Best of the Year: Amazon Music elects the artists and podcasts that stood out in 2022

Amazon Music released access to the complete catalog of its platform for Prime subscribers and now the application is choosing the Best of the Year with artists and podcasts that stood out the most in 2022. For this, special lists were created with the most listened to songs of each genre .
Starting with the artist who stood out the most this year, we have L7NNON with the hit “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”, produced together with Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel, which topped the music charts and memes on the internet in 2022.
Speaking now of pop music, we have Anitta with the song “Envolver”, her choreography that became viral on TikTok and other social networks this year.
Planet Hemp leads the list of best rock hits on Amazon Music with the song “TACA FOGO” followed by Titãs with “Caos” and “Black Summer” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the bronze medal.
The Best of 2022 Funk list is headed by the song “Aliança” from the album “Coração Terra de Nobody” by MC Ryan SP, which gave it the highlight in this category. In this list we still find again the hit “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin” by L7NNON.
Moving now to the Gospel genre, we highlight Gabriela Rocha with the song “Hino da Vitória”, followed by “Vai Ter Vida Aí” by Midian Lima and “Deserto” by Maria Marçal.
Hugo & Guilherme won the gold medal for the most outstanding country music on Amazon Music with the song “Mal Feito” sung alongside Marília Mendonça, one of the most heard singers of the country music genre to date.
Mari Fernandez leads the highlight in the forró category with the song “Comuniçar Failed”, which was sung live with Nattan. Second place goes to “No Ouvidinho” by Felipe Amorim.
In the Rap category, we lead with the song “Pesadão” by Ajaxx, MC Cabelinho and MC Poze do Rodo. Check out the rest of the list below:
The MPB genre won a gold medal with the Gilsons group formed by José Gil, Francisco Gil and João Gil, the son and grandchildren of Gilberto Gil, who already dominated with the hit “Pra Gente Acordar”.
In the electronic category, Carola stands out with the song “Come With Me”. In second place is “This Feeling” by Vintage Culture and GOODBOYS. Third place goes to Alok and Au/Ra who produced the song Side Effect.
Grupo Menos é Mais stood out in the pagoda category with the songs “O Mundo Dá Voltas” and “Pede Pra God”, which were in first and second place in the same category.
Today’s last category is Hits Virais, where Pedro Sampaio won with the song “Dançarina”. Second place went to L7NNON with “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”.
The podcasts that stood out the most in 2022 were the following:
- Bunga Bunga
- This World Is Lost
- Intelligence Ltd.
- Modus Operandi
- Don’t make it unfeasible
- NerdCast
- The Partners Podcast
- poddelas
- podpah
- podtrash
Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!
