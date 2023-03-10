Best Google Pixel Deals: Up to $1,000 Off Pixel 7 Pro, Free Pixel 6A and More

Google makes some great phones, with all of the current Pixel phones earning a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. And there’s usually plenty of Google Pixel deals to choose from at any given time.

If you already use Google to help organize your life, it just makes sense to use a Google phone and there are a few different Pixel models to choose from at the moment. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hit shelves late last year and are the most advanced phones in Google’s lineup.

However, there are plenty of other options if you don’t want to spend the money to upgrade to Google’s latest and greatest. The previous-generation Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still great picks, with more than enough power for most people’s needs. And if you’re after the most affordable option, the budget-friendly Pixel 6A is our favorite Android phone under $500 right now.



But no matter which model works best for your needs, there’s no reason to pay more than you have to. Below, you’ll find our roundup of all the best deals on all Pixel phones that you can shop for right now from both carriers and retailers.

If you’re having a hard time deciding which Pixel model is going to work best for you, be sure to check out our comparison of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to their previous-gen counterparts for a full breakdown of their specs and performance. If affordability is your top priority, you’ll probably want to opt for the budget-friendly Pixel 6A.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hit shelves back in October. Now that the phones have been around for a few months, there’s a huge variety of offers available at carriers, as well as some discounts available through retailers.

There are a few benefits that come with buying your Pixel 7 from Google directly. For one, all models and colors are in stock, so you don’t have to worry about getting your ideal configuration, and Google allows you to buy your phone outright, as opposed to an installment plan required by some retailers and carriers. And at the moment, you can pick up a new Pixel at a discount of up to $150 — plus, when you trade in your old phone, Google is offering as much as $300 off via trade-in credit with devices from Apple, Samsung and Google scoring you the biggest discount. But Google is also accepting phones from other brands like Motorola and OnePlus.

If you're hoping for a discount on a no-strings Pixel 7 purchase, Amazon is one of the best places to shop where we've seen as much as $150 off. Right now, though, we're seeing $100 off the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro there.

AT&T’s offers vary a bit depending on which Pixel 7 model you’re looking at. If you want the base model Pixel 7, you can save up to $380 with a new line of service on an eligible plan with no trade-in required. And if you’re looking for a Pixel 7 Pro, you can cash in on recycling your former device with a trade-in credit of up to $1,000 (with the flagship phones for Apple, Samsung and Google bringing in the highest values) — and there is no new line required.

Like AT&T, Verizon’s offers vary a bit between the two different models. New customers who want the base model Pixel 7 can save $520 with a new line on a qualifying service plan, which drops the price down to just $5 per month. And existing customers can get it for free with a qualifying trade-in. Though if you’re adding a new line of service, you’re better off with the Pixel 7 Pro, which you can get for free with a trade-in and a new line on a qualifying plan. Existing customers can pick it up for as much as $800 off when trading in an eligible device. And no matter which phone you’re buying, you can get a free $200 Verizon gift card when you switch your existing number over from another carrier. Verizon is also offering some other bonuses, including a free Pixel Watch (though you’ll need a service plan for that as well) or 50% off Pixel Buds.

T-Mobile is offering up to $600 off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when you trade-in a qualifying device and have or switch to a Magenta Max Plan. If you don't have a Magenta Max plan, you can still save up to $300 with a qualifying trade-in.

If you’re after an unlocked model, Best Buy is offering $150 off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with same-day activation. Best Buy has also partnered with several mobile carriers, and is offering some carrier-exclusive discounts as well. Verizon customers can save up to $900 with an eligible trade-in, which even includes old and damaged phones. T-Mobile is offering its customers up to $600 off with an eligible trade-in, but you’ll need to sign up on a qualifying Magenta Max plan as well to get the discount. And at the moment, Best Buy isn’t even carrying any models for AT&T customers, so they’ll have to look elsewhere for discounts.

Pixel 6A deals

CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco called Google’s affordable next-gen Pixel 6A the “best Android phone under $500.” It’s slightly smaller than the full-size Pixel 7, and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s equipped with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, which is slightly less than the standard Pixel 7 has, but is still more than sufficient for most people’s needs. It also boasts 5G capabilities and support for Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast browsing. It’s already a solid value at its usual price of $449, but we’ve rounded up some of the best deals and offers out there so you can pick one up for even less.

If you don't want to be tied to a carrier, Amazon has the best Pixel 6A offer out there at the moment. Right now you can save $150, dropping the price down to as low as $299. It's a great deal at that price, bringing it back down to the all-time lowest price we've seen for this device.

Both new and existing AT&T customers can grab the Pixel 6A for just $2 per month when purchasing on an installment plan and with activation on a qualifying unlimited plan. That locks you into a 36-month plan, but saves you $398 compared to AT&T’s price, or $299 compared to the price from Google.

Customers adding a new line of service at Verizon can get the Pixel 6A completely free with activation on a qualifying 5G unlimited plan. If you only want to upgrade an existing line, however, you will have to pay full price. Both new and existing customers can get a free Google Pixel Watch, though you’ll need a line of service for that as well, plus 50% off Google Pixel Buds A earbuds.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

Since the release of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 6 is no longer the most advanced series in Google’s lineup. However, these previous-gen flagship phones still have plenty to offer, and are a great choice if you’re looking for a compromise between Google’s latest phones and its budget-friendly Pixel 6A. Since the release of the new phones, lots of carriers and retailers have shifted their best offers over to the Pixel 7 series, but there are still a few deals you can take advantage of to get a Pixel 6 in your hands for less.