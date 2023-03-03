Best Desktop PC to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Buying a new PC to call your own is not always a simple task, even more so when we consider the offer of desktops (commonly known as a desktop computer) in the most varied brands and configurations, which certainly makes the mission even more confusing. Knowing this, we decided to compile here at TechSmart some good options for PCs that can be good for your home office, studies or for gaming at the end of the day.

As in other guides, below we list the selected models with the differential of each one and a link that leads directly to each one of them. Dell Inspiron AIO-i1200-M — All in One with latest set

All in One LG 24V50N — All in One with built-in TV

All in One Positivo Union — All in One paying little

Acer Predator Orion 500 — NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU as a differential

NAVE Gamer Urano AA01 — Gamer for smaller budget

SHIP Gamer Orbit IA10 — Intel i7 10th generation as a differentiator

NAVE Gamer Atmosphere IA20 — 11th generation Intel Core i5

Dell Inspiron AIO-i1200-M

A good option for those who want a more up-to-date All in One, the Dell Inspiron AIO-i1200-M earns points for bringing a 12th generation Intel Core processor and good differentials such as an interesting amount of RAM and integrated SSD. In addition, this machine already has a 23.8 "Full HD screen and Windows 11 Home as the operating system, making it ready to be connected and used.

Processor Intel Core i5-1235U gpu Intel UHD with Shared Graphics Memory RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 23.8″ Full HD Operational system Windows 11 Home

All in One LG 24V50N

Still talking about “all in one”, we have the LG 24V50N as an option for those willing to give up a more advanced set as seen in Dell (which includes changing the storage to a 1 TB HDD and a slightly more mature processor ) to have access to a PC with integrated TV, which guarantees extra space savings in particular for those who live in small houses.

Processor Intel Core i5-10210U gpu Intel HD Graphics 500 RAM 8 GB Storage 1 TB HDD Screen 23.8″ Full HD Operational system Windows 10 Home

All in One Positivo Union

Is the focus on spending little and having a PC for basic and light tasks? Then an option could be the All in One Positivo Union that brings an integrated Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 21.5″ Full HD screen and operating system that can be Windows or Linux.

Processor Intel Celeron N4000 gpu Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM 4 GB Storage 128 GB SSD Screen 21.5″ Full HD LED Operational system Windows 10 Home, Windows 11 Home or Linux Debian 10

Acer Predator Orion 500

Processor Intel Core i7-11700 gpu NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM 16 GB Storage 1TB SSD Screen no Operational system Windows 11 Home

NAVE Gamer Urano AA01

And for those who want a PC gamer paying less? Well, the bet could be the NAVE Gamer Urano AA01 that combines a 3rd generation AMD Ryzen 5 processor, GPU that can be from AMD or NVIDIA, 8 GB of RAM and storage that can bring a lone 256 GB SSD or accompanied by a 1 TB HDD and operating system that can be Windows or Linux.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 gpu AMD Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660S RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB SSD or 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo Screen no Operational system Windows 11 HomeSL or Linux

SHIP Gamer Orbit IA10

Another machine worth checking out from NAVE Gamer is the Órbita IA10 that integrates the interesting 10th generation Intel Core i7 with 16 GB of RAM and combined storage consisting of a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB HDD, the which gives it the necessary space to store some games and programs. However, unlike the Acer Predator Orion 500, the NAVE Gamer Órbita IA10 bets on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660S GPU, thus placing it slightly below its international rival.

Processor Intel Core i7-10700KF gpu NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660S RAM 16 GB Storage 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Screen no Operational system Windows 11 HomeSL or Linux

NAVE Gamer Atmosphere IA20

Very similar to the NAVE Gamer Órbita IA10, the Atmosfera IA20 replaces the advanced 10th edition Intel Core i7 by the 11th edition core i5 intermediate, keeping the other incorporated configurations, which therefore guarantees a discreet reduction in the final price that can save the budget for, for example, investing in a new keyboard or mouse.