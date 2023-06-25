HomeTech NewsBest mini-fridge deal: Save up to 30% off mini-fridges ahead of Prime...

Best mini-fridge deal: Save up to 30% off mini-fridges ahead of Prime Day

Looking to score a deal on a mini-fridge before Prime Day hits? We’ve got you covered.

Can’t wait for Prime Day to get a mini fridge? We’ve got you covered! Check out these cool deals on mini-fridges that will help you chill out this summer. From Frigidaire’s retro-chic mini-fridge to Living Enhancement’s portable dual-action mini-fridge, there’s something for everyone.

Best mini-fridge overall

Why we like it

The Upstream mini-fridge(opens in a new tab) is the perfect way to keep your snacks and drinks cool. This bad boy has a freezer, adjustable thermostat, and reversible door for convenience. It’s also energy efficient, using only about 0.5 kWh per day. Whether you’re a college student in a dorm room, a busy worker needing a midday pick-me-up, or a bedroom dweller who wants easy access to cold drinks and small bites, this mini-fridge might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Specs:

Best retro mini-fridge

Why we like it

The Frigidaire retro mini-fridge (EFR372)(opens in a new tab) makes for a super cute addition to any space, whether in an apartment, office, or dorm room. It features an adjustable thermostat, two removable glass shelves, and a freezer compartment for ice cream or frozen meals. It comes in blue, mint, pink, red, white, or black.

Specs:

Best portable mini-fridge

Why we like it

The Living Enrichment mini-fridge(opens in a new tab) is ideal for anyone on the go. This travel-friendly fridge can store skin care products, medication, snacks, or drinks. And unlike the other fridges on this list, this portable mini-fridge can keep foods warm (up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit) thanks to its temperature control feature.

Specs:

Even more mini fridge deals:

