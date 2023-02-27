5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsBest of BS Opinion: Lessons from a year of war, Adani saga,...

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a year of war, Adani saga, and more

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677435322 706.jpg
1677435322 706.jpg
- Advertisement -





From rate policy to Ukraine war, punctuated by the unusual behaviour of Adani stocks — this is what we have today


Tamal Bandyopadhyay: While the debate will continue about what should be the benchmark rate to calculate the real interest rate, both for lenders and savers, shouldn’t all rates be higher than the rate of inflation? If this is ensured, it will have a positive impact on the savings to GDP ratio, which is at its 19-year low now.

- Advertisement -


Debashis Basu: The question anyone should first ask is how the price rigging (in the Adani case) was allowed to get so horribly out of hand.


Mihir Sharma looks at the lessons from a year of war. Nine errors from Moscow, and one thing Kyiv got right.

- Advertisement -


The first edit says the government’s wheat policy must balance the interests of consumer and grower. And the second edit looks at the positive side of Seattle banning caste discrimination.


QUOTE



When you don the police uniform, the government places a baton (‘danda’) in your hands but don’t forget that the government came in later – before that God gave you a heart as well.



PM Narendra Modi to new recruits into UP Police



- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Man arrested after ‘striking’ officer with their own Taser holster, Galt police say

A man was arrested over the weekend after pulling a Taser holster off an...
Latest news

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Feb. 26, 2023

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.