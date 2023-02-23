Best Fitbit in 2023 (UK)

Is it time to get in shape? Or get more serious about monitoring your health and fitness progress? Sounds like you need a fitness tracker. And let’s be honest, when it comes to fitness trackers, one name stands above all others: Fitbit.

Fitbits came onto the scene in 2007 and the much-loved device is so ubiquitous that just the name “Fitbit” is common parlance for any kind of step-counter.

Today, Fitbits come in a lot of shapes and sizes and have multiple functions, whether you’re looking for something that truly just measures your steps or has a heart monitor, GPS, and other functionalities built-in as well. And really, the sky is the limit with the latest models: Some measure your temperature, stress, and give you reminders that you can in fact take a recovery day off your workouts.

They exist across a wide range of prices that reflect how technically oriented they are, too. And yes, there are Fitbits for kids, too. Read on for the best Fitbit models, from basic models to ones that are like a personal health tour right at your wrist.

What do Fitbits actually do?

At their most basic, Fitbits were invented as a sort of wearable pedometer, originally existing just to track your steps. Of course they’ve become more tech-savvy (and more complicated) since then: These days, they come in a range of models, each of which offers its own unique combination of Fitbit’s technology and sensors. They can stand in as phones, push app notifications to you, and even pay for your Starbucks latte — plus, keep an eye on more important matters, like heart health and sleep tracking.

What features do Fitbits have?

The most expensive Fitbit models offer a slew of features, mostly available through sensors. These involve keeping an eye on your heart beat variability, measuring your temperature around the clock, and even monitoring your stress levels as the company begins what will surely be a longer foray into the mindfulness aspect of health. A lot of the running and swimming Fitbits — yes, you can wear some of them in the pool and shower — also advise you when to take a recovery day.

What do Fitbits look like?

Fitbits have sleek, minimalist aesthetics, with bands that you can swap in and out and clock faces that you can customise for a display that suits your mood. Some are slimmer while others have a more Apple Watch-like, square display.

Ultimately, they’re designed to blend in with everyday life. There are no hefty runner-style watches or wrist-based eyesores.

How much do Fitbits cost?

There are a wide range of Fitbits out there that begin at under £100 and go up to a significant chunk of change. How much you want to spend might depend on why you’re using it (as a workout buddy versus an all-day companion) and what kind of features you want to be sure are included.

What is the best Fitbit?

There is a Fitbit out there that’s perfect for you and your lifestyle. To help you find it, we have lined up a selection of the best models for every type of task.

These are the best Fitbit fitness trackers in 2023.