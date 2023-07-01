Best LGBTI+ apps to celebrate Pride [2023]

June is known throughout the world for being pride month, although these dates are also celebrated during the month of July in places around the world. When it happens, it’s always a good time to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Apps for the LGBT+ community to meet people and celebrate inclusivity during Pride month.

In this sense, the main application platforms such as the Android Google Play Store or the Apple App Store offer a wide variety of apps focused on an LGBT+ public that will help you live your life with Pride and celebrate that everyone is as they wish. be.

In this article we are going to discuss some of the most interesting apps that you should know about in pride, either because of their LGBT+ theme or because they have made important changes to adapt to the festivity during these important dates. In addition to the best apps to meet gay guys, which will come in handy if you want to find your better half or just have casual sex, we recommend the following:

The best LGTBI+ apps

-LGBT Amino in Spanish: Free app for Android and iOS, it is a platform of great growth among the community, which offers a way to meet and contact people from the community and allies. It also has rooms to discuss LGBT experiences and issues, share your memories, opinions and views, as well as get help, advice and support from the community.

-Ulinder: Free app for iOS and Android, aimed at lesbian and bisexual women, where they can meet and connect to find new partners or friends. The app has advanced search filters, both geographical and by taste, live chat, personalized recommendations and other features such as filters and events.

-Quie: Contacts app designed for everyone in the LGTB+ community. In this sense, it is focused to include gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, asexual, queer, non-binary, and intersex people. Although it is free to download, it requires a monthly subscription.

-Tami: Available for Android and iOS, Taimi is one of the largest LGBT+ dating apps in the world, winner of the 2020 Gay Times Honor award. It is possible to chat with other users, make video calls, create posts and stories, as well as contact to find love.

-LGBT Game Pride: This Android game encourages players to try to guess all the symbols and flags that identify the LGBT+ community. In addition, it has a competition component that engages from the first moment.

-LGBTI dictionaries: With this application for Android it will be possible to understand all the language of the community, as well as understand the most used concepts.