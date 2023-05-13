Best National Pet Month sales: Grab discounted supplies at Amazon, Chewy, and Petco

UPDATE: May. 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. EDT This post has been updated to reflect the most recent pet deals at Chewy, Petco, Amazon, and more.

It may feel like just yesterday that your Instagram feed was full of photo dumps of acquaintances’ pets for National Pet Day.

Yup, that was April 11. But for some odd reason, May happens to be National Pet Month. No pet parent is going to complain about another excuse to shower their fur babies with attention — especially when that excuse comes with a bunch of sales from your favorite retailers.

Chewy and Petco have discounts and gift card offers for purchases meeting certain amounts, while Amazon is extending certain discounts from its 48-hour Pet Day Sale throughout the month.

We’re keeping track of the best National Pet Month deals below:

Amazon hosted a two-day sale exclusively for fur babies to kick off National Pet Month. (You can think of it as the Prime Day for pets — except that, unlike Prime Day, you could take advantage of Amazon Pet Day discounts without being a Prime member.)

While the Amazon Pet Day Sale has concluded, the retailer continues to offer discounts, just in time to celebrate National Pet Month. So if you’re looking to splurge rather than restock, Amazon is the place to find discounts on items that may be excluded (or not even sold at) the other retailers, like pet DNA kits and automatic litter boxes.

With Chewy’s current gift card promo, spending $100 (on eligible items) is kind of like only spending $70 when you unlock a free $30 gift card. Though purchases from select excluded brands won’t count toward your $100, tons of items already on sale(opens in a new tab) from brands like Voyager, Greenies, and Kong are eligible. The $30 gift card can be applied toward anything (just like any Chewy gift card). Use code SHOP to take advantage of the promotion through May 8, and enjoy free one to three-day shipping on orders over $49.

For every $100 purchase, Chewy will also donate one pound of food and supplies to Greater Good Charities.

Petco

Petco’s May promo doesn’t require you to spend as much to get a reward. Dropping as little as $50 secures a 15% discount on your total purchase while spending $80 or more bumps the discount to 20% off. The promo applies directly to your cart as long as you shop with participating brands (click “see details” for the few exclusions). Savings for each order are limited to $20.

Other Petco deals

More National Pet Month sales