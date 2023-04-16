Best mobile cross-play games

- Advertisement -

The mobile games with cross-play They’re great if you’re into the best cooperative video games and would rather challenge your friends using PCs or other hardware.

Not necessarily all cross-platform games support cross-play and cross-save.

These kinds of titles are also a great recommendation if after saving your progress on a console you want to continue the action on mobile. Also, being available on more powerful platforms, these types of video games often have features that other Android titles do not.

For obvious reasons, in some cases cross-play mobile games can put you at a disadvantage against PC and console users, especially if you usually compete in the best Battle Royale games for Android. However, in the following list of recommendations you will find titles whose competitive conditions do not vary much regardless of the device you use.

Games with cross-play for mobiles

–Among Us: one of the games that became most popular in the year 2020. In Among Us you have to carry out a series of tasks inside a spaceship while you try to find out who the impostor is before he eliminates the rest of the crew. The game has excellent cross-platform support and is fully focused on the multiplayer experience.

– RuneSacape: is the improved version of the famous Old School RuneScape. This game includes a lot of new features and updates. It’s perfect for gamers who enjoy massively multiplayer online games and who appreciate ever-evolving titles. The mobile experience is just as fun as it is on PC.

– Brawlhalla: without a doubt one of the best cross-play fighting games available for Android. At first its game mechanics may seem a bit difficult to master, but it won’t take you long to learn. The game is constantly updated and includes characters from other franchises.

– Devil Immortal: fun ARPG title that is one of the most recommended to play with friends from any platform. In addition to having cross-play support, Diablo Immortal also supports cross-saves so you can continue to upgrade your character on PC without any issues.

–Teamfight Tactics: is a video game derived from Riot’s popular League of Legends. It is an automatic chess game in which you must cooperate with your seven teammates and devise the best strategies to win. You will see that each game is different, not only the tactics, but also the characters, this being its main attraction.

–Genshin Impact: the quintessential open world mobile RPG. Genshin Impact multiplayer matches are great for playing with your friends, regardless of what device they’re using. This game guarantees hours of fun thanks to its impressive variety of characters and electrifying combat. In addition to, of course, its powerful graphics.