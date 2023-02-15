Best desktop PC computer deals for February 2023

Whether you’re looking for a productivity desktop, a gaming PC powerhouse, or a stylish all-in-one Windows machine, we’ve got you covered. The team at PCWorld sort through all of the daily computer sales and put together a curated list of the best deals available. But not all deals are really deals, so we only choose those offered by reputable companies and that include great hardware to ensure you get the best value for your money.

We’ve also included some helpful answers to common questions about buying a computer at the bottom of this article. If you’re considering a laptop instead, be sure to check out our best laptop deals, updated daily.

- Advertisement -

Note: Tech deals come and go quickly, so it’s possible some of these computer discounts will have expired before this article’s next update.

Best desktop computer deals

Currently, we’re seeing some great deals on gaming computers from the likes of HP, CLX, and Thermaltake.

For a solid family or light-gaming PC, you should consider the HP Victus 15L for $450 off on Adorama. It sports a Core i7 and an RTX 3060 Ti GPU which is a rare combo to find for under $1,000. Or if you’re looking for something more flashy, the two offerings from Thermaltake should do the trick. Both sport unique and attractive custom cases. The Reactor 380 for $900 off is a great upper-midrange build while the Arctic i360T R4 is more of a budget-midrange build. Both are great deals respectively and will add that extra bit of flare your setup needs.

Best all-in-one computer deals

All-in-one desktop computers combine a PC’s hardware with a modern display to make a desktop computer that has both form and function. Since everything is built together, you can save precious desktop space with an all-in-one. They make capable work computers and they can also be excellent home computers with the wide range of features appealing to the whole family. Currently, we are seeing great deals on HP and Lenovo all-in-ones as well as an allusive deal on an Apple iMac.

Inspiron 24 AiO, Ryzen 5/12GB RAM/256GB SSD/1TB HDD/24-inch 1080p touch display, $729.99 (17% off on Dell)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 5i, Core i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/27-inch 1440p touch display, $999.99 (23% off on Amazon)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 3, Ryzen 5/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/24-inch 1080p display, $629.99 (16% off on Amazon)

HP Envy 34 AiO, Core i5/GTX 1650/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $1,529.99 (24% off on HP)

HP Pavilion 24 AiO, Ryzen 5/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/24-inch 1080p touch display, $889.99 (23% off on HP)

Apple iMac 27-inch, Core i5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/27-inch 5K display, $1,499.99 (25% off on BestBuy)

- Advertisement -

At just over $240 off on Amazon, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AiO 5i is a great deal for the typically pricey Lenovo line of all-in-ones. It packs good performance with a Core i7 and plenty of storage, but the 1440p touch display at this price range makes it a steal. Alternatively, if you’re an Apple fan, BestBuy is offering a deal on an Apple iMac model for 25 percent off, which is a rare find indeed.