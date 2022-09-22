Best gaming keyboard to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of every

Razer Huntsman Tournament — Ultimate Speed ​​Experience

Corsair K70 Rapidfire — Robust keyboard with great value

Robust keyboard with great value Logitech G213 Prodigy — Agile membrane keyboard

Agile membrane keyboard HyperX Alloy FPS — Metal finish and coated cable

Metal finish and coated cable Logitech G613 — The convenience of wireless gaming

The convenience of wireless gaming Razer Ornata Chroma — semi-mechanical keyboard

semi-mechanical keyboard Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 — silent mechanical keyboard

silent mechanical keyboard Razer Blackwidow V3 — Choose between precision or comfort

Choose between precision or comfort Redragon Kumara K552 — Variety of switch options

Variety of switch options Logitech G413 Carbon — basic mechanical keyboard

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics. We’ve already listed a guide with the best gaming mouse options, now it’s time to do the same with the best keyboard options. If you are moving away from common keyboards or want to improve your experience to be more competitive in online disputes, it is essential to have good accessories for this, and the keyboard is a fundamental part of playing. On mechanical keyboards it is good to keep an eye on the color of the switches. Red is aimed at gamers who spend several hours playing games, as it is more comfortable. If you like precision to avoid accidental touches, you will prefer keyboards with blue switch, but this is the noisiest. If you want a middle ground, then a brown switch would be ideal. If speed is more important, go black.

- Advertisement - Our list seeks to bring together more affordable models that only deliver a good experience, as well as more robust models that bring more advanced technologies and several shortcuts to give that edge in fiercer competitions. The models will be organized by price, but we will make clear the highlight of each one and the advantages of investing in a more expensive model. As prices change frequently, the listed products may not always be ordered by price perfectly. Meteor, measure the connection speed of your smartphone

Logitech G213 Prodigy

tudocelular-Guide.jpeg" width="660">

Still don’t want to invest in a mechanical keyboard, but aren’t you happy with conventional keyboards either? This one is of the membrane type and its main highlight is to offer a response speed four times higher. - Advertisement - It brings RGB lighting, not just ordinary LED that has a fixed color. There are multimedia keys at the top for easy access, but the highlight is the greater splash resistance. Losing an expensive keyboard to spilling some liquid is not a nice thing. Logitech software allows lighting customization as well as defining macro keys — since the product does not have dedicated keys for this. It has anti-ghosting function, which, however, is not 100%. It can only prevent the crash if you press a maximum of 13 keys at once. In addition, it does not come in the Europeian standard like others we have listed.

Redragon Kumara K552

- Advertisement -

Redragon is a company that invests in gaming products and competes with better-known brands such as Logitech, Razer, HyperX and Corsair. It has the advantage of delivering good products at a cheaper price, which is why we have included the Kumara keyboard in our guide. Redragon offers several switch options with their keyboards and the Kumara is no different. You can choose model with blue, red or brown switch. There are even two keyboard color options, including a white one. Which is rare, as gaming keyboards are usually black. It also has keys for multimedia control, anti-ghosting system and red backlight. It is more compact than the other models below and comes in the ABNT standard, for those who insist on having a dedicated key for the W.

Logitech G413 Carbon

Want to enter the world of mechanical keyboards, but not ready to invest in an expensive, more professional model? How about Logitech’s G413 Carbon? It is a basic keyboard that features switches developed by the brand itself, which are called Romer G. The brand guarantees that its switch is 25% faster and 40% more durable than a conventional mechanical keyboard. In addition, the G413 Carbon has 12 replaceable keys to boost the gaming experience. If you’re a fan of customizing keyboard lighting, you might be a little disappointed in the G413. It has only red lighting, unlike the more expensive models in our guide with RGB LEDs. It is not ABNT standard, but comes with anti-ghosting technology with support for simultaneous pressing of up to 26 keys. There’s also support for the macro function, even if it doesn’t have dedicated keys for it.

HyperX Alloy FPS

Looking for a mechanical keyboard to play FPS? This is the highlight of Alloy by HyperX. Unlike others we have listed, this one features a steel frame for greater durability. he also has Cherry MX switches like the Cooler Master option that we’ve listed further down. It is more compact than most mechanical keyboards, but for that it ended up leaving the numeric keypad aside. A nice differential is the cable that is removable and has a nylon coating for greater durability. While the keys are higher than conventional and bring red lighting. It responds well to commands and also has an anti-ghosting feature, as seen in others on our list.

Logitech G613

When it comes to gaming keyboards, you already think of a wired keyboard to have the lowest response time, right? Because of this, the vast majority of keyboards on the market have a USB connection. If you hate wires or want the freedom to sit away from your monitor or even play on the living room sofa straight from your TV without giving up a good mechanical keyboard, then we recommend the Logitech G613 as a good wireless option. Bike Bonus: five electric bicycles to buy for less than 300 Euros The downsides of having a wireless keyboard is that you’ll have a little higher latency and you’ll need batteries to power the peripheral. Logitech promises an average autonomy of 18 months with a couple of batteries, but for that it had to leave out the lighting on the keys. It comes with the same Romer G switch as others from the company, it has anti-ghosting technology (all keys can be pressed at the same time), there are six dedicated keys for macro function, but nothing like a standard ABNT keyboard.

Razer Ornata Chroma

Still undecided whether to invest in a mechanical keyboard or not? For this kind of question, there’s Razer’s Ornata Chroma, which sort of falls between the two worlds. It may not have the speed of response time of a typical mechanical keyboard, but it is more agile and comfortable than many membrane keyboards, and best of all: it is silent. The anti-ghosting function, quite common on gaming keyboards, is also present here. However, it is limited to only 10 key presses at a time. The lighting is of the RGB type, being possible to customize through Razer’s Chroma software. A negative point for some is that there is no key Wsince the keyboard is not ABNT standard.

Razer Blackwidow V3

The Blackwidow is one of Razer’s most famous models. Among the switch options for this model we have green (tactile and noisier) and yellow (linear and silent). With that it ends up pleasing any type of gamer. It is more compact than others with a wrist rest due to the absence of a dedicated numeric keypad. And of course when it comes to a Razer product we have quality LEDs from the chroma line with various types of programming.

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2

Who said every mechanical keyboard needs to be loud? The Strafe RGB MK.2 comes with Cherry MX Silent switches to guarantee up to 30% more silence than other keyboards of the type even in the most intense games. It’s a little bigger than the others we’ve mentioned, so it’s good to have some extra space on your desk so it fits without a problem. Its wrist rest also takes up considerable space, but guarantees high comfort. It does not come in the national ABNT standard, in case this is a differential for you. We list others that come with the key W for those who are looking for a keyboard not only for gaming, but also for typing. Its RGB lighting is entirely configurable by Corsair’s software, with different patterns that will please any type of player.

Corsair K70 Rapidfire

A professional keyboard doesn’t always have to be expensive. Corsair’s K70 Rapidfire delivers high build quality and excellent performance at a fair price. It also features a metal finish and keys Cherry MX switches. Its cable is double and reinforced, all designed to offer high durability. Lighting is a must on any gaming keyboard, but the K70’s differential is in being able to customize the lighting pattern through various profiles present in the Corsair program — it is also possible to download others made by users. It brings multimedia shortcuts, has a volume scroll button and its support is higher to deliver the best possible comfort. Of course the anti-ghosting function is present and combined with the 1ms response time makes this keyboard unbeatable.

Razer Huntsman Tournament