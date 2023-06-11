Best home deal: Air quality monitor 21% off

- Advertisement -

The dystopian skies of the last few days have many of us thinking about how to be better prepared for poor air quality in the future (and right this second, for those affected by smoky skies due to wildfires). If you want to protect your home from dangerous air quality, consider purchasing an air quality monitor to track the conditions of the air in your house.

As of June 8, the Amazon smart air quality monitor(opens in a new tab) is on sale for $54.99, which is $15 off its original price of $69.99. That’s a discount of 21%.

This air quality monitor works by measuring five distinct factors in your indoor air: particulate matter (related to allergic irritants), volatile organic compounds (chemicals that can affect your breathing), carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature. All of this is translated into an easy-to-read air quality score that you can check out on your Alexa app (alongside daily/weekly trends and tips for how to improve the score). You can connect the smart air quality monitor to any Alexa-compatible device for alerts when your air quality drops too low, then remedy issues with an air purifier. With Amazon’s Routines feature, it’s also possible to link compatible gadgets like air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans that automatically activate when the monitor gives a signal.

If you live in an area that’s presently affected by the Canadian wildfires, the readout on your air quality monitor might not be too promising. Still, it will help you gauge just what you need to do to keep the people and pets inside your home safe.