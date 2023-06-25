Best mobile superhero games

- Advertisement -

The best superhero games They belong to a genre that is booming. Generally, the best superhero games are fighting games that allow you to embody your favorite characters.

Marvel and DC lead the superhero game genre, although there are also several alternatives to these legendary franchises.

Also, many of these titles are action games that even have amazing graphics. In short, there is something for everyone, and in the following list we will try to mention those that are really worth installing on your smartphone.

–Marvel Future Fight: Marvel games abound in app stores. However, Future Fight is the ultimate video game for lovers of the famous franchise. This title is a typical hack and slash in which you will face all kinds of enemies to obtain rewards. You can choose Captain America, any of the X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk and many more.

– Batman – The Telltale Series: It’s not your typical one-on-one combat action game. Batman – The Telltale Series is made up of 5 episodes in which you must make decisions as the Batman and choose the fate of other characters such as Catwoman, Two Face, Harley Quinn, among others.

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends: Enjoy turn-based combat using characters from the ninja turtle universe. The game features a wide variety of classic villains, both from the animated series and the movies. You will also find different game modes that can give you hours of entertainment.

– Injustice 2: Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 is an attractive fighting game in the best Mortal Kombat style. In this case, you will be able to choose any of your favorite heroes and villains from the DC universe. The most interesting aspects of this title are its wide variety of game modes and its constant updates, which include characters and skins from the movies.

– Power Rangers: Legacy Wars: this game allows you to fight as any of the heroes that the world knew through the series that marked an entire generation in the 90s. In Legacy Wars, nostalgia will not only invade you remembering all the Rangers who paraded throughout the different sagas, but also iconic scenarios and villains.

–Marvel Future Revolution: its premiere in the app stores occurred recently. It is an open world RPG that stands out for its powerful graphics. Just like Future Fight, in Future Revolution you can choose almost any Marvel hero and go through different maps to complete missions and improve your team.