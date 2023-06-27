Best meat delivery services for 2023

ButcherBox is a meat subscription service that offers a few types of meat but puts an emphasis on its 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised Australian beef. Grass-fed beef is said to be higher in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fatty acids since it’s pastured and its meat products are not raised on feedlots. Some say grass-fed has a purer beefy taste too. Australian beef is some of the most highly regulated in the world.

The company also offers heritage breed pork from pigs with plentiful outdoor access and an all-vegetarian diet from forage and feed, and free-range, organic chicken that’s humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. It makes a point of mentioning that it works with “the best possible meat processing facilities” and believes in fair labor practices too.

When you sign up with this online butcher, you can choose from all beef, beef and chicken, beef and pork, a mixed box or create a custom box. In any case, you select from two different box sizes depending on how many people you’re feeding (or how big your freezer is). Prices vary, but plans start at $99 per month. If you like complete control, the Custom Box is $169 per month and allows you to take your pick of over 20 different cuts like ground beef, top sirloin steaks, strip steaks, chuck roast, pork tenderloin, boneless pork chops, chicken breasts and drumsticks. All of the meat is vacuum-packed and frozen, and shipping is free.

As a bonus, the company is usually running some sort of promotion, like free bacon for the life of your subscription or a huge surplus of free meat in your first shipment.