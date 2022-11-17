Best notebook up to R$ 1,500 to buy | TudoCelular Guide

An increasingly complex task, choosing a new notebook to call yours requires a little patience, knowledge and adequate budget to not get stuck or buy something that does not meet your needs. Thinking about it, we decided to compile here a list of notebooks that can be a good alternative for those who want to pay little (up to R$ 1500, to be exact), helping you to reduce the list of equipment in front of you.

As in other guides, below we list the machines we consider in this guide and the link that leads directly to each one of them, helping you to check out more details about each one of them: Samsung Book E20 — Easy Upgrade and Full HD Display

Ultra UB433 — Best hardware under R$1,500 Multilaser M11W Prime — Option for those who like a 2-in-1 notebook Lenovo IdeaPad 3i — SSD as the main differentiator Acer Chromebook C733 — Resistant body and Chrome OS are differentiators Compaq Presario 431 — Alternative with Intel Core i3 but without pre-installed operating system

Samsung Book E20

Bringing leaner hardware, the Samsung Book E20 is the entry-level model of the South Korean brand that combines an Intel Celeron processor with 4 GB of RAM and a 500 GB HDD, in addition to offering a generous 15.6″ Full HD screen and Windows 11. An interesting point when we talk about Samsung notebooks is that the brand offers the possibility of easy upgrading of RAM and HD memory, with ports available that allow exchange or expansion without removing the entire back cover.

Processor Intel Celeron 6305 RAM 4 GB Storage 500GB HDD Screen 15.6″ Full HD LED Operational system Windows 11 Home

Ultra UB433

An alternative that may be interesting for anyone wanting a notebook up to R$ 1,500 is the Ultra UB433, which earns points around here for featuring a 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to to offer Linux as an operating system.

Processor Intel Core i3-7020U RAM 4 GB Storage 120 GB Screen HD 14.1″ Operational system Linux

Multilaser M11W Prime

If you like 2-in-1 notebooks, an alternative in this price range is the Multilaser M11W Prime, which offers an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, in addition to bringing Windows 11 on board.

Processor Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Screen HD 11.6″ Operational system Windows 11

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i

Already well known when talking about a notebook focused on the lowest cost, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is also not left out and guaranteed its presence with the entry-level version, which features an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD, which should give it decent performance for basic tasks.

Processor Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4 GB Storage 128 GB Screen TNHD 15.6″ Operational system Linux

Acer Chromebook C733

Bringing basic hardware, the Acer Chromebook C733 stands out for bringing good differentials related to protection against accidents, which includes the military certification MIL-STD-810G to protect the notebook from liquid spillage (I said spillage, that is, something close to a 330 ml glass of water), falling and weight exposure. Speaking together, let’s talk about the configurations seen here. The Acer Chromebook C733 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal eMMC storage and an 11.6″ HD display with standard aspect ratio, i.e. 16:9.

Processor Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4 GB Storage 32GB eMMC Screen HD 11.6″ Operational system Chrome OS

Compaq Presario 431

Another alternative with an Intel Core i3 processor is the Compaq Presario 431, which combines a Core i3-6157U with 4 GB of RAM and 120 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 14.1-inch LED HD screen, which guarantees this device a compact body. A detail that, however, must be observed in the case of the Compaq Presario 431 is that, unlike the others, it does not have a pre-installed operating system, which means that you will have to install Windows or Linux yourself. own.