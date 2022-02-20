Best chemistry apps of 2022 for Android mobiles, to help you with hundreds of tasks

Have you ever thought about the importance of chemistry in everything that surrounds us? This is an interesting question, since thanks to this complex science we have access to hundreds of products that we use on a daily basis.

Now, this area of ​​science usually attracts the attention of many students, although due to how complex it is to understand it it can become a headache for anyone. For this reason, today we will be talking about the best chemistry apps of 2022 for Android.

Periodic Table 2022

As its name indicates, we are talking about a periodic table application, which has been specifically designed for students and teachers of the subject. As for its content, it shows the iconic periodic table with a minimalist and quite simple design, which should help make it easier to learn its information. In addition to this, You will also be able to see a solubility table and the information of each element.

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor is an ideal application for those students looking to create models of molecules, reactions or organic pathways in 3D format, which turns out to be great to watch. This tool for making structural formulas is completely free and has multi-terminal synchronization, so you can open on your mobile those works that you have generated from your computer.

It is an app that, as you can see, is always constantly updated and allows you to save all the projects in the cloud of the platform, thus allowing them to be linked with other devices and thus transfer information.

reactionflash

In third place we have ReactionFlash, a project that has been originated with the help of Professor Dr. Erick M. Carreira from ETH Zürich, and this with the aim of helping those students or chemists in general who need support with the named chemical reactions, mainly.

It has over 1000 chemical reactions distributed in a kind of cards, and using them individually can help you have a better understanding of the subject in question.

Free Chemical Suite

this app has an extensive database on general chemical information, ranging from organic and inorganic chemistry to nomenclatures, formations, calculators for balancing equations, morality and much more.

Its interface isn’t the most attractive of all, but if what you’re looking for is an application that has everything in one and you don’t have to go anywhere else, Free Chemistry Suite probably the best option for you.