Best notebook up to R$ 3,000 to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Looking for a new laptop that fits into your budget is always a complex and tiring mission and in order to help you at this time, we decided to bring here at TechSmart a compilation with good options for those who want a new laptop and are willing to spend between R$ 1,500 and R$ $3000. Like other guides found on TechSmart, we selected options with characteristics that seek to cover the needs of different audiences, in addition to seeking to compile as much information about them as possible when talking about each one.

For this round, the notebooks selected as good options up to R$ 3,000 were the following: Asus Vivobook X515EA — Intel Core i3 for as little as possible

Asus M515DA — Low-paying Ryzen processor

Asus Vivobook X515JF — Dedicated graphics card and 11th generation Intel Core i5

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 — 5th generation AMD Ryzen and Full HD display

Acer Aspire 5 A515 — 11th generation Intel Core i5 as a differentiator

Samsung Galaxy Book GO — Focus on portability for basic tasks on a budget

Asus Vivobook X515EA

- Advertisement -

Considered one of the most basic of the brand, the Asus X515EA enters this list for being a good option when delivering decent hardware without charging too much, getting very close to R$ 2,000, that is, just passing our initial cut. It features a 10th edition Intel Core i3, 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD and promises, according to the manufacturer itself, has fast charging that delivers approximately 60% of capacity in just 49 minutes in the socket and brings a complete set of ports , including USB-A, USB-C and HDMI inputs.

Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 RAM 4 GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 15.6″ LED Operational system Linux

Asus M515DA

- Advertisement - Want a slightly more advanced Asus? The alternative then is the ASUS M515DA, which replaces the Intel Core i3 with the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen 5, in addition to bringing more RAM (there are 8 GB in total) and also delivering a 256 GB SSD to its users. A point that also pleases the Asus M515DA is the possibility of buying with both Linux and Windows 11, in both cases being charged values ​​within the budget.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5-3500U RAM 8GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 15.6″ HD LED Operational system Endless OS (Linux) or Windows 11

Asus Vivobook X515JF

- Advertisement - Looking for a laptop with a dedicated graphics card? So a possibility in this price range is the Asus X515JF, a notebook that combines a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce MX130 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD, in addition to a Full HD screen of 15.6 ” and Windows 11 as operating system. With that, the Asus X515JF can be an interesting option for those who want a notebook that allows some casual games without spending so much.

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 gpu NVIDIA GeForce MX130 RAM 8GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 15.6″ Full HD LED Operational system Windows 11

Lenovo IdeaPad 3/3i

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and 3i are known for offering good value for money and one of the highlights of this is the version we selected to put here and focused on those who want a notebook with the AMD platform, preferably as updated as possible. For this, we have here a version that features a 5th generation AMD Ryzen 5 combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 15.6 “Full HD screen and Linux as the operating system.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5500U RAM 8GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 15.6″ Full HD Operational system Linux

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-55LD

Another brand that could not be missing here in this selection is Acer, which always offers devices with an interesting price and decent hardware. One of the examples of this is the Aspire 5 A515-56-55LD, which features the latest Intel Core i5-1135G combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD, in addition to a Full HD screen and Windows 11.

Processor Intel Core i5-1135G RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen TN Full HD 15.6″ Operational system Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book GO

To close our list, we have the Samsung Galaxy Book GO, which hit the market with the differential of bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c as a processor, thus breaking the already established pattern of seeing notebooks with Intel or AMD. In addition to the platform mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Book GO features 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB SSD and a 14″ Full HD LED screen, as well as Windows 11 as the operating system.