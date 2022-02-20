MobileAndroidTech News

Best chemistry apps of 2022 for Android mobiles, to help you with hundreds of tasks

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Have you ever thought about the importance of chemistry in everything that surrounds us? This is an interesting question, since thanks to this complex science we have access to hundreds of products that we use on a daily basis.

Now, this area of ​​science usually attracts the attention of many students, although due to how complex it is to understand it it can become a headache for anyone. For this reason, today we will be talking about the best chemistry apps of 2022 for Android.

Periodic Table 2022

Periodic table 2022 to study chemistry

As its name indicates, we are talking about a periodic table application, which has been specifically designed for students and teachers of the subject. As for its content, it shows the iconic periodic table with a minimalist and quite simple design, which should help make it easier to learn its information. In addition to this, You will also be able to see a solubility table and the information of each element.

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor to edit in 3D format

KingDraw Chemical Structure Editor is an ideal application for those students looking to create models of molecules, reactions or organic pathways in 3D format, which turns out to be great to watch. This tool for making structural formulas is completely free and has multi-terminal synchronization, so you can open on your mobile those works that you have generated from your computer.

It is an app that, as you can see, is always constantly updated and allows you to save all the projects in the cloud of the platform, thus allowing them to be linked with other devices and thus transfer information.

reactionflash

ReactionFlash has a fairly correct and simplified operation

In third place we have ReactionFlash, a project that has been originated with the help of Professor Dr. Erick M. Carreira from ETH Zürich, and this with the aim of helping those students or chemists in general who need support with the named chemical reactions, mainly.

It has over 1000 chemical reactions distributed in a kind of cards, and using them individually can help you have a better understanding of the subject in question.

Free Chemical Suite

Free Chemistry Suite is one of the most complete apps in terms of subject matters

this app has an extensive database on general chemical information, ranging from organic and inorganic chemistry to nomenclatures, formations, calculators for balancing equations, morality and much more.

Its interface isn’t the most attractive of all, but if what you’re looking for is an application that has everything in one and you don’t have to go anywhere else, Free Chemistry Suite probably the best option for you.

Previous articleThe best apps to play solitaire
Next articleBlackBerry 5G goodbye, this time it’s definitive: OnwardMobility closes
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

BlackBerry 5G goodbye, this time it’s definitive: OnwardMobility closes

  Contrary to popular belief, we are not dead, OnwardMobility, the company that owns the rights to exploit the...
Android

Best chemistry apps of 2022 for Android mobiles, to help you with hundreds of tasks

Have you ever thought about the importance of chemistry in everything that surrounds us? This is an...
Apps

The best apps to play solitaire

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Doogee S98: two screens and night vision camera

Although it is the big brands that tend to get the most attention, we must not forget that...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.