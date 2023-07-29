Best laptops for kids 2023: Top picks for young ones

- Advertisement -

In the market for a new laptop for your kid? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed at all the options out there. You might even be asking yourself what makes for a good kid-friendly laptop? If so, don’t worry, we’re here to help.

While parents want productivity power, kids want enjoyment from their laptops. So it’s important to find a laptop with features that strike a balance between schoolwork and fun. Other important things to look out for are ease-of-use, durability, and cost. Laptops are increasingly becoming must-have tools for school and homework assignments. That’s why we’ve curated a list of affordable, well-made machines that are great for children. From Chromebooks to Windows laptops, these are the best picks for kids.

If none of these options catch your eye, you can check out our other best pick articles for more options. If you’re a fan of Google’s Chrome OS, check out the best Chromebooks, or if your kid is a gamer, see our roundup of the best gaming laptops under $1,000.

- Advertisement -

Also, it’s back to school season so be sure to keep an eye on our roundups of the best back to school deals and best laptop deals, which are updated daily to help you score a great discount.

Updated 07/28/2023: To include the Acer Aspire 3 as our new choice for best overall. Read our summary below to learn more about this excellent affordable new pick that’s perfect for kids.

Acer Aspire 3 – Best overall Pros - Advertisement - Spacious keyboard with number pad

HD webcam

Solid video playback performance

Decent business app performance

Workday-long battery life Cons Poor gaming graphics performance

Basic 1080p display

Small 128GB storage drive Price When Reviewed:



$329.99 - Advertisement - The Acer Aspire 3 is a good option for most kids, as it ticks a lot of boxes. It’s robust, inexpensive, and performance is fast enough for everyday tasks like writing assignments and browsing the web. The full-size keyboard has a spacious layout as well, which is perfect for longer typing sessions. While that’s all well and good, the internal components are really what makes this laptop a good buy. YouTube now offers dubbed version of videos option in settings Under the hood this laptop is packing an Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of PCIe SSD storage. The processor has four cores and eight threads. A CPU with multiple cores generally means more reliable performance. Granted, aesthetically it’s a bit boring. But this laptop clearly favors function over attractive aesthetics—it’s one of the sturdiest budget laptops we’ve ever tested. All in all, we feel as though the pros far outweigh the cons. The Aspire 3 should suit the needs of your kid perfectly and it’s worth every penny. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 – Best display Pros Solid chassis and build quality

Large, attractive 16-inch 1080p screen

Enjoyable keyboard and touchpad

USB-C with charging and DisplayPort Cons Webcam, microphone, and speakers don’t impress

Intel processor falls behind AMD alternatives

Disappointing battery life

Lots of bloatware Price When Reviewed:



$999 If you’re looking for a huge screen at an affordable price point, the Acer Swift 3 is well worth considering. According to our reviewer, the 16-inch 1080p display offers “rich, lifelike color.” Will your kid care about the vibrant picture? Maybe. Maybe not. Regardless, a big screen is useful for productivity tasks like writing papers and scrolling through documents. While the screen is the main headliner, the specs are surprisingly impressive for the price. How to get an invitation to the Bluesky social network The Swift features an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. This is a good value for a sub-$800 Windows laptop. The keyboard is also enjoyable to use and the chassis feels durable. Despite the large screen, the Swift is rather slim, making it a good laptop for travel. That said, battery life is mediocre and there’s lots of bloatware. If you can live with those flaws, then this is a lovely laptop with solid specs. Read our full Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 review Acer Chromebook Spin 713 – Best battery life Pros Strong performance

Good build quality

Nice selection of ports

Beautiful display

Solid battery life Cons No privacy shutter on the webcam

Boring design

Fan noise is a bit loud Price When Reviewed:



From $629.99 If you’re looking for phenomenal battery life, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a fantastic option. When we ran our battery benchmark, which cycles through videos and various tasks, the laptop lasted 14 hours on a single charge. In other words, your child doesn’t need to worry about plugging in during the school day. The Spin is also a convertible, which makes it really versatile. You can prop it up like a painter’s easel for watching videos or swing the screen around and use it like a tablet. The build is rather robust as well. There was hardly any flex in the keyboard tray. Thanks to the internal components, the Spin delivers relatively zippy performance. It’s rocking an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. The port selection isn’t too shabby, either. You’re getting USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. There are a few trade-offs to be aware of, though. Fan noise can be loud under heavier loads and there’s no physical privacy shutter on the webcam. However, those issues are relatively minor. Overall, the Spin is a decent laptop that performs well and offers outstanding battery life. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 – Best keyboard Pros Attractive design

Affordable

Punchy audio

Excellent keyboard Cons Mediocre performance

Subpar battery life Price When Reviewed:



$389 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 has a lot to offer, but its standout feature is its keyboard. Our tester liked the “crisp and taught” feel of the keys. There’s even a decent amount of space around the palm rests, which makes for a more comfortable typing experience. The port selection is a solid combination of old and new. It has two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader. There’s zero need for an adapter, which is always a plus. Performance is somewhat mediocre, though. The Flex 5 comes equipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. While the processor is fine, the RAM and storage are on the lighter side. Our tester noticed a slowdown in performance when he opened up multiple tabs. However, as long as you’re using the cloud and aren’t running anything too intensive or demanding, the Flex 5 is a decent choice. Read our full Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review

How we tested

The PCWorld team puts each and every Windows laptop through a series of benchmarks that test GPU and CPU performance, battery life, and so on. The idea is to push the laptop beyond its limits and then compare it against others we’ve tested. Chromebooks, on the other hand, go through a series of web-based tests. It wouldn’t be fair or possible to run the same kinds of tests on a Chromebook because they’re Chrome OS-based machines. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each test and the reasons why we run them.

Windows laptops

PCMark 10 : The PCMark 10 benchmark is how we determine how well the laptop handles general use tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, streaming, and so on. It’s a way to simulate everyday use.

: The PCMark 10 benchmark is how we determine how well the laptop handles general use tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, streaming, and so on. It’s a way to simulate everyday use. HandBrake : HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file.

: HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file. Cinebench : Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It renders a 2D scene over a short period of time.

: Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It renders a 2D scene over a short period of time. 3DMark : 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. This is how we test our array of gaming laptops.

: 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. This is how we test our array of gaming laptops. Video rundown test: To gauge battery life, we loop a 4K video using Windows 10’s Movies & TV app until the laptop dies. If you’re a regular traveler, you’ll want a battery that can last longer than a full school day.

Chromebooks

CrXPRT 2 : The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life.

: The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life. Speedometer 2.0 : This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list.

: This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list. Basemark Web 3.0 : This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications.

: This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications. Kraken 1.1 : Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark.

: Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark. Jetstream 2: Jetstream 2 is a combination of WebAssembly and JavaScript benchmarks. This is how we gauge how well a Chromebook runs advanced workloads.