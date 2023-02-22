Best Credit Card Welcome Bonuses for February 2023

Welcome bonuses are often used by credit card issuers as promotions to get people to apply for their credit cards. They hope to get new credit card users so that they can earn interest from any balances left on the card, but if you use a credit card responsibly and pay the balance off in full each month, a welcome bonus can be all upside.

Most credit card welcome bonuses are structured so that you unlock a set amount of cash back, points or miles if you reach a certain spending threshold within the first few months of getting a credit card. Not all credit cards offer welcome bonuses, and some offer better value than others. It’s important to remember that welcome bonuses are ephemeral — once you’re past the deadline to unlock the welcome bonus, you won’t get a chance to again. Below are the most accessible and high-yielding welcome bonuses on the market.

Best welcome bonus value for your spending Intro OfferEarn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. - Advertisement - APR19.24% – 27.99% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 - Advertisement - Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer APR19.24% – 27.99% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. - Advertisement - Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Our Take The Chase Freedom Flex* has the simplest, most accessible welcome bonus. You earn a $200 cash bonus by spending $500 in the first three months of opening your account. While there are a handful of credit cards with no annual fee that offer a welcome bonus equivalent to $200, they often require you to spend $750 or $1,000 to earn it. Similarly, other credit cards might offer nominally higher welcome bonuses, but they may require several thousands of dollars of spending over a few months’ time. As far as the ratio of spending threshold to bonus goes, the Chase Freedom Flex is a great welcome bonus. For more details, see our full review of the Chase Freedom Flex.

Unlimited Cashback Match at the end of your first year Intro OfferIntro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR16.24% – 27.24% Variable APR Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months Recommended Credit Good/Excellent Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 15 months Balance Transfer APR16.24% – 27.24% Variable APR Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $41. Foreign Transaction Fees None Our Take The Discover it® Cash Back* card offers a unique proposition: The sign-on bonus is an unlimited cash-back match for the first year the account is open. Not only do you earn 5% cash back on rotating quarterly categories upon activation (on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%) and 1% on all other purchases, but at the end of your first year Discover will match — dollar for dollar — all the cash you’ve earned back in the previous 12 months. Because there is no cap or limit on this promotion, you can potentially earn more cash back than with other credit cards, depending on your spending. All Discover credit cards offer some sort of variation of this welcome bonus. Check out our full review of the Discover it Cash Back for more details.

Travel welcome bonus with no annual fee Intro Offer25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening – that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. APR18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A 3% fee applies. Balance Transfer APR18.24% – 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee 3% of the amount of each transaction Late Payment Fee See terms Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR up to 29.99% APR Our Take This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now. The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card offers a substantial welcome bonus redeemable for statement credits for travel or dining purchases. You have to make $1,000 worth of purchases within the first 90 days of account opening to secure this bonus, which will come in the form of 25,000 online bonus points posted to your account. While there are higher-value welcome bonuses available on premium travel cards, they generally also carry a hefty annual fee. For the traveler on a budget, this is the right card to maximize your welcome bonus value. For more details, see our full review of the Bank of America Travel Rewards card.

Best sign-on bonus with a small annual fee Intro OfferEarn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening APR20.49% – 28.49% (Variable) Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Balance Transfer APR20.49% – 28.49% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Late Payment Fee Up to $41 Foreign Transaction Fees 0% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Our Take The Citi Premier® Card offers the best sign-on bonus value with respect to annual fee, points value and spending threshold. The sign-on bonus nets you 60,000 ThankYou® points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening the account — this can be redeemed for travel rewards or $600 in gift cards at Thankyou.com. Alternatively, these points are also valued at 1 cent per point for statement credits, and so are worth the same amount in the form of “cash back.” While advertised as a travel credit card, the Citi Premier offers strong rewards rates across multiple popular everyday spending categories, like restaurants, gas stations and supermarkets. See our full review of the Citi Premier Card for more details and benefits.

Earn an instant welcome bonus Intro OfferUp to a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval APR18.49% – 26.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Balance Transfer APR18.49% – 26.49% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Our Take The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card* is unique in that there is no minimum spending threshold to earn the bonus. Upon approval of your application, you’ll receive an Amazon gift card for $100 or $150 without ever even using the card. The catch is that this welcome bonus isn’t redeemable for statement credits or travel like with many other rewards cards. It is simply a gift card for use on Amazon.com. Note that you must have an Amazon Prime account ($139 annually) to get this credit card. See more details in our full review of the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card.

