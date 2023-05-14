Best laptop deals 2023: Top picks, from budget to extreme

If you’re in the market for a brand new laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for ridiculously fast gaming rig, a featherlight 2-in-1, or a simple, straightforward Chromebook, we curated a list of the best laptops available right now. In addition to covering various price points and features, we’ve also included a shopping advice section at the end of the article. Happy shopping!

The best laptop deals in 2023

Dell XPS 15

Was: $1,899

Now: $1,149 ($750 off)

The Dell XPS 15 promises strong multimedia and application performance for a reasonable price. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It’s plenty powerful for day-to-day tasks as well as some light gaming. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. If 500 nits is indeed accurate, then the display should be quite vibrant. There’s also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. This is a great option for students or young professionals.

See the Dell XPS 15 at Dell

Dell XPS 13

Was: $849

Now: $799 ($50 off)

The Dell XPS 13 is powerful, popular, and $50 off. However, this deal is part of Dell’s clearance sale, so it’s only around for a limited time. The price cut isn’t huge, but this laptop packs an incredible value. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The backlit keyboard also has a fingerprint reader and the chassis of made of aluminum, which means it should be relatively durable. This is an absolute steal.

See the Dell XPS 13 at Dell

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Was: $499

Now: $219.99 ($280 off)

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a good option for someone who needs a lightweight convertible. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s a little light on storage and memory, but this shouldn’t be a problem if you store most of your stuff in the cloud. The 11-inch touchscreen display has a resolution of 1900×1200, and the Chromebook has two USB-C ports. It’s powerful enough for everyday browser tasks like checking e-mail, writing papers, listening to music, and so on. The 2-in-1 also weighs a little under three pounds, making it a capable travel companion. Plus, it comes with a stylus for doodling or note taking.

See the Samsung Chromebook Plus at Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515

Was: $399.99

Now: $319.99 ($70 off)

If you’re on the hunt for a solid everyday laptop, you’ve come to the right place. The Acer Aspire 5 has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. The processor is a Ryzen 3 3350U, which has four cores, four threads, and a maximum boost to 3.5GHz. It’s packed with modern features like Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for biometric logins. Acer starts this laptop off with Windows 11 in S mode, but there’s no reason not to do a one-way upgrade to full Windows 11. This is being sold by a third-party retailer, but Amazon is handling shipping, which means it falls under the company’s return policy.

See the Acer Aspire 5 A515 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360

Was: $1,149.99

Now: $799.99 ($350 off)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 is a fantastic convertible laptop. In our review, we loved the high-contrast OLED screen and the phenomenal battery life. According to our battery life benchmark, our review unit lasted over 14 hours on a single charge. However, this particular model has slightly different specs than the one we reviewed. This machine is packing an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It should have no problem handling general use tasks like browsing the web, scrolling through social media feeds, and so on. The 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display is smaller than the 15.6-inch one we tested, but it’s still lovely and should provide you with vibrant visuals. This is a great deal, so don’t miss out.

See the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Was: $929.99

Now: $699.99 ($230 off)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a great laptop for everyday use. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. This machine should easily zip right through most day-to-day tasks like web browsing, responding to e-mail, and so on. The 12.3-inch PixelSense display has a resolution of 2735×1824, which means the picture should be nice and vibrant. Finally, the Surface Pro 7+ comes with a black Type Cover (aka the attachable keyboard). This is a solid deal, but we don’t expect it to last long.

See the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy

MSI Modern 15

Was: $999

Now: $699 ($300 off)

The MSI Modern 15 is a great laptop for productivity, especially at $300 off. It has an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The hardware inside of this machine is powerful enough for day-to-day use as well as office work. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is fine for most activities. The keyboard is cool, too. According to the manufacturer, it has 1.5mm of key travel, backlighting, and the spacious layout allows for the inclusion of a number pad. The laptop itself also weighs about 3.7 pounds, which is light enough to travel with. This is quite a steal, so you better jump on it now.

See the MSI Modern 15 at Newegg

LG Gram (2022)

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $1,279 ($220.99 off)

The LG Gram (2022) is the perfect laptop for frequent travelers, as it weighs just 2.54 lbs. Don’t let the lightweight form factor fool you, though. It’s packing a good amount of power in its thin frame. It has an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop should be capable of whizzing through most tasks like checking e-mail, streaming video, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 15-inch display features super narrow bezels and a resolution of 1920×1080. Overall, this laptop is a steal, especially at $500 off.

See the LG Gram (2022) at Amazon

HP Victus 15

Was: $1,219.99

Now: $1,163.89 ($56.01 off)

If you’re in the market for a good budget gaming laptop, the HP Victus 15 is worth considering. It features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. You should be able to play most games on medium or high graphics. However, we’d recommend dialing things back on newer titles. The 15-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. That means you can expect smooth, lag-free visuals. This is a really good deal. If you’re on a tight budget, you should definitely scoop this one up.

See the HP Victus 15 at Amazon

HP Omen 17

Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,099.99 ($900 off)

If you want to save a ton of cash on a gaming laptop, the HP Omen 17 is a whopping $800 off at Microcenter. Inside you’ll find an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a good amount of power, so this laptop should have no problem running most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The 17.3-inch display features a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 3ms. It’s not the brightest display in the world at 300 nits, but visuals should be sharp enough for most games. This is a banger of a deal.

See the HP Omen 17 at Microcenter

Laptop deal buying tips

If you’ve shopped online before for laptop deals you’re probably aware that there’s a vast range of laptop configurations available.

A good place to start is with the processor. Buy laptops with Intel 11-series Core chips or higher, such as the Core i5-11510U, or the Core i7-12800H; or go with an AMD Ryzen processor (but not an AMD Athlon or A-series chip). Avoid laptops with Pentium or Celeron processors unless it’s a Chromebook (running Chrome OS). You’re going to need to pay attention with gaming laptops, too, as some GPUs, like the RTX 3050 Ti, don’t offer much boost over their RTX 2xxx-series cousins, and Nvidia has dropped the Max-Q designation on certain low-power options. Our laptop CPU and GPU cheat sheet can help you shop smart.

Display resolution is a gotcha. If you see a laptop labeled as “HD” resolution that means 1366-by-768 and often isn’t worth your time for a laptop under 13 inches unless the deal is absolutely standout. What you want is “Full HD” or “FHD,” which means 1080p.

Don’t buy laptops with under 4GB of RAM or 128GB of SSD storage—though on a Chromebook, this configuration is acceptable. We have more explanation in our laptops versus Chromebooks buying guide, as well as in our primer on how to buy a budget laptop without getting screwed. Also watch out for eMMC storage, which is something we don’t recommend for a Windows laptop but works fine for a Chromebook.

Reviews can be helpful. Even if you can’t find a review of a specific configuration, try related models. They’ll often give you a good idea of the build quality and performance. Also buy from brands you trust. Amazon’s daily laptop deals right now are full of brands we’ve never tested or talked to (Broage, Teclast, DaySky, Jumper) and it’s just a good idea to be wary.

Most older laptops will run Windows 10, and that’s fine—there’s no rush to upgrade. Windows 10 in S Mode, though annoying, can be switched out of easily if you find it on a budget laptop. If you want to buy a Windows 10 PC with the intent of upgrading it to Windows 11, we recommend you start here with a list of older laptops that are Windows 11-eligible.

Updated on May 11 with new pricing and to remove expired deals.