Best iPad Pro deals: March 2023

If you want to buy the iPad Pro you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at where you can buy the iPad Pro – whether cellular or Wi-Fi only – for the lowest price.

We track the various resellers who sell the iPad Pro in the U.S. and U.K., so we always have details of the best prices and best discounts. Read on to find the best place to get a great deal on a new iPad Pro right now!

If you aren’t sure it has to be an iPad Pro, you might like to check out our round up of the Best iPad Deals which includes every variety of iPad.

There are so many deals on so many different iPad Pro models we recommend you look through the price comparison tables in the sections below to find the best price for the model you want.

Best iPad Pro deals right now

There are a few deals on the 2022 iPad Pro models, Amazon has around $20 off most models, the best deals are below.

U.S.:

Amazon: 2022, 11in iPad Pro, M2, 256GB, Wi-Fi, $869.99 ($30 off).

Amazon: 2022, 11in iPad Pro, M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi, $1,049 ($50 off).

U.K.:

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi for £1,627.46 (£71.60 off)

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 2TB, Wi-Fi for £1,996.76 (£152.24 off)

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 128GB, Cellular for £1,033.57 (£46 off)

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 256GB, Cellular for £1,148.50 (£51 off)

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Cellular for £1,699 (£180 off)

Amazon: 11in iPad Pro, M2, 2TB, Cellular for £2,149 (£180 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 256GB, Wi-Fi for £1,311.36 (£57 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi for £1,531.66 (£67 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Wi-Fi for £1,962.72 (£86.28 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 128GB, Cellular for £1,368.82 (£60.18 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 256GB, Cellular for £1,483.77 (£65.23 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 512GB, Cellular for £1,704.08 (£74.92 off)

Amazon: 12.9in iPad Pro, M2, 1TB, Cellular for £2,049 (£180 off)

Look through all out tables below to spot the best deal on the configuration of iPad Pro that you want.

Best 2022 iPad Pro deals

The M2 iPad Pro models launched in October 2022, but you may already be able to get a deal on one of the new models. Look thought the tables below to find the best discounts. These tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro. For even bigger savings, the 2021 iPad Pro models can be found in the section below this one.

11-inch iPad Pro 2022 deals

Wi-Fi only

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 128GB, WiFi): MSRP $799/£899

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 128GB, WiFi): MSRP $799/£899

$790.94 $799.00 $799.00 $799

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 256GB, WiFi): MSRP $899/£1,019

$893.94 $899.00 $899.00 $899

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 512GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,099/£1,249

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 1TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,499/£1,699

$1499.00 $1499.00 $1499 $1,499.00

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 2TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,899/£2,149

$1,899.00 $1899.00 $1899.00

With cellular

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 128GB, Cellular): MSRP $999/£1,079

$999

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 256GB, Cellular): MSRP $1,099/£1,199

$1,092.28 $1099.00 $1099.00 $1099

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 512GB, Cellular): MSRP $1,299/£1,429

$1299.00 $1299.00 $1299 $1,299.00

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 1TB, Cellular): MSRP $1,699/£1,879

$1,679.00 $1699.00 $1699.00

iPad Pro 11in (2022, M2, 2TB, Cellular): MSRP $2,099/£2,329

$2099.00 $2099.00 $2099 $2,099.00

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 deals

WiFi only

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 128GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,099/£1,249

$1,069.99 $1099.00 $1099.00 $1099

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 256GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,199/£1,369

$1,169.99 $1199.00 $1199.00 $1199

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 512GB, WiFi): MSRP $1,399/£1,599

$1,349.99 $1399.00 $1399.00 1399

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 1TB, WiFi): MSRP $1,799/£2,049

$1,797.47 $1799.00 $1799.00 $1799

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 2TB, WiFi): MSRP $2,199/£2,499

$2,191.93 $2199.00 $2199.00 $2199

With Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 128GB, Cellular): MSRP $1,299/£1,429

$1,265.74 $1299.00 $1299.00 $1299

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 256GB, Cellular): MSRP $1,399/£1,549

$1,349.00 $1399.00 $1399.00 $1399

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 512GB, Cellular): MSRP $1,599/£1,779

$1,589.00 $1599.00 $1599.00 $1599

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 1TB, Cellular): MSRP $1,999/£2,229

$1999.00 $1999.00 $1999 $1,999.00

iPad Pro 12.9in (2022, M2, 2TB, Cellular): MSRP $2,399/£2,679

$2,382.86 $2399.00 $2399.00 $2399

Best 2021 iPad Pro deals

It’s likely that the best savings will be available on the older iPad Pro models while resellers clear out the old stock. You’ll see the best prices right now in the tables below. These tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model. Browse below to find the model you want at the best price. The 2021 12.9in iPad Pro can be found in the section below this.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 deals

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): WAS $799/£749

Not Available

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): WAS $899/£849

$899.99

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): WAS $1,099/£1,049

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): WAS $1,499/£1,399

$1,429.00 B & H Photo Not Available

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): WAS $1,899/£1,749

$1530.99

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): WAS $999/£899

$999.99

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): WAS $1,099/£999

$1,049.00

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): WAS $1,299/£1,199

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): WAS £1,549/$1,699

$1,629.00

iPad Pro 11in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): WAS $2,099/£1,899

$1,999.00

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 deals

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, WiFi): WAS $1,099/£999

Not Available

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, WiFi): WAS $1,199/£1,099

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, WiFi): WAS $1,399/£1,299

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, WiFi): WAS $1,799/£1,649

$1,799.00

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, WiFi): WAS $2,199/£1,999

$2,199.00

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 128GB, Cellular): WAS $1,299/£1,149

$1,299.99

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 256GB, Cellular): WAS $1,399/£1,249

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 512GB, Cellular): WAS $1,599/£1,449

$1,599.00

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 1TB, Cellular): WAS $1,999/£1,799

$1,999.00

iPad Pro 12.9in (2021, M1, 2TB, Cellular): WAS $2,399/£2,149

Where to buy the iPad Pro

You can also find the iPad Pros from all the retailers listed below. Alternatively, check out the great deals in the section below – our best price tables will always be up to date with the latest prices for each iPad Pro model.

US retailers

UK retailers

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers who stock iPads in the UK, and also offer other services, try the following:

iPad Pro refurbished deals

The deals you will see above are generally from Apple resellers rather than Apple itself – Apple rarely reduces prices. Apple does, however, sell reconditioned iPads in its refurbished store. So you can grab a bargain.

The iPads in Apple’s refurbished store may be ex-display stock, or they may have been returned to Apple due to a fault, but they are fully reconditioned now and come with a full year’s warranty. It’s not like buying secondhand. In the UK watch this page and the US Refurb Store page is here.

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.:

No iPad Pro deals right now.

Another place to look is BackMarket US and BackMarket UK, which sells refurbished iPads and other Apple products.

There is also a large refurbished market for the iPad. We’d recommend taking a look at these refurbished resellers:

Apple Education Discount

University students and teachers can also save on the iPad Pro with Apple’s Education pricing.

See our full guide on to how to get an education discount.

Or head directly to Apple UK or Apple US to get the educational discount.