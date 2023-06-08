Best MacBook Air deals: June 2023

- Advertisement -

If you’re hoping to get a discount on the MacBook Air, you’ve come to the right place. We follow all the Apple resellers all year round so we know the best prices resellers have sold Apple products for – and we know when they have a really good deal and not just an ok deal. Check out the best deals we are seeing right now below.

The news right now is that Apple has introduced a new M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air model, which arrived a year after the M2 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip. Apple has dropped the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air to $1,099/£1,149 (was $1,199/£1,249) and continues to sell the $999/£999 M1 MacBook Air from 2020.

The new 15-inch model will go on sale on June 13. It is possible to pre-order one now from Apple.

Order a 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 from Apple

Best MacBook Air deals right now

With the new 15-inch MacBook Air soon on sale and the 13-inch model seeing a discount it should be possible to get some good prices.

Here are some of the best deals for the MacBook Air we are seeing right now in the U.S. (they appear to have gone out of stock since the 15-inch models launched!)

In the U.K.:

You’ll find even more deals below.

MacBook Air: What you need to know

There are three standard MacBook Air models on sale at Apple right now. The M1 MacBook Air that arrived in November 2020 and two configurations of the 2022 M2 MacBook Air which went on sale in July 2022.

Pricing is as follows:

15-inch MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 256GB SSD costs $1,299/£1,399.

15-inch MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 512GB SSD costs $1,499/£1,599.

13-inch MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $1,099/£1,149. (Was $1,199/£1,249)

13-inch MacBook Air, M2 Chip, 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 512GB, MSRP: $1,399/£1,449. (Was $1,499/£1,549)

13-inch MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 256GB, MSRP: $999/£999

There was an M1 MacBook Air that has been discontinued, but you may still find it on sale:

MacBook Air, M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 512GB, WAS: $1,249/£1,249

If you aren’t sure whether to buy the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro we recommend that you read about the differences between the MacBook Air and Pro.

Best Apple MacBook Air deals right now

In the tables below you will see the best price right now for the various MacBook Air models Apple makes. Note Apple’s recommended retail price and you will be able to see just how good the deals on the MacBook Air are.

M2 15-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,299/£1,399.

M2 15-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 512GB, MSRP $1,499/£1,599.

$1499

M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,099/£1,149 (WAS $1,199/£1,249)

$999.00 $1049.00 $1099.00 $1199.00

M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 512GB, MSRP $1,399/£1,449 (WAS $1,499/£1,549)

M1 13.3-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, MSRP $999/£999

$799.99 $869.00 $999.00 $999.99

M1 13.3-inch MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, MSRP $1,249/£1,249 (Discontinued)

Make sure you also check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen.

Where to buy the M2 MacBook Air

You can buy a MacBook Air directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but the stocks may be low and Apple very rarely drops prices – see Where is the MacBook Air in stock. You may however find a MacBook Air in stock and discounted at one of these resellers. There are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs, so it’s worth shopping around (read our Where to buy a Mac article for more advice).

One benefit of buying from Apple is you could trade in your old Mac and get money off. We have an article explaining How to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

We recommend the following resellers in the US and UK:

US retailers

UK retailers

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

Best refurbished MacBook Air deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple very rarely drops the prices of the Macs it sells. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t save money buying from Apple: if you want to get a discount on a Mac from Apple you can buy a refurbished Mac. It’s not only Apple that sells refurbished Macs, but Apple does offer some great incentives to buy from Apple’s Refurbished Store, so we do recommend taking a look there for great MacBook Air deals. In the UK watch this page and the US Refurb Store page is here.

The Macs in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand. Read about buying a refurbished Mac.

We see M1 MacBook Air models in Apple’s Refurbished Store from time-to-time. If none are available when you look we recommend you check again in a month or so, if you can wait that long.

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.:

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products, but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are very old. Another place to look is BackMarket US and BackMarket UK, which sells refurbished Macs and other Apple products.

Other ways to save money

Students should check the Apple Education Store, where they will be able to pick up a discount (as long as they qualify for one). Read more: How to get a student discount from Apple. There is also Apple holds a “Back To Uni” event which runs in the US from June to September (and in the UK from July to October) and means you will get free AirPods with your purchase!