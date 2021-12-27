Apps

Best MacPaw Holiday Deals Including CleanMyMac X

Christmas time and end of the year. MacPaw will be offering you great discounts at their store including CleanMyMac X. It’s the ultimate cleaner you need for your Mac. Do you have several gigabytes of data that do not serve you? This app will help you comply The purpose of cleaning every last space on your storage disk. Take advantage of Black Friday to buy CleanMyMac X Look out for Sunday, December 26. CleanMyMac X offers will be available from 12 am PST (9 am Spanish time) until December 29 at 12 am PST (9 am Spanish time). You can take 30% discount on the purchase of any of the available CleanMyMac X plans. Also, if you are interested in any other app in the store, a 30% discount will be offered. These vary according to the chosen plan, which can be from 1 device to 5 and in subscription mode. There are one-year subscriptions and one-time payment. Choose the best option for you and enjoy all the functions that we describe on CleanMyMac X. If you already have CleanMyMac, you can upgrade to CleanMyMac X with a 50% discount.

CleanMyMac X is the app you need to have your Mac free of malware

Over time, our Mac is subject to lots and lots of files. Many of them are passengers and some others manage to stay in our team. The worst of all is that time does not forgive and they become temporary files or junk that we don’t need. CleanMyMac X enters here to help you detect those files that literally eat up our free space. A comprehensive scan is run to search for files both visible and forgotten to find out what to delete and what remains.

What could take a long time to get your PC clean is synthesized with CleanMyMac X in just a few clicks. According to the MacPaw team, there is an average of 74 GB of junk files that we could delete. Up to 25 GB of large files that are not used and 500 MB of leftover fragments that no longer have anything to do on our Mac.

Amazing features in one app

Like the Mac there are not two and with CleanMyMac X exactly the same thing happens. You can delete apps that you no longer use from the root to recover space. If you have an app that does not respond, that is, it freezes and does not let you exit, you can repair them so it never happens again.

Something important in these times when security is vital on our computers, CleanMyMac X has a malware detector and neutralizer. You will be able to clean any traces of online activity, chat histories in Skype and the iMessage app, as well as the saved passwords that you have entered on the internet. Finally, if you feel that your apps need some RAM, you can make a hole for the processes that are running with one click.

How about? Do not miss this opportunity to get one of the best apps for the care of your Mac.