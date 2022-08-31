Best mobile control plan in 2022 | TudoCelular Guide

>table { position: relative; width: 100%; } thead { background-color: #000; border-top: 1px solid #a5a5a5; border-bottom: 1px solid #a5a5a5; } tr:hover { background-color:#9EC22B; color: #fff; } thead tr:hover { background-color: #9EC22B; color: inherit; } tr:nth-child { background-color: #c6edaf; } th { font-weight: normal; text-align: left; } th, td { padding: 0.1em 1em; }
- Claro 8 GB (R$ 44.90) – the cheapest plan
- TIM up to 26 GB (R$ 66.99) – the most complete with Deezer
- TIM up to 25 GB (R$ 51.99) – the most complete for those who want to spend little
- Vivo controle Dotz (R$69.99) – option for those who want to accumulate points
- Vivo Controle Tidal (R$74.99) – plan for those who want music in Hi-Res
A long time ago there was a clear division between a prepaid and a postpaid plan. The first depends on recharges carried out today over the internet or even the user’s internet banking app. The second used to require prior approval of registration, and payment after consumption, in an invoice sent to the user’s home so that he could count on the convenience of using his line as much as he wanted without further restrictions.
Over time, operators sought to popularize postpaid, which was limited to higher classes for a long time. An interesting alternative that emerged in this process were the Control plans, which are a hybrid of pre- and post-paid.
They worked like this at the beginning: there was a proposal to offer a number of resources in calls, messages, and internet for a fixed price. If the user needed more, it was necessary to recharge, as in a prepaid line. If it was a post-complete plan, you would be able to continue using it as long as you wanted, with the excess being charged on the next invoice.
Interesting, right? This trend took hold, but Control evolved in such a way that today its differentiation to a powder is very subtle. Today these plans stand as a post solution for intermediary resources, with the main difference between these consumption approaches being through the payment method.
In most cases Control plans are charged by credit card, while the post – as the name suggests – charges for its consumption later, and usually by an invoice, in paper or digital. But, of course, there are exceptions: Control plans can already be subscribed by invoice, and post plans can be purchased with a credit card. Curious!
The fact is that you commented a lot in our shopping guides for pre and post plans that some darlings didn’t appear in them. And that’s because they were saved for today, as they fit exactly into Control’s proposal: they are packages that reach a middle ground between features of the pre and post plans, with the main advantage being a reasonable amount of internet at a price not too exaggerated.
Without further ado, check out below what each operator offers in this regard. Remembering that the prices researched are for São Paulo (SP), and therefore may change in some regions of the country.
Starting with Claro, we have here the operator with the smallest catalog among the national operators present in the consumer market today. Altogether, Claro bets on packages with 8 GB or 10 GB with an addition that can be 7 GB or 10 GB if you are porting.
|clear
|Price
|benefits
|highlights
|8GB + 7GB
|BRL 44.90
|
WhatsApp, Waze, Claro Music SMS and unlimited calls
Subscriptions included: Claro banca premium, Skeelo and Claro video
|the cheapest
|10GB + 10GB
|BRL 54.90
|
Same as above, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter apps
|10GB + 10GB
|BRL 74.90
|Same as above including TikTok
Moving on to TIM, we have a total of 6 options available with a base package of 5 GB or 6 GB plus a 20 GB bonus in the next 12 months (this offer was active on the date of publication of this article but that may change over time) , plus you can get an extra 4GB bonus if you open a C6 Bank account.
It is worth noting here that the plans vary not only when we talk about the services added to them, but also according to the payment method chosen. In general, TIM charges a little more if you choose to pay by credit card.
|Tim Control
|Price
|benefits
|highlights
|
up to 25 GB
(invoice)
|BRL 51.99
|
Unlimited calls, SMS, WhatsApp and Messenger (excluding voice and video calls)
Unlimited Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for 3 months (excluding live video, IGTV and video chat)
By contracting YouTube Premium on the TIM Store, you can get 2 months free
Services included: Apple Music (6 months), TIM Banca Virtual Premium, Aya Books and Rebriga Light
|complete spending little
|
up to 25 GB
(card)
|BRL 55.99
|Same as above, with the addition of Babbel
|
up to 26 GB
(invoice)
|BRL 61.99
|
Unlimited calls, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Messenger excluding voice and video calls, live video streaming, IGTV and video chat
By contracting YouTube Premium on the TIM Store, you can get 2 months free
Services included: Apple Music (6 months), TIM Banca Virtual Premium, TIM Digital Security, TIM Tô Aqui (3 licenses) and Aya Books
|
up to 26 GB
(card)
|BRL 70.99
|
Unlimited calls, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, excluding voice and video calls, live video streaming, IGTV and video chat
By contracting YouTube Premium on the TIM Store, you can get 2 months free
Services included: Apple Music (6 months), Aya Books and TIM Banca Virtual Premium Newspapers
|up to 25GB + Deezer (invoice)
|BRL 56.99
|Ditto for the starter plan with the inclusion of Deezer Premium
|up to 26GB + Deezer (invoice)
|BRL 66.99
|ditto for the plan up to 26 GB (invoice) including the Deezer subscription
To close our list, we have Vivo, which offers a total of 5 control plan options and prices ranging from R$50.99 to R$74.99 and data packages ranging from 6GB to 10GB. Additionally, the operator allows you to add another 3 GB to the package if you opt for the digital invoice and another 5 GB if you are porting.
Unlike other operators, Vivo does not offer browsing on social networks by default, but offers the opportunity to include an extra package for that for R$ 5, with a package proportional to the contracted basis being activated (if you hired 6 GB, you will receive 6 extra GB and so on), being possible with this package to browse Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Tinder and Messenger.
|Vivo Control
|Price
|benefits
|highlights
|
up to 9 GB (base 6 GB)
|BRL 50.99
|
Unlimited calls, SMS, WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit
GoRead, Babbel, Vivo Pay, Skeelo and Hube included in the plan
|
up to 11 GB (base 8 GB)
no fidelity
|BRL 60.99
|Same as above, including the NBA app
|
up to 15 GB (base 12 GB)
no fidelity
|BRL 78.99
|Same as above, including ATMA and Super Comics
|
up to 13 GB (base 10 GB)
Control with Dotz
|BRL 69.99
|Same as above, accumulating 1000 Dotz on activation and 500 more monthly
|
up to 13 GB (base 10 GB)
Control with Tidal
|BRL 74.99
|Same as above but exchanging the Dotz for the Tidal subscription
Once again this is an answer that depends on your consumption profile. Our guides have prided themselves on offering at least one “winner” for each type of user: those who want the basics and prefer savings; which needs a lot of internet; what doesn’t come out of social networks; and several others.
If you don’t have restrictions on the type of plan you want to subscribe to, it’s recommended that you read all three of our guides, then opt for one. We hope you make a good choice, and your comments are welcome in the discussion space below!