Best iMac Deals: June 2023

An iMac is no small investment, which is why it is wise to spend some time making sure you’re getting the iMac that’s right for you at the best price.

That’s where we come in – the team here at Macworld is constantly on the look out for the best iMac deals from around the web. All year round we spot the biggest and best deals from U.S. and U.K. retailers, and list them all right here in this article.

Best iMac deals right now

Here are some of the best deals for the iMac we’re seeing right now.

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.:

Note that Apple put iMac prices up in the U.K at the end of 2022.

Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU, 256GB: £1,239.97 (£159 off the new price of £1,399–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,249).

Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU, 256GB: £1,349.98 (£249 off the new price of £1,599–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,449).

Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD: £1,519 (£280 off the new price of £1,799–note Apple used to sell this model for £1,649).

For even more deals check out our best prices comparison tables in the section below – they are always up-to-date.

What you need to know

Back in April 2021 Apple announced the 24-inch iMac that comes in a collection of seven different colours and is powered by Apple’s M1 Chip. Read our review of the 2021 24in iMac. Rather than updating the 27in iMac, Apple discontinued it in March 2022. This may not be the last we see of the larger iMac though: read 27in iMac discontinued, but not necessarily dead and rumours about the new iMac Pro.

At launch the iMac models cost the following, but as you will see the prices in the U.K. are now considerably higher.

iMac U.S. price Old U.K. price New U.K. price 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB $1,299 £1,249 £1,399 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB $1,499 £1,449 £1,599 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB $1,699 £1,649 £1,799

Assuming that the 27in iMac is gone for good, you might be interested in the new Mac Studio – see Best Mac Studio deals. We also have a dedicated Mac mini deals article. You might also want to look through our round-up of the best MacBook Pro deals and MacBook Air deals. Make sure you check out our complete round up of the best Apple deals we’ve seen too. If you need help deciding which Mac is best for you read our Mac buying guide.

Best ongoing iMac deals

Here’s are some of the best iMac deals you can get right now:

8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,299/£1,399 (was £1,249)

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,499/£1,599 (was £1,449)

$1449.00 $1,449.00 $1499.00 $1499.99

8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD, MSRP from $1,699/£1,799 (was £1,649)

Where to buy an iMac

You can buy an iMac directly from Apple in the US or at Apple UK, but there are plenty of stores and Apple Premium Resellers around the world that offer discounts on new and old Macs. Some Mac retailers offer great discounts on Apple products and Apple accessories, so you should be able to save a few hundred pounds off some iMac configurations.

Beware, though. The Mac listed by the reseller may be an older model than the one Apple currently sells. We’ve seen resellers advertising Macs with money off based on the price they were previously sold at by Apple, even after Apple has started selling a newer Mac at the same price – so the deal often looks better than it actually is. So be careful to check the age and spec of the machine being sold, and don’t automatically assume that it’s current.

To get an idea of what the old model should be worth, take a look at Apple’s refurbished store to see what Apple is selling the older version for (and remember that buying from Apple, even if it’s refurbished, will mean you get a full year’s warranty).

And for another way to save money on a new Apple product read about how you can trade in old products at Apple and other resellers and get money off. Read: How Apple trade in works and saves you money.

We regularly see Mac-related deals from the following U.K. and U.S. retailers:

U.S.

U.K.

Apple has a number of Apple Premium Resellers in the UK who stock Macs and also offer other services:

From time to time, Amazon runs lightning deals, which could get you a discount if you act quickly. If you’ve found that you’re missing out on Amazon’s Lightning deals, which run for just a few hours and offer limited stock, we’d recommend signing up for Amazon’s 30 day free trial of Prime, which will get you access to deals 30 minutes before everyone else. Plus, you’ll get free next-day delivery with the Prime trial, as well as access to Prime Instant Video and more. Sign up for Prime here.

Best refurbished iMac deals

One of the best places to look for iMac deals all year round is the

Apple Refurbished Store. There, you’ll find huge iMac discounts, sometimes even on the latest models. These iMacs have been returned to Apple for various reasons, and then completely revamped ready for resale. One of the major benefits in buying a refurbished Mac from Apple is that it will come with a one-year warranty so Apple may fix or replace it for free should anything happen to it in that first year.

You won’t be able to tell the difference between a refurbished iMac and a brand-new iMac, aside from the box it comes in, which is white to prevent people buying them and attempting to sell them as new.

Find out more about buying a refurbished iMac here.

There are often deals for refurbished iMacs with M1 chip – but these tend to sell out quickly so we recommend you check often. In the UK watch this page and the US Refurb Store page is here.

In the U.S.:

In the U.K.:

Amazon also has a certified refurbished store for Apple products but we would advise against buying any products that are older than five years – most of the products we see on the Amazon refurbished store are unfortunately very old. Another place to look is BackMarket US and BackMarket UK, which sells refurbished Macs and other Apple products.

Best iMac Student Deals

If you are a student you can save money with Apple all year round. Read: How to get an Apple student discount. to find out more. Also take a look at when Apple will be running its Back to School deal this year, when you can get a free pair of AirPods with your purchase.