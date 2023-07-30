Best laptops for college students 2023: Top picks and expert advice

- Advertisement -

Gone are the days of overloaded backpacks full of notebooks and hand-cramps from trying to write as fast as that one professor talks. Nowadays a good laptop elevates your productivity and allows you to keep all your important lesson materials in one place. They’ve become necessary tools for scholastic success. Whether you’re a freshman or heading into your final year, having a laptop that’s capable, sturdy, and portable, with good battery life will help keep you on top of your studies—or gaming, no judgement.

But with so many different options out there, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. To help you finally make that coveted deans list, the PCWorld team has curated a comprehensive list of the best laptops for college students. We’ve thoroughly tested and reviewed all of these picks in our ongoing quest to find the best laptops for everyone.

We also realize that there’s more to college life than just studying, so we’ve included picks for more than just productivity, including gaming and options at a variety of price points. And it’s that time of the year again—back to school time. So after you finish looking over our recommendations, be sure to hit our roundup of best back to school deals and our daily updated roundup of the best laptop deals to try and score your favorite laptops on sale.

Updated 07/28/2023: To include the Acer Aspire 3 as our new choice for best budget option. Read our summary below to learn more about this affordable new pick.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 – Best overall Pros Stunning OLED upgrade in resolution, performance, more

One of the first 13th-gen Core laptops

Top-notch battery life

Solid inking

1080p webcam and very good audio Cons Good, not great, performance

Webcam effects are iffy Price When Reviewed:



From $1,699.99 From the convertible form factor and 1080p webcam to the spectacular battery life and lovely OLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 really has it all. The laptop itself weighs 3.66 pounds, which is light enough to take with you from class to class. The display swings back 360 degrees, which is really nice, especially when you want to share notes with a fellow classmate. The 1080p webcam will make you look good during remote sessions and the 13.5 hours of battery life means you’ll be able to keep working well into the evening hours. Let’s take a quick peek at the hardware inside. - Advertisement - The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s more than enough power for writing papers, watching YouTube, working on collaborative class projects, and much more. The 16-inch AMOLED touch display features a resolution of 2880×1800 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. That means visuals should be both smooth and vibrant. Overall, this is one killer laptop. If you’re looking for a laptop with powerful hardware and plentiful features, then the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is one to consider. Marvel Snap: game receives development roadmap along with new update Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 – Best Chromebook Pros Great processor performance

Sturdy, premium design

Top-notch keyboard and touchpad

Two USB-C ports with Power Delivery

Long battery life Cons A bit heavy for a 2-in-1 device

Display could be brighter

Android game performance is unreliable

Expensive compared to Windows alternatives Price When Reviewed:



$699.99 Sony Xperia 10 V announced with Snapdragon 695 and 48 MP camera If you regularly use Google apps, you should consider picking up the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, as it’s a phenomenal productivity machine based on ChromeOS. The design is chic and durable, and processor performance is quite zippy. It’s designed to handle most day-to-day tasks like checking email, working on documents, or using web-based apps. The keyboard and touchpad are a joy to use as well. According to our reviewer, the Spin 514 has a “wide keyboard layout with large, easily located keys.” As for the hardware, it’s got a decent amount of power for a Chromebook. The Spin 514 is packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5625C CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. The display, which folds back 360 degrees, has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. It’s plenty sharp for general use. Contrast and color performance are adequate, too. The $699.99 price tag is a little steep for a Chromebook, but if you’ve got the money to spend, then you won’t be disappointed. Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review

Acer Aspire 3 – Best budget laptop Pros Spacious keyboard with number pad

HD webcam

Solid video playback performance

Decent business app performance

Workday-long battery life Cons Poor gaming graphics performance

Basic 1080p display

Small 128GB storage drive Price When Reviewed:



$329.99 With its affordable price point, solid build, decent performance, and excellent battery life, the Acer Aspire 3 is a good budget option for students. While the aesthetics are a bit bland, the build is surprisingly rugged. During our testing we were surprised by its solid and durable feel—this is not some cheap plastic kids toy, but rather a rugged machine built for work. The full-size keyboard is nice, too. It has a spacious layout, which is perfect for longer typing sessions. Performance is fast enough for general-use tasks like writing emails and browsing the web, but that's about it. If you're shopping around for a solid everyday laptop that won't break the bank, the Aspire 3 is definitely worth a look.

