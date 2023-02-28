Best deals of the day Feb. 24: Apple Watch Series 7, Ninja Mega Kitchen System, and Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni.

We’ve rounded up the best deals we could find on Feb. 24 — here are some of our top picks:

Just got paid and ready to splurge? You can treat yourself without blowing all your hard-earned dollars — you just need to know where to look. We’ve rounded up all of the best deals we could find on Feb. 24 so you can save money on your splurges.

On today’s menu, there’s an Apple Watch Series 7 back at its all-time low price, a Ninja blender system for a steal, a massive discount on the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni that might make it worth it, and many more deals. Whether you’re searching for tech, home, fitness, or other products, there’s likely a deal waiting for you on this list. Scroll to start shopping.

Best tech deal

Why we like it

- Advertisement -

Back at its all-time low price of $279, the second-newest Apple Watc(Opens in a new tab)h in the most pimped-out configuration (45mm, GPS + Cellular) is a total steal. Unfortunately, the green model is the only colorway on sale at this price — the others will cost you $329, which is still a solid discount. The biggest difference between the Series 7 and the newer Series 8 is the chip that runs it, a new low-power mode that extends the battery life, and a couple of new health and safety-related features (namely, a body temperature sensor, crash detection, and fertility tracking). If you’re not pressed on getting the latest and greatest device, the Series 7 will suit you just fine — especially at this price.

Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals

Samsung 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB, WiFi)(Opens in a new tab) — $109.99 $159.99 (save $50) Dublin restaurant owner slams proposed 5pm closing time as ‘death by a thousand cuts’

Samsung 34-inch LED ultra WQHD monitor(Opens in a new tab) — $199 $399.99 (save $200.99)

Dell Inspiron 13 laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $349.99 $829.99 (save $480)

- Advertisement - HP Pavilion 15 laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $716.11 $944.99 (save $228.88)

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor(Opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99 $3,499.99 (save $1,500)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99 $2,499.99 (save $500)

Audio deals

More tech deals

Best floor care deal

Why we like it

- Advertisement -

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni(Opens in a new tab) is an exorbitant purchase at $1,549 — one we couldn’t justify with some of the annoying issues we came across when reviewing it. But at $550 off, its biggest discount to date, we might just consider it. Reviewer Leah Stodart liked a handful of features: it’s quieter than most robot vacuums, the auto-empty bags last months, it washes and dries its own mopping pads, it doesn’t get stuck on furniture, and its built-in camera doubles as a pet cam. Just be warned: it’s not as hands-off as you may think.

More floor care deals

Best kitchen deal

Why we like it

While it’s not quite its lowest price ever (that would be $99.99, which it hit during Black Friday season), snagging the Ninja Mega Kitchen System(Opens in a new tab) at $119.99 is still a great deal. You’ll save 40% on a 1500-watt motor base, 72-ounce pitcher, eight-cup food processor bowl, 16-ounce Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid, a stacked blade assembly, dough blade assembly, and chopping blade assembly, plus an inspiration guide for all the concoctions in your future.

More kitchen deals

Other home deals

Health and fitness deals

Streaming, subscription, and software deals