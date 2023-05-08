Best Eco-Friendly iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases

During the past few years, many companies have started making strides in producing more sustainable, eco-friendly products. Though the tech industry still has a lot of catching up to do, eco-friendly iPhone cases are on the rise. These iPhone cases, made from recycled and/or biodegradable materials, are more than capable of protecting your phone while helping the environment.

Biodegradable cases also won’t harm the environment for years and years after you’re done using them. Some of the cases listed below are made out of both recycled plastic and plant-based materials that are biodegradable.

Eco cases can look and feel slightly different from standard thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU, cases — particularly the wooden ones — but most people wouldn’t even realize you were using an eco-friendly case unless you told them. Many offer good drop protection, and all the cases on this list are compatible with wireless chargers.

It’s also worth noting that many of these cases are available for earlier iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS, and many of those cases are discounted.

Moment Moment’s iPhone 12 case is thin and comes with a soft-to-the-touch texture. It is made out of biodegradable materials so the body is compostable after the polycarbonate parts are removed. It can be tossed in your compost bin when you are done with the product.

David Carnoy/CNET You know all those compact discs you no longer listen to? Nimble makes translucent iPhone cases out of them. They’re a little pricey at $50, but some of us like the idea of protecting the latest technology with recycled technology and don’t mind paying a little extra for that. They have antimicrobial protection, are scratch-resistant and aren’t supposed to turn yellow over time. While the Disc Case is slim, it’s rated for 6-foot drop protection.

David Carnoy/CNET Incipio's Organicore cases are made with 100% compostable and biodegradable materials and also have eco-friendly packaging. Organicore cases offer 8-foot drop protection and are available in three color options: black, natural and eucalyptus (pictured here). They look and feel similar to the Torro Eco Cover cases and it's really a toss-up between the two brands. The Torro's main advantage is that it comes in more eye-catching colors — the red and blue do pop — and currently costs less. Note that Amazon is discounting certain colors of the Organicore case (the natural version is $10), but the green version shown is $15. Also, the Organicore is available in a iPhone 12 Pro Max version, but it costs more. You're receiving price alerts for Incipio Organicore

David Carnoy/CNET Casetify recently launched its new Ultra Compostable Cases. Compared to its earlier Conscious cases, this new eco model increases the drop-protection to 6.6 feet and is made with the 100% compostable, plant-based material Ecotify, the company’s proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch and bamboo grain. Casetify also says the packaging is made of 100% sustainable, recycled and compostable materials including eco-friendly, nontoxic ink made from soybeans. The case has a raised edge design to protect the screens and is available in seven color options. The price is high at $66, but the case is customizable with personalization and prints.

Amazon This is the only case on the list I haven’t yet tried, but the Amazon user reviews for it are positive and it costs only $9. Eplantita says its case is built from 100% biodegradable wheat straw and recyclable TPU. It fully covers your phone and has raised edges, so that should help with any face-down drops. It’s available in several color options. You’re receiving price alerts for Eplantita Eco-Friendly Case

David Carnoy/CNET Lifeproof’s Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic (85% of it anyway). It’s attractively designed but I wouldn’t call it super tough — it isn’t enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. It comes in four colors, including this teal variant, which I happen to like best. (If you’re going to get a “green” case, it might as well be green.) You’re receiving price alerts for LifeProof Wake

David Carnoy/CNET Tech 21 offers a few different eco-friendly case options for the iPhone 12 series. The cases are made of biodegradable materials and have a grippy texture that helps you avoid having your phone slip out of your hand. The Eco Slim model is available in a few different color options and offers good drop protection (it’s rated for up to 10-foot drops) while also being relatively slim. Prices vary a bit by the type of iPhone 12 you have but most versions cost $15 or less. You’re receiving price alerts for Tech 21 Eco Slim Phone Case

David Carnoy/CNET KerfCase has been making handmade wooden cases for a while, and its new Plywood case is not only more durable but less expensive than some, starting at $50, with 6-foot drop protection and a limited lifetime repair warranty. I like it better than other cases made of wood that I’ve tried. It’s also worth noting that Apple’s MagSafe charger will stick to the back of it, and KerfCase sells matching charging docks for the Apple MagSafe charger (yes, it’s an accessory for an accessory).

