Best iPhone Deals 2023: Cheapest Ways to Get an Apple Phone

While Apple’s iPhones remain some of the most popular models on the market, one of their biggest drawbacks is that they’re pricey, with some high-end models starting north of $1,000. However, there are deals and bargains out there. And with a little digging, you can get one of these sleek phones in your hand for less.

The CNET team scours the web to bring you the very best carrier and retailer offers on all of Apple’s current iPhone models, whether you want the latest and greatest iPhone 14, the budget-friendly 2022 iPhone SE or an older model like the iPhone 13 or 12. We’ll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best prices available.



Best iPhone deals available now

Find the best deals for models across iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2022 and older iPhone models below grouped by generation.

iPhone 14 deals

The iPhone 14 series is Apple’s current flagship line of phones and includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and top-spec iPhone 14 Pro Max. Being Apple’s latest and greatest, these phones don’t come cheap, though there are iPhone deals out there to reduce the sticker shock.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available to buy directly from Apple, with delivery and in-store pickup options. You can trade in your old device for up to $570 off your new one and use an Apple Card to get 3% back on your purchase.

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 purchases for new customers, or up to $800 for existing customers, via bill credits when you trade in your old device. Applied over 36 months, the credits require you to take out a new line on Verizon's One Unlimited for iPhone plan, or one of its 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans. The One Unlimited for iPhone plan is particularly appealing for those all-in on the Apple ecosystem, as it saves you up to $480 per year with its inclusion of an Apple One family account. Switchers will get an added bonus in the form of a $200 Verizon gift card. Verizon is also offering a chance to get $50 off Beats Studio Buds with your purchase, if you're looking to add even more Apple devices to your collection.

Order your iPhone 14 series device at Best Buy and you'll snag four months of Apple Music (worth $40) for free. That's in addition to up to $1,000 off with trade-in and activation. Just note that Best Buy is not carrying any unlocked models at the moment, so you'll have to activate your phone with a carrier.

New and existing customers buying an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro at AT&T can save as much as $1,000 with trade-in. To get the discount, buy an iPhone 14 device on a qualifying installment agreement, activate or keep eligible unlimited voice and data wireless service, and hand over your old phone in good working condition. You'll get $1,000 in bill credits with a smartphone trade-in value of $230 or higher, or up to $800 for phones worth $130 or more. And even older phones are still good for up to $350 in bill credits.

Snag an iPhone 14 and 14 Pro from $0 at T-Mobile with an eligible trade-in and a new line of service. The discount of up to $800 is applied via 24 monthly bill credits and requires you to activate a new line of service on a qualifying plan. If you're already a T-Mobile customer, you can still save up to $400 by trading in an eligible device, and T-Mobile is offering $700 off a second iPhone with the purchase of your first and activation on a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan.

Visible isn't offering any discounts on the new iPhone 14 series, but you can get some nice bonuses with your purchase when you port your existing number over from another carrier. After you pay for the first three months of service, you'll receive code over email, which you can redeem for an e-gift card worth up to $200.

iPhone 13 deals

The iPhone 13 may not be Apple’s flagship series anymore, but these are still some super powerful phones worth considering. With the iPhone 14 taking top spot, there are some great iPhone 13 deals to be found right now.

You can trade in your old iPhone and get as much as $570 off the iPhone 13 when you hand over an iPhone 12 or older. You can choose to finance your phone and Apple will apply the value as credit, or you can pay the full amount of the phone and they’ll credit your payment method after receiving the old phone. Also, you’ll get 3% back if you pay with an Apple card.

AT&T is offering iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices from just $10 per month on qualifying installment plans without the need to trade in your old phone. The discount saves you up to $370 and is applied as bill credits over 36 months. And while it’s not required to get this deal, AT&T does offer discounts for trade-ins as well.

T-Mobile offers up to $730 in bill credits when you trade in an older iPhone for a newer model meaning the 128GB iPhone 13 is effectively free for those starting a new line. Existing customers can get $400 off their upgrade with just the trade-in. You can also save $700 on a second iPhone with the purchase of your first and a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan.

If you’re an existing customer on a qualifying 5G plan, Verizon is offering up to $600 off iPhone 13 purchases when you trade in your old or damaged device. New customers will save $520 with a new line of service with no trade-in required. Those who switch their existing number over to Verizon will also get a free $200 gift card. Verizon is also offering some other bonuses like a free Apple Watch 7 Series and $200 off an iPad with your purchase.

iPhone 12 deals

Though it’s no longer the latest model, Apple still sells the iPhone 12 and reduced its price when the iPhone 13 launched in 2021 making for some stellar iPhone deals. It’s a solid upgrade for anyone still using an older iPhone who doesn’t want to spend top dollar.

Apple offers as much as $570 off iPhone purchases with trade-in, though the top discounts are for people trading in iPhone 13 series devices which you’re unlikely to be doing when buying an iPhone 12. That being said, older models like iPhone 11 Pro Max can still net you up to $280 off and select Android phones are also eligible for trade-in.

Verizon is offering $600 off iPhone 12 with a new line on an unlimited plan meaning you can effectively get the 64GB device for free there without the need to hand over your old phone. Verizon is also offering some other bonuses like a free Apple Watch 7 Series and $200 off an iPad, though you’ll need to activate the new devices on a qualifying plan as well.

T-Mobile has a few deals on iPhone 12 right now including as much as $730 off when you trade in your old phone and add a new line. New customers can also save $250 on the iPhone 12 or 12 Mini without the need to trade in an old device by adding a new line of service on a qualifying plan.

iPhone SE (2022) deals

The budget option in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone SE was updated in 2022 but is still targeted squarely at people who want a no-frills iPhone experience. From $429, it’s the affordable device for anyone who wants to stick with a familiar experience.