Powerful AMD Ryzen chip

Surprising four speaker setup

Good battery life

High degree of value for the dollar Cons All myHP keyboard keys should be remappable

No user upgradeable components

No headphone jack

Only 2 high-speed USB-C ports Price When Reviewed:



$1,399 Want the attractive design, incredible efficiency, and great performance of a MacBook Pro but in a Windows device? Well, the HP Dragonfly Pro comes about as close as you can get to Apple’s line of premium laptops. HP partnered with AMD to create this slim laptop that packs the latest generation Ryzen 7 processor with 8 high-performance cores and a surprisingly powerful Radeon 680M graphic card. The laptop’s design is thin and attractive with a high quality feel made from aluminum and polycarbonate. However, just like the MacBook Pro models, this laptop takes a minimalist approach to ports, making those who rely on a bunch of plug-in accessories to feel a little hard done by. The display is nice enough, but it does have some catching up to do if it hopes to rival Apple’s best. Still, for a laptop that is significantly cheaper than the current line of MacBook Pro models, this Dragonfly Pro laptop from HP is a more than worthy competitor. Read our full HP Dragonfly Pro review XPG Xenia 15 KC – Most portable gaming laptop Pros Very light

Very quiet

(relatively) very fast Cons Subpar RGB

Just barely adequate audio

SD card reader barely adequate Price When Reviewed:



1999 When it comes to gaming laptops, many, if not most, of them are pretty bulky and heavy, often tipping the scales at five or six pounds. Well, that’s not the case with the XPG Xenia 15 KC. It weighs a little over four pounds, which is fairly lightweight for a gaming laptop. Plus, it runs very quiet. According to our review, it “rarely makes noise under normal use.” That’s impressive, as most gaming laptops tend to sound like a rocket blasting off. If you’re looking for something that’s both quiet and portable, the Xenia 15 KC is an excellent choice. Suffice to say, it’s up to task of all your productivity tasks as well. With the XPG Xenia 15 you can follow up a hard day’s work with a fun and rewarding gaming session. Read our full XPG Xenia 15 KC review Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 – Best big screen laptop Pros Solid chassis and build quality

Large, attractive 16-inch 1080p screen

Enjoyable keyboard and touchpad

USB-C with charging and DisplayPort Cons Webcam, microphone, and speakers don’t impress

Intel processor falls behind AMD alternatives

Disappointing battery life

Lots of bloatware Price When Reviewed:



$999 If you’re a college student working with a modest budget, and you like the idea of a big screen to spread out on, the Acer Swift 3 is a fantastic option. It features an attractive 16-inch 1080p display, a solid chassis, and an satisfying keyboard and touchpad. However, battery life isn’t great, so you’ll want to keep the charger on hand. This is rather unfortunate, as the Swift 3’s slim profile makes it an agreeable laptop for travel. If you don’t mind the lackluster battery life, this is a great laptop for watching movies and streaming video on, in addition to its more academic-oriented functions. Read our full Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 review Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – Best eco-friendly option Pros Strong performance

Stellar battery life

Made of recycled materials

1080p webcam Cons Poor audio quality

Limited to ChromeOS Price When Reviewed:



$599.99 The Vero 514 is Acer’s latest from their eco-friendly line of Chromebooks. The eco-conscious buyer can rest easier knowing the Vero 514 is built from recycled materials, meaning you’re reducing your carbon footprint. It also sports some pretty good hardware for the price too. From strong Core i5 CPU performance to a surprisingly bright 1080p display, this Chromebook has more to offer than just being environmentally friendly. All of these things and more make the Vero 514 a great everyday laptop. Its only real downside is that is has weak speakers, but that’s not surprising as laptops aren’t really known for their audio quality anyways. And while ChromeOS limits you to web-based apps and activities, that’s true of any Chromebook. These minor nitpicks don’t take away from a well-performing Chromebook that’s both affordable and sustainable. Read our full Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook – Best Chromebook for gaming Pros Large, bright 2560×1600 display