Intro OfferEarn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months APR19.49%, 24.49%, or 29.49% variable APR Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer APR19.49%, 24.49%, or 29.49% variable APR Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None Our Take The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the strongest flat-rate cash-back cards to choose thanks to its rewards, intro APR offer, welcome bonus and extra card perks. While its unlimited 2% cash-rewards rate is comparable to other flat-rate credit cards without an annual fee, the Active Cash’s additional benefits give it an edge. There’s a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months, an intro APR offer and a few additional perks like cell phone insurance. You can learn more in our Wells Fargo Active Cash Card review. Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash Card review.

Intro Offer$200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening. APR18.99% – 28.99% (Variable) Intro Purchase APR 0% intro APR Intro APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR Intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. Balance Transfer APR18.99% – 28.99% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency Our Take With the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, you can earn 5% cash back (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter) on two categories you choose from the following: utilities, fast food, TV, internet and streaming, cell phone providers, department stores, electronic stores, sporting goods stores, movie theaters, gyms/fitness centers, furniture stores, ground transportation and select clothing stores. You’ll also earn 2% cash back on one “everyday” category, like groceries or gas. The card offers a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 120 days of account opening, which shouldn’t be hard to meet if you use your card for utilities and groceries to take advantage of the elevated earn rate. Its 2% cash back “everyday” category has no spending cap, which means you can rake in the rewards even after your 5% rewards fall to 1%.

Intro OfferEarn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. APRSee Pay Over Time APR Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$250 Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR See Rates & Fees Our Take If you like travel and good food — whether at restaurants or home cooking — you should consider the American Express® Gold Card. In addition to its 4X Membership Rewards points rate at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in U.S. supermarket purchases each calendar year, then 1x), cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 on eligible purchases within six months of account opening. Amex membership point valuations will change depending on how they’re redeemed. If you use your points for statement credits, for example, they’ll only be worth 0.6 cent. If you redeem for travel through Amex Travel or for gift cards, your points will be worth up to 1 cent each. That means the welcome offer here could be worth up to $600 depending on how you redeem. Learn more in our American Express Gold Card review. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Earn free stays at Marriott Bonvoy Intro OfferLimited Time Offer! Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. APR20.24% – 27.24% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Balance Transfer APR20.24% – 27.24% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Our Take With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, you could earn 100,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening. If you stay with Marriott Bonvoy often, the Boundless could be your ticket to more stays. The points you earn for Marriott Bonvoy purchases can be used for free nights at Marriott hotels. In addition to its welcome offer, cardholders also get an annual free night award and complimentary Silver Status. Silver Elite status provides amenities like late checkout and a 10% point-earning bonus.

A good bonus with no foreign transaction fees Intro OfferEarn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening APR19.24% – 29.24% (Variable) Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer APR19.24% – 29.24% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee 3% Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Our Take The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card* offers one of the best value-to-spending ratios for a welcome bonus. Cardholders can earn $200 for spending $500 within three months of account opening. That’s one of the lowest spending requirements available for a good return, tied with the Chase Freedom Flex. While the Quicksilver’s 1.5% cash-back rate isn’t as high as other flat-rate cards without an annual fee — like the Wells Fargo Active Cash or Citi® Double Cash Card– it still offers good ongoing rewards paired with a competitive sign up bonus with a low spending requirement. The card also has no foreign transaction fees, a rarity among no-annual-fee cards, making it a good choice for frequent international travelers who don’t want to splurge on a dedicated travel credit card with a hefty annual fee. You can find more details in our Capital One Quicksilver review.

How do credit card bonuses work

Credit card welcome bonuses, welcome offers or sign-up bonuses were created to incentivize you to sign up for and spend with your new credit card. Once you spend a certain amount on your card, you’ll get a bonus added to your account. Welcome bonus spending requirements vary depending on the card and how large the bonus is. Depending on the card, the bonus may be paid out in the form of rewards points with multiple redemption options, miles or direct cash back.

Although bonuses are intended to get you to spend, don’t spend in ways you normally wouldn’t for the sake of a bonus. If you need to spend outside your means to reach it, it’s no longer a bonus, especially if you can’t pay off the full balance and rack up interest charges. Try to reach the welcome bonus through normal spending to bolster your finances without taking away from them.

Choosing the best best credit card sign up bonus

Choosing the best credit card sign-up bonus comes down to a handful of different factors — how high the spending requirement is, how you’re able to redeem it and whether you need to pay an annual fee to get it.

