell phone. Check out the ideal plan for you in our guide to the best aftermarket plans in the Europeian market:

clear

Attention: plans have a 12-month loyalty period. Starting with Claro's plans, we currently have 4 options available in the operator's catalog and which stand out in particular for the offer of unlimited navigation in apps (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Waze), in addition to having unlimited, possibility of use in international travel (Americas Passport). Not least, the plan also offers the use of Claro Banca Premium, Truecaller and Aya Coleções. Another point that should be noted here is that the data packet is divided into two sets of equal size, one for browsing and the other called Extraplay, dedicated exclusively to streaming consumption on Pluto TV, Claro TV Plus, YouTube, Netflix, Globoplay, HBO Max and Discovery Plus.

clear Price benefits highlights 25 + 25 GB BRL 109.90 - Advertisement - Unlimited WhatsApp, Waze, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter; unlimited calls; International plan (Americas Passport) Claro Banca Premium, Truecaller and Aya Collections included in the package 50 + 50 GB BRL 159.90 Same as above + Skeelo 100 + 100 GB BRL 209.90 Same as above + Babbel 200 + 200 GB BRL 309.90 Same as above

TIM

TIM always draws attention when talking about mobile telephony and postpaid, this would be no different. In all, the operator offers 3 post-paid plans with packages ranging from 45 GB to 85 GB, this number being the limit in a sum that considers if the line is ported (+ 5 GB), if the user pays for C6 Bank (+ 5 GB) and also, promotional bonus (which is 20 GB on the first two and 50 GB on the most expensive). Values ​​quoted below consider (1) with 12-month loyalty and (2) without loyalty

Tim Black Price benefits highlights up to 45 GB BRL 99.99 (1) BRL 144.99 (2) Unlimited WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; Apple Music for 6 months; Unlimited calls and SMS; Includes Deezer Premium, TIM Banca Virtual Premium, Tim Segurança Digital, Audiobooks by Ubook (invoice), Rebriga Stand (invoice), AYA Books (card) Best plan for social networks and the cheapest up to 50 GB BRL 114.99 (1) BRL 159.99 (2) Same as above, including the 500 GB TIM Cloud for invoice payment 20GB Americas International Roaming up to 85 GB BRL 139.99 (1) BRL 189.99 (2) It includes services from the previous one, expands TIM Cloud to 1.5 TB on invoice payment and offers YouTube Premium or HBO Max subscription for those who pay by invoice International Roaming Americas 25GB Good amount of added services

Alive

Speaking specifically of Vivo, we have the Selfie plans that highlight the inclusion of packages that allow the user to jointly contract a streaming service and, consequently, add more exclusive data to use that specific service. In general terms, the user contracts a certain amount of data (determined by the plan) and the operator delivers the same amount for exclusive use in the chosen streaming. In addition, there is also the offer of a 3 GB bonus if current account debit is used.

Live Post Price benefits highlights Amazon Prime Selfie 20GB + 20GB + 3GB BRL 109.99 Vivo Travel Americas WhatsApp, unlimited calls and SMS Including NBA, GoRead and Skeelo operator’s best cost/benefit Selfie Globoplay 30GB + 30GB + 3GB BRL 139.99 Same as above + ATMA Meditation, Super Comics and NFL Spotify selfie 30GB + 30GB + 3GB BRL 139.99 Same with Amazon Prime Selfie Netflix selfie 30GB + 30GB + 3GB BRL 139.99 Same with Amazon Prime Selfie Disney Plus selfie 30GB + 30GB + 3GB BRL 149.99 Same with Amazon Prime Selfie Telecine selfie 30GB + 30GB + 3GB BRL 149.99 Same with Amazon Prime Selfie Premiere selfie 40GB + 40GB + 3GB BRL 179.99 Vivo Travel Americas WhatsApp, unlimited calls and SMS (does not include apps) Selfie Travel 50GB + 3GB BRL 189.99 Vivo Travel World WhatsApp, Waze, Moovit, unlimited calls and SMS Included NBA, GoRead, Skeelo, ATMA Meditation, Super Comics, NFL and Hube Newspapers the most complete plan

What is the best plan for me?