Surprisingly, Best Buy doesn’t seem to be carrying any unlocked models of the iPhone SE. But if you’re a T-Mobile customer, there is an offer you can take advantage of. Customers who use T-Mobile as their carrier can save up to $215 in monthly bill credits on their new iPhone SE. Just note that you’ll have to add a new line of service, and choose the 24-month installment plan to get the discount. T-Mobile customers will also get an extra $100 in savings, on top of the usual value, when they trade in a used device. You’re receiving price alerts for Apple iPhone SE (64GB, Starlight)

If you prefer to buy your new iPhone right from the source, you can do that with the iPhone SE. Apple has all the carrier models along with the unlocked one. And if you’re already an iPhone owner looking to switch to the new SE, Apple is offering up to $650 when you trade-in an iPhone 7 or newer. With a base price of $429, that means that you could theoretically get the new SE totally free, though you’re probably going to be trading a phone that gets you $40 to $100 off. If your trade-in doesn’t cover the full cost, you can pay the remaining cost in full, or split it into 24 months of interest-free payments when you use an Apple Card during checkout.

While Verizon deals on upgrading existing lines are pretty slim right now, there is a great offer available if you’re looking to add a new line of service. When you buy an iPhone SE on a new line with any unlimited plan, you can save $430, which gets you the 64GB model for free. Just note that the discount will be applied in the form of monthly credits over a 36-month period, even if you buy the phone outright. Verizon is also offering some other bonuses like a free Apple Watch 7 Series and $200 off an iPad, though you’ll need to activate the new devices on a qualifying plan as well.

The iPhone SE deal direct at T-Mobile is the same as the one offered via Best Buy with $215 off via monthly bill credits with a new line. You can also save up to $400 when you trade-in an iPhone XR or newer, or select Android phones.

Buy your iPhone SE (2022) at Visible, port in your number, and receive $150 back as a gift card to spend wherever Mastercard is accepted. The deal requires you to transfer your number within 30 days and after completing three full months of service payments you’ll receive a code to claim your virtual gift card and earbuds.

Spectrum is another carrier that has the 2022 iPhone SE available for purchase, though the deals are pretty slim. The only offer available is an extra $100 on top of the estimated value of your device with a qualifying trade-in and a new line of service.

Metro has the best prepaid offer of any retailer or carrier out there at the moment. When you purchase an iPhone SE at full retail price and switch your existing number over to Metro’s $60-per-month unlimited data plan, you’ll get an instant $330 rebate. Meaning you’re getting the iPhone SE for a single $100 purchase, rather than discounted via monthly credits. Those who don’t have a number to switch over can still save $100 with the activation of a new line on a qualifying Metro plan. If you’re looking to purchase your phone outright, this is the best offer you’ll find, though you’ll have to actually go to the store in person to claim it. Note: Because Metro is owned by T-Mobile, this offer is not available to those switching their number from an existing T-Mobile plan.

Which iPhone deal is the best?

While it appears a simple question at first, the best iPhone deal for you might be different from the best iPhone deal for someone else. Apple currently sells eight different iPhone models, so choosing the right one for you means assessing your needs and preferences when it comes to things like design, features, cameras and price.

The current iPhone 14 is going to be the best iPhone for most people as it balances top-tier features with a relatively affordable price (especially with the above deals). It has a bright and clear OLED display, 5G support and cameras that are more than good enough for day-to-day use, and the A15 Bionic chip powering it is a portable powerhouse.

Take the step up to the iPhone 14 Pro line and you’ll get an additional camera lens for macro photography, a more powerful A16 Bionic chip, a brighter display with the new Dynamic Island feature plus a heftier feeling stainless steel construction. It’s the best iPhone for those that want the latest and greatest technology from Apple.



The outgoing iPhone 13 models are still stellar phones, though, and you can pick up the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini from Apple for a while longer. If value is your main decision driver, the iPhone 12 is also still available from Apple and from carriers with some significant markdowns. Just because these are previous-gen devices, that doesn’t mean they might not be the best iPhone for you with their great displays, cameras and speedy performance making them great value for money. Plus, Apple is great at supporting its older devices with software updates for many years after they are released.

If you want the most affordable iPhone, you’re going to be looking at the iPhone SE (at least when it comes to brand new phones, that is). Updated in 2022, the third-generation iPhone SE maintains the overall design of the iPhone 8 which will be familiar to a lot of iPhone buyers. Don’t be fooled by its classic appearance, though, as inside it is powered by the beefy A15 Bionic chip found in the current flagship iPhone models. It also offers 5G connectivity and a 12-megapixel camera. For $429, it’s a lot of iPhone for not a lot of money.

What is the cheapest iPhone deal?

To buy outright in new condition, the iPhone SE is going to offer the cheapest iPhone deal. It starts at $429 contract-free and you can find carriers offering iPhone SE deals from as little as $11 per month making it a super affordable choice.

Apple also still sells the iPhone 12 from $600 meaning you can get a more modern-looking device with an edge-to-edge display and dual camera system for not much more, though it’s powered by the slower and older A14 Bionic chip.

When is the best time to snag an iPhone deal?

There are a few points in the year that make the most sense to buy an iPhone. The first is when a new model launches, usually in September each year. If you’re an early adopter that wants the best device as soon as possible, that’s when you’ll get it. It’s also a great time of year to buy if you’re looking for an iPhone deal as prices on older models drop to make room for the new devices.

Other times of year that make the most sense are during major sale seasons, including annual events like Labor Day sales, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Apple tends not to participate in these events, at least not directly, but you can bet third-party retailers and carriers will be offering some of their best iPhone deals of the year at these times.