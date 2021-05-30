Best Dublin day trips: 11 greatest treasure trails of hidden gems that should be on your bucket list

While Dublin has plenty of tourist attractions, it’s easy to forget the treasure trove of hidden gems that lie beyond The Big Smoke.

Luckily you don’t have to travel too far to experience some of the best Ireland has to offer.

Here are 11 amazing tourist spots with some just an hour’s drive away from Dublin:

Meath

Meath is best known for its abundance of archaeological sites.

The Royal County has so much to offer and is just a quick hour’s drive from Dublin.

Brú na Bóinne







Brú na Bóinne, also known as the Boyne valley tombs was named a world heritage site by UNESCO.

Here you will find a complex of Neolithic mounds, chamber tombs, standing stones, henges, and other prehistoric enclosures. The three largest tombs are Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth.

Some of these are from as early as 35th century BC – 32nd century BC making the site older than the Egyptian pyramids.

There are no walk-in tickets available so pre-booking is necessary. You can find out more here.

Hill of Tara







The Hill of Tara is an ancient ceremonial and burial ground.

It is said that the hill was an inauguration site for the High Kings of Ireland giving it the moniker of Royal County.

Trim Castle







Trim castle is the largest Anglo-Norman fortification in Ireland which took 30 years to build.

Unfortunately, the castle ruins aren’t open but you can visit the sprawling grounds.

Admission is free.

Monaghan

Just an hour from Dublin’s northside, Inniskeen will take your breath away with its rolling green drumlins. There’s plenty to do in this quaint Monaghan village.

Patrick Kavanagh Centre







The Patrick Kavanagh Centre, which re-opened last summer, is an immersive “mini-museum” that tells the story of the poet’s life and work through interactive exhibits and spine-tingling audio-visual. The centre is open Mondays to Fridays 1 am-4.30 pm; Saturdays 11 am-4.30 pm. Tickets cost €10, children under 6 free and you’ll have to pre-book in advance.

Patrick Kavanagh Trail







Not a fan of museums? Why not walk the 6 km long Patrick Kavanagh trail that takes you through the Kavanagh homestead, Billy Brennan’s Barn, Shancoduff, and Inniskeen Round Tower.

Brehon Brewhouse







You can pop into Brehon Brewhouse next for a taste of Seamus and Siobhan McMahon’s famous Stony Grey IPA. The award-winning microbrewery is uniquely set on a working dairy farm. Tours take place on Saturdays at midday (or by appointment for groups) and last around an hour/90 mins. Again, pre-booking is essential.

Carrickmacross Workhouse







Carrickmacross Workhouse will take you back in time to the Great Famine where 2,000 destitute men, women, and children were housed there.

Tours run twice daily at 11.20 am and 2 pm, Monday to Friday, €6 adults, €4 students.

Kilkenny

Okay, this one’s an hour and a half away from Dublin but it’s worth the extra half-hour journey to the medieval town.

Kilkenny city is filled with many well-preserved churches and monasteries making it the perfect place for history buffs.

Kilkenny Castle







When visiting Kilkenny one cannot skip the magnificent castle located in the heart of the town.

The historic castle was built in 1195 after the Norman conquest of Ireland

You can explore the grounds with its 50 acres of rolling parkland with mature trees and an abundance of wildlife or do paid tours of the inside.

The castle is open daily from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and you can get your free tickets here.

Medieval Mile







Take a wander down some of the most historic spots from Kilkenny Castle to St Canice’s Cathedral.

The trail will lead you down some of the best places to vist in Kilkenny.

You can buy your pass here.

Wicklow

Located to the south of Dublin, Wicklow has everything from towering mountains to rolling beaches.

Wicklow Mountains National Park









The national park has some of the most scenic views with its wooded valleys and narrow winding mountain roads.

The park is home to Glendalough Valley where the ancient monastic settlement of St. Kevin is located.

Powerscourt Estate Waterfall







The 121 metre high waterfall is based at the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains.

There is plenty to do in the area including the playground and the short walking trails.

You can also explore the beautiful gardens with their gorgeous statues, stunning lakes, and secret hollows.

You can buy your tickets here.