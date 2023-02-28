Best Pop Up Tents for Camping in 2023

selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that spring is just around the corner; it’s the perfect time to get out in nature, checking out nature in bloom and enjoying warmer temperatures. If camping is your jam (now that it isn’t freezing or sweltering), you’ll need a great tent to house you—and your gear—for overnight outdoor adventures. But, if you’ve ever put together a tent, you’re probably already well aware that it’s a serious PIA that can ruin all those feel-good camping vibes. Fortunately, there is a solid solution—even for the laziest campers out there. Enter the pop-up tent.

These pop-up tents go up in an instant (or something close to that, at least), allowing you to focus on enjoying your gorgeous surroundings—not trying to figure out how two poles should fit together before the sun sets. With pop-up tents, assembly is a breeze: You just open up the tent bag, take out the tent, and toss it up into the air. After that, secure it to the ground, and you’re good to go.

The best pop-up tents are lightweight yet durable enough to handle the elements and protect you from mosquitos, rain, etc. Sound like something you need in your life? Scroll through below to check out the best pop-up tents around right now.

Coleman Pop-up Camping Tent This Coleman tent goes up in 10 seconds thanks to pre-assembled poles. It features gear pockets to stash your stuff, and an adjustable rainfly to protect yourself against wind and rain. The floor seams are reinforced for help keep you dry. Once you're done, the whole thing folds flat. Choose from green and blue shades.

Teton Sports Vista Quick Pop-up Tent This tent pops up quickly, getting ready in seconds. It's lightweight enough to take backpacking and it features a gear loft to house your stuff. There's a rainfly to keep you dry when the weather turns, and two-way zippers to allow you to get in and out. A full mesh topper allows you to check out the stars while you sleep.

EchoSmile Instant Pop-up Camping Tent Got a whole crew to sleep? The EchoSmile tent sleeps up to six, giving you plenty of room to get close to your buddies. Set-up is super fun: Just take your tent out of the package, unstrap it, and toss it in the air. It opens automatically and is ready to go in 10 seconds. The windows and doors have double panels, four mesh windows, and two doors to give you plenty of airflow. Enjoy front and back doors, so you don’t have to shuffle to get in and out.

Outsunny 2 Person Foldable Camping Cot If sleeping on the ground isn't your thing, this Outsunny tent is worth considering. It features an off-the-ground tent, a two-person cot, air mattress with a pump, and even a bedspread. A cool perk: You can use the set altogether or detach the cot bed and mattress to sleep under the stars. Set-up and tear-down is a breeze.

Wakeman Water Resistant 2-Person Dome Tent Collection The Wakeman is a two-person tent you can secure for just $24. It’s not waterproof, but it’s weather-resistant, allowing you to stay dry when it’s misty out. (A detachable rain fly helps keep out downpours.) A spacious D-style door allows for easy access. A cool perk: There’s an electric access port for charging your phone.

Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Fresh Tent As its name suggests, the 2 Second sets up quickly and folds down fast thanks to its patented Easy system. It also features blackout options to give you 99% darkness when you're ready to snooze. Side fly sheets allow you to get solid airflow inside while keeping out rain. Three people can easily hang out inside.

REI refers to this tent as a “pop-up command center,” creating a certain mystique around it. The Gazelle T3X Hub can fit three with room to spare. You’ll enjoy a removable gear loft and six gear pockets to hold your stuff, along with UPF 50+ fabric to keep out UV rays. Two D-shaped doors have included screens, so you can let in as much or as little of a breeze as you want.

