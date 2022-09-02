Best Features and Tricks for Amazon Kindle

- Advertisement -

If you have a Amazon Kindle, you have one of the best devices that exists to read electronic books. The best of all is that, in addition to the useful apps for book lovers, the Kindle itself has some functions that will allow you to make the most of the equipment’s qualities.

The Kindle has tools that have the ability to help people with dyslexia, vision problems, etc.

Here we will tell what are the most notable functions of the Amazon Kindle for you to use if you want to improve something. They have the ability to optimize the user experience enormously, something that is appreciated because the readings will be more pleasant, entertaining and, above all, comfortable.

– VoiceView: is a feature of the Kindel Paperwhite that is used to read everything on the screen aloud. Currently, the Amazon store has more than 12 million books compatible with this function, so you will not have any problem using it whenever you want.

– Word Wise: allows you to read any content without any interruption. The feature is intended to put a little definition around the hardest to understand words, which is great for people learning English (it only works with books that are written in that language). To activate this tool, just tap on the “Aa” icon.

– X ray: It gives a very good and accurate overview of the characters, images, and phrases that are in the book. This serves to familiarize yourself with those references in the book that you do not know, thanks to this, you will understand the context or what they mean.

– Open Dyslexic Font: aims to make it easier for dyslexic people to read. The font uses characters that are larger and more spaced from each other to avoid possible confusion at all costs. OpenDyslexic is at the “Aa” icon.

– Variation of size of fonts and designs: it’s very simple, it makes the print of any book bigger to help those with limited vision. You can also change the size of the margins. Personalization is a strong point of the Amazon Kindle.

– Dark mode: if you are reading in a dark room, this feature is great. Dark mode will help reduce eyestrain very effectively. All it will do is put the white words on a black background. This feature is available under the “Accessibility” tab.