Ideal wireless and wired connectivity

Good display, strong speakers Cons Unimpressive design

Mediocre keyboard and touchpad

Lackluster webcam and microphone Price When Reviewed:



$569.99 Chromebooks are a college student’s best friend—reliable, lightweight, and affordable. But they might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you want a gaming computer. Thankfully, Lenovo has made gaming more accessible to Chromebook users with its IdeaPad 5 Gaming. It comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a bright 16-inch 2560×1600 display. Plus, in a rarity for any type of laptop, the speakers are surprisingly good. If those specs seem good, but not enough to game with, don’t worry. Gaming on a Chromebook is done mostly, if not entirely, through a cloud gaming service anyways. For only the monthly fee of one of these services, you’re able to stream the very best modern games straight from the cloud to your Chromebook. When testing this Chromebook we even found that we could stream AAA games at good resolutions and up to 120Hz. That’s pretty impressive for a laptop that costs less then a third of what you’d pay for a more powerful Windows gaming rig. For more on which cloud gaming services are our favorites, check out our roundup of the best cloud gaming services. Read our full Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook review

How we tested

The PCWorld team puts each and every Windows laptop through a series of benchmarks that test GPU and CPU performance, battery life, and so on. The idea is to push the laptop to its limits and then compare it against others we’ve tested. Chromebooks, on the other hand, go through a series of web-based tests. It wouldn’t be fair or possible to run the same kinds of tests on a Chromebook, as they’re Chrome OS-based machines. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each test and the reasons why we run them.

Windows laptops

PCMark 10 : PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on.

: PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on. HandBrake : HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file.

: HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file. Cinebench : Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time.

: Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time. 3DMark : 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips.

: 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. Video rundown test: To gauge battery life, we loop a 4K video using Windows 10’s Movies & TV app until the laptop dies.

Chromebooks

CrXPRT 2 : The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life.

: The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life. Speedometer 2.0 : This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list.

: This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list. Basemark Web 3.0 : This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications.

: This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications. Kraken 1.1 : Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark.

: Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark. Jetstream 2: Jetstream 2 is a combination of WebAssembly and JavaScript benchmarks. This is a way to gauge how well a Chromebook runs advanced workloads.

What to look for in a laptop for college

The first thing to consider is budget. How much are you willing to spend on a laptop? If you’re working with an inflexible budget, Chromebooks are a good option. They’re affordable and designed to handle everyday tasks like writing papers, working on spreadsheets, and so on. Chromebook prices can range anywhere from $200 up to $1,000. If you want to spend a bit more, laptops with convertible touchscreens (otherwise known as 2-in-1s) offer a great deal of functionality. You can flip the screen around and use it like a tablet or prop it up like an easel for watching movies.

If you’ve got a jam-packed schedule, you’ll probably be running from class to class with very little downtime in between. That’s why we recommend a laptop with a long-lasting battery. We recommend something that’ll last 7 to 10-plus hours on a single charge, unless you want a notebook that can play games on the side—gaming laptops are notorious for their shorter endurance, even during everyday tasks. That 7 to 10 hours is a good figure if you plan on taking your laptop with you everywhere.

Things like navigating your e-mail or watching Netflix will require more RAM. We recommend springing for 8GB of RAM or more. 4GB of RAM is fine and good for web browsing and basic office work, but 8GB is better for having more tabs open and whatnot. Plus, applications like Google Chrome and Spotify tend to eat up a lot of RAM. Most people can get by with 4GB in a pinch if you’re on a tight budget, but you won’t be able to multitask as much.

The final thing is a decent keyboard. In college, you’re going to be spending a lot of time typing. Depending on your personal preference, you may want either a full or short travel keyboard. Mechanical keyboards, for example, normally have longer travel. This helps prevent accidental keystrokes. The keys also give a lot of tactile feedback, as they bounce back after they’re pressed down.

For more specifics regarding the hardware you want inside your laptop, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide on how to buy a budget laptop without getting screwed, as well as our broader cheatsheet on what to look for in a laptop CPU and GPU.