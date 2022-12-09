Best of the Year: Amazon Music elects the artists and podcasts that stood out in 2022

Amazon Music released access to the complete catalog of its platform for Prime subscribers and now the application is choosing the Best of the Year with artists and podcasts that stood out the most in 2022. For this, special lists were created with the most listened to songs of each genre .

Best of the Year – L7NNON

Starting with the artist who stood out the most this year, we have L7NNON with the hit “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”, produced together with Os Hawaianos & DJ Bel, which topped the music charts and memes on the internet in 2022.

Best of 2022 Pop – Anitta

Speaking now of pop music, we have Anitta with the song “Envolver”, her choreography that became viral on TikTok and other social networks this year.

Best of 2022 Rock – Planet Hemp

- Advertisement - Planet Hemp leads the list of best rock hits on Amazon Music with the song “TACA FOGO” followed by Titãs with “Caos” and “Black Summer” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the bronze medal.

Best of 2022 Funk – MC Ryan SP

The Best of 2022 Funk list is headed by the song “Aliança” from the album “Coração Terra de Nobody” by MC Ryan SP, which gave it the highlight in this category. In this list we still find again the hit “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin” by L7NNON.

Best of 2022 Gospel – Gabriela Rocha

Moving now to the Gospel genre, we highlight Gabriela Rocha with the song “Hino da Vitória”, followed by “Vai Ter Vida Aí” by Midian Lima and “Deserto” by Maria Marçal.

Best of 2022 Sertanejo – Hugo & Guilherme

Hugo & Guilherme won the gold medal for the most outstanding country music on Amazon Music with the song “Mal Feito” sung alongside Marília Mendonça, one of the most heard singers of the country music genre to date.

Best of 2022 Forró – Mari Fernandez

- Advertisement - Mari Fernandez leads the highlight in the forró category with the song “Comuniçar Failed”, which was sung live with Nattan. Second place goes to “No Ouvidinho” by Felipe Amorim.

Best of 2022 Rap – Ajaxx, MC Cabelinho and MC Poze do Rodo

In the Rap category, we lead with the song “Pesadão” by Ajaxx, MC Cabelinho and MC Poze do Rodo. Check out the rest of the list below:

Best of 2022 MPB – Gilsons

The MPB genre won a gold medal with the Gilsons group formed by José Gil, Francisco Gil and João Gil, the son and grandchildren of Gilberto Gil, who already dominated with the hit “Pra Gente Acordar”.

Best of 2022 Electronic – Carola

- Advertisement - In the electronic category, Carola stands out with the song “Come With Me”. In second place is “This Feeling” by Vintage Culture and GOODBOYS. Third place goes to Alok and Au/Ra who produced the song Side Effect.

Best of 2022 Pagode – Less is More Group

Grupo Menos é Mais stood out in the pagoda category with the songs “O Mundo Dá Voltas” and “Pede Pra God”, which were in first and second place in the same category.

Best of 2022 Viral Hits – Pedro Sampaio

Today’s last category is Hits Virais, where Pedro Sampaio won with the song “Dançarina”. Second place went to L7NNON with “Desenrola Bate Joga de Ladin”.

podcasts

The podcasts that stood out the most in 2022 were the following: Bunga Bunga

This World Is Lost

Intelligence Ltd.

Modus Operandi

Don’t make it unfeasible

NerdCast

The Partners Podcast

poddelas

podpah

podtrash Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!

Remember that you can access Amazon Music with an Amazon Prime subscription, which also entitles you to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading and more. Learn more about this offer here.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

