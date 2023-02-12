5G News
Best Logitech deals: Get a keyboard up to 35% off as of Feb. 9

Abraham
Wireless keyboards are a great way to create a more ergonomic work setup that helps you get things done. And let’s face it, it’s more motivating to get to work when your accessories and devices are cute to boot. To this end, let us show you a few Logitech keyboard deals that are perfect for those looking to make a quick tech accessory upgrade.

Best under $30 deal

Why we like it

The Logitech K380 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard for Mac(Opens in a new tab) is a great companion piece for iMacs, iPads, and other Mac devices with a keyboard interface. It’s designed to make typing effortless and work with up to 3 devices. Tap in order to switch between each of your paired devices for a more seamless work experience. This keyboard uses 2 AAA batteries that can provide it with enough power for up to 2 years. Best of all, it’s lightweight and easy to take to cafés, your home, or the office.

Best pop keyboard deal

Why we like it

There are multiple reasons why TikTokers, writers, and fashionistas love the Logitech POP mechanical wireless keyboard(Opens in a new tab). The keys on this keyboard are made to feel mechanical, which is great for people who want to feel as if they’re using a typewriter but who know they need their modern-day devices to get things done. The Logitech POP is both PC and Mac device-friendly and allows you to pair and switch with up to 3 devices of your choosing. Plus, it’s designed to help you have a better posture. That’s a priceless feature.

Best bundle

Why we like it

Nothing beats a classic black keyboard and mouse bundle. The Logitech MK545 mouse and keyboard are designed to be no-nonsense devices that recall the days of PC yore. They’re compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and Chrome OS. Both of these devices use AAA batteries that can last up to 36 months for the keyboard and 24 months for the mouse. The mouse is great for both righties and lefties, and the keyboard is ergonomically designed to help your wrists get some rest as you work.

These deals are a steal, and there are a few more you might like below.

More deals like this

