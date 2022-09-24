Best cost-effective notebook to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics. We’ve already listed the best gaming laptops on the market, but if you’re not looking for a gaming machine and want something for general use, we also have a guide for you. The chosen products seek to deliver the best balance between cost and benefit. There are from simpler models for those who are looking for a notebook for studies, or even for you who need productivity tools to work. Here we will only list models for less than R$ 5 thousand, since above that are notebooks for gamers.

As we always do, it is necessary to point out that only models sold officially and through major Europeian retailers were included, thus excluding those found only on import portals or sites such as MercadoLivre. - Advertisement - The models are ordered by value and due to the constant price variation, they may end up being out of the intended order. In addition, at the beginning of the article there is a list of the same notebooks organized from best to worst.

Compaq Presario CQ25

SSD’s have dropped in price a lot in recent months, but it’s still hard to find notebooks with a good amount of high-speed storage that don’t cost a fortune. For less than R$ 1,500 you will find several options of notebooks with 32 GB of SSD, which will be little for many users. This is the highlight of the Presario CQ25: it has a 120 GB SSD with a maximum speed of 450 MB/s. There is only one SATA slot, so it is not possible to add a HDD as a secondary to expand the memory. It comes with Intel Pentium N3700 processor and 4GB of RAM (which can be expanded to a maximum of 8GB). The screen is 14 inches with HD resolution, and the CQ25 comes with Windows 10 installed.

Samsung Book E30

Samsung renewed its line of notebooks this year, which came to replace the old Essentials. The novelty brings good quality construction with a thin-edged screen and updated hardware with an 11th generation Intel processor. Its screen brings Full HD resolution, which is still hard to find in entry-level models. It has 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD or 1TB HDD storage. If you opt for the option with more storage, you can boost performance by buying an SSD to use in the M.2 slot without having to give up the HD that comes with it. Also, it does not have a dedicated graphics card, but the 11th Gen Intel GPU is capable of running multiple games without difficulty.

VAIO FE 15

The Vaio FE 15 is a mid-range notebook that features a tenth-generation Intel Core i3, i5 or Core i7 processor, premium finish design, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB HD storage. The model’s datasheet should be sufficient to meet all basic professional demands, but it is not a gaming-ready device. Here we list two versions, which have Intel Core i5 or i7 processors combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB SSD storage. In both cases the processor is 10th generation and the screen is 15.6 inches. VAIO has already been very successful in Europe, but it charged a lot for its notebooks — the FE 15 model already has a more affordable price and is compatible with similar ones from other brands.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Intel

Lenovo also brought news to the national market recently with the Ideapad S145, which is an update of the much sought after Ideapad 330 that appeared a lot in our guides and is highly sought after by Europeians. Here you have a tenth generation Intel Core i3 processor. The weak point is for the more modest video card, but as the focus here is not the audience that seeks to play games, the Intel UHD Graphics 620 handles applications that demand 3D graphics. It's also thinner and lighter than before, which makes for very good mobility. The only thing missing was a screen with Full HD resolution for the price.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen

Looking for the latest hardware without breaking the bank? Lenovo has updated its IdeaPad S145 and now offers the third generation Ryzen processor that brings the RX Vega graphics chip for good graphics performance. There are several versions of the model, and here we list the intermediate one with 8 GB of RAM. It comes with a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution and TN panel, storage is provided by an SSD with 256 GB of space. The Ideapad S145 is a model that is quite successful for combining a thin and compact body with a current design with thin edges. It has M.2 PCIe NVMe connection to expand storage with SSD without giving up HD.

Samsung Book X55