Spending requirement

One of the most important aspects of a welcome bonus is how much you need to spend in order to qualify for it. You’ll want to make sure you can reach the spending threshold without overspending or making purchases you normally wouldn’t have. While welcome bonuses are meant to incentivize you to spend more on your card, any spending you do outside of your normal budget will offset the value you get from the bonus.

Type of rewards

What you can do with the bonus after you’ve earned it will depend on the type of rewards your card earns. Some cash back credit cards will pay out their bonuses as direct cash back or statement credits to lower your account balance.

Some rewards cards may offer the bonus as points, however, which gives you a bit more flexibility when you redeem. Points can typically be redeemed for statement credits, cash deposited directly into your bank account, redeemed for gift cards, used with specific merchants at check-out, used for merchandise through the issuer’s shopping portal or used to book travel through an issuer’s travel portal.

Generally, you can redeem points for cash back or statement credits at a standard 1 point:1 cent ratio. Gift card, pay with points and travel or merchandise portal redemptions may have different values depending on the specifics of your redemption.

Travel credit cards will likely earn their bonus as points or miles, which can then be redeemed for airfare, hotel stays, rental cars through the issuer’s travel portal (if there is one) or transferred to the issuer’s hotel or airline partners to be used for airfare or hotel stays. Transferring points is often the most lucrative redemption method, but the cards with the best transfer partners tend to be dedicated travel credit cards with an annual fee.

For credit cards tied to a specific hotel or airline — such as the Hilton Honors American Express Card or the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® — you’ll typically earn your bonus in the form of points or miles on the company’s own rewards program, offering less flexibility than transferable points from a credit card issuer like Chase or Capital One.

Annual fee

Cards that offer the most lucrative welcome bonuses also tend to carry an annual fee. These cards, many of them premium travel cards, typically come with benefits that make the annual fee worthwhile — anything from special promotions to travel insurance to free airport lounge access.

As long as you can meet the spending threshold naturally and use the card’s benefits, an annual-fee card can be a good pick, especially if the value of a card’s sign up bonus is greater than the fee. But after you’ve collected the bonus, whether you should keep the card past the second year — when there’s still a fee but no more bonus — depends on how much you value the card’s features and ongoing rewards. Otherwise, consider downgrading to a no-annual-fee card.

Credit card issuer

Before you sign up for a card, you’ll want to make sure you can qualify for the welcome bonus. Some issuers, including Chase, American Express, Citi and Bank of America have special rules around opening cards and earning welcome bonuses.

American Express has a “once per lifetime per person per card” rule on welcome bonuses. That means you can’t earn a welcome bonus on a card if you’ve previously earned a bonus on the same card, even if you’ve closed your card and are applying for it again.

Capital One has a two-card rule, which means you can only have one consumer Capital One card at a time. Capital One will also only approve you for a card once every six months.

Chase has a 5/24 rule, which means it likely won’t approve you for any cards if you’ve applied for five credit cards — no matter the issuer — within 24 months.

Personal or business

Whether you’re using a business credit card or personal credit card will also play a role. Business cards can offer more lucrative sign up bonuses, they tend to also have higher spending thresholds than personal cards.

You must have a business to apply for a business credit card, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a full-fledged brick-and-mortar business — side hustlers and freelancers can also qualify.

FAQs

So should I sign up for lots of credit cards to take advantage of welcome bonuses? This is a risky and time-consuming gambit that could adversely affect your credit. Though a welcome bonus is worth considering, we recommend taking a comprehensive look at the overall value of a credit card and choosing one that fits your spending habits and financial situation.

When do credit card bonuses go up? Credit card sign-up bonus can go up or down at the credit card issuer’s discretion. If the issuer wants to promote a certain card, they may offer a limited-time bonus. Or, the bonus on a credit card may go down if a special offer has expired.

Are credit card bonuses taxable? In most cases, the IRS does not consider credit card rewards as taxable income. If you had to make purchases to reach a welcome bonus, it won’t be taxed. However, if you earn a credit card bonus without spending money — such as a referral bonus when your friend signs up for the card — it may be taxable. Always check with a tax professional if you have questions about taxes.

What is considered a ‘good’ welcome bonus? In our view, a good welcome bonus is one that doesn’t require you to contort your existing spending habits and offers a return that’s higher than the card’s annual fee. Many rewards credit cards offer a welcome bonus of $200, so anything higher than that is noteworthy. We also prefer cards with bonuses that feature other perks or multiple rewards tiers, increasing the usefulness of the card beyond the bonus.

*All information about the Discover it Cash Back, Chase Freedom Flex, Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.