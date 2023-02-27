Best Mac mini deals: February 2023

The Mac mini is a great choice because it’s the cheapest Mac you can get–and even cheaper since Apple introduced the M2 Mac mini in January 2023 and cut the price at the same time. If you want a new Mac mini you don’t even have to pay full price–we’ve scoured the web for the best cut-price deals for a Mac mini so you can save money on a new Mac.

Apple announced new Mac mini models with M2 and a brand new Mac mini with M2 Pro on January 17, 2023. These new Mac mini went on sale on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We are already seeing third party sellers discounting stock in the U.K, but we don’t expect to see huge discounts on these models for a while.

The new M2 Mac mini means that resellers may cut the prices of older models in order to sell them off, hence there may be some great discounts available on the M1 Mac mini introduced in 2020–just note that the price of that model was already $100/£50 more than the equivalent is now. If you’d like some help choosing the best Mac for you, read our Mac buying guide where we cover all the models.

Best Mac mini deals right now

Here are some of the best deals for the Mac mini we’re seeing right now:

In the US:

In the UK:

If you’re looking for an iMac, check out our round-up of the best iMac deals. We also have the best Mac Studio deals.

Mac mini: What you need to know

Apple introduced the Mac mini with an M2 and a Mac mini with M2 Pro chip in January 2023. The M1 Mac mini was introduced in November 2020 and has now been discontinued, but you may still be able to get a deal on the older device while stock is still available, just beware that the newer models are now cheaper than the older models were – and also look out for incorrect MSRP/RRP pricing on the older models (we’re frequently seeing Amazon showing incorrect pricing).

Along with getting the M2 chip, the Mac mini also got a price cut. The new M2 Pro model costs more than the Intel model did.:

M2 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU, 256GB: $599/£649 (was $699/£699)

M2 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU, 512GB: $799/£849 (was $899/£899)

M2 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU, 512GB: $1,299/£1,399 (Intel model was $1,099/£1,099)

If you need help choosing which Mac to buy we have a Mac buying guide that covers the whole range. We also have a review of the M2 Pro Mac mini.

Some of the deals below–e.g. those from Backmarket if you are in the U.S.–are refurbished, so be sure to double check in case the deal isn’t as good as it looks.

Best M2 Pro Mac mini deals

M2 Pro Mac mini, 512GB (MSRP: $1,299/£1,399)

$1,288.95 $1299 Not Available

Best M2 Mac mini deals

M2 Mac mini, 256GB (MSRP: $599/£649)

$579.99 $599.00 $599 B & H Photo Not Available

M2 Mac mini, 256GB (MSRP: $799/£849)

$749.00 $799.00 B & H Photo Not Available

Best M1 Mac mini deals

M1 Mac mini, 256GB (MSRP WAS: $699/£699)

$549.00 $649.99 B & H Photo Not Available

M1 Mac mini, 512GB (MSRP WAS: $899/£899)

$763.95 Not Available B & H Photo Not Available

Intel Mac mini, 3.0GHz, 512GB (MSRP WAS: $1,099/£1,099)

$824.99

Where to buy the Mac mini

Mac mini buyers in the U.S. can check out the following stores:

If you’re based in the U.K. you can pick up a Mac mini from the following retailers:

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and offer other services:

You might also be able to trade in your old Mac to get some money off your new purchase. Here’s how to get money off with Apple’s trade-in program.

Best refurbished Mac mini deals

Although from time to time Apple drops the price of its Macs this is quite a rare occurrence: Apple never really offers discounts other than through its official refurbished store. We are currently only seeing Intel-powered Mac mini, but M1 models appear from time to time. In the UK watch this page and the US Refurb Store page is here.

With that in mind, we recommend that you should visit the Apple Refurbished Store where you can find cut-price Mac mini models. These refurbished models are Mac minis that were returned to Apple, perhaps due to a fault. Apple fully reconditions these models and offers them with a full year’s warranty.

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.:

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old. Another place to look is BackMarket US and BackMarket UK, which sells refurbished Macs and other Apple products.

Find the latest Apple refurbished deals here. We also have this advice about buying a refurbished Mac.