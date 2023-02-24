Best deals of the day Feb. 21: Acer Swift X creator laptop, Amazon Halo View fitness tracker, Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum, and more

We’ve rounded up the best deals we could find on Feb. 21 — here are some of our top picks:

Presidents’ Day may already be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals have disappeared. Plenty of discounts are still hanging around on Tuesday, including all-time low prices on the Acer Swift X creator laptop, Amazon Halo View fitness tracker, and Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum. And there’s more where those came from.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the best deals we could find on Tuesday, Feb. 21, sorted out already for seamless shopping.

Best tech deal

Why we like it

Ultra-thin and lightweight, the Acer Swift X deceptively houses killer specs for creators, including an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Our friends at PCMag (which is owned by Mashable’s publisher, Ziff Davis) said it gives you “two-thirds the power of a basic mobile workstation laptop in two-thirds the weight.” It’s also got an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio and a full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS display for a true visual representation of your work. At full price ($949) it’s already decently affordable, but Amazon knocked the price down to an all-time low of $649, making this laptop a steal.

Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 convertible laptop (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB RAM, 128 eMMC)(Opens in a new tab) — $289.99 $379.99 (save $90)

Acer 15.6-inch Aspire Vero (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $509.99 $699.99 (save $190)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $539.99 $679.99 (save $140)

Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R7YT creator laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $649 $949.99 (save $300.99)

Acer 14-inch Spin 3 convertible laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $849.99 $1,079.99 (save $230)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX3050 TI, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $974 $1,199 (save $225)

Acer 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop (Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $999 $1,599.99 (save $600)

Acer 15.6-inch Nitro 5 AN515 gaming laptop (Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3070 TI, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $1,799.99 $2,399.99 (save $600)

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor(Opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99 $3,499.99 (save $1,500)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)(Opens in a new tab) — $1,999.99 $2,499.99 (save $500)

Other tech deals

Best fitness deal

Why we like it

More traditional than its sibling the Amazon Halo, the Halo View(Opens in a new tab) has an actual touch display that lets you view health data and phone notifications. You can track workouts, keep track of your heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen levels, and even pair it with the Halo app for features like checking your body fat percentage or analyzing your voice tone to see how you sound to others. And of course, as an Amazon device, it’s Alexa-compatible, so you can ask your favorite voice assistant to give you updates on your fitness metrics. It’s regularly $79.99, but you can use the code HALOVIEWFEB to snag it on sale for $34.99, which matches its all-time low Black Friday price.

More health and fitness deals

Best floor care deal

Why we like it

It may not be a Dyson, but the Samsung Jet 75 is a comparable lightweight, maneuverable stick vacuum that gets you a little more bang for your buck. It’s less than half a pound heavier than the Dyson V8 Fluffy, which is our top pick for an affordable Dyson, and comes with fewer accessories. But in just about every other way, the Jet 75 comes out on top (bin size, power, battery life, and of course, price). With this Amazon deal, the Jet 75 is only $249 instead of the usual $399. That’s 38% in savings for a limited time.

More floor care deals

Kitchen deals

Other home deals

Streaming, subscription, and